Final Four Most Outstanding Players from 1939 to present

Confetti rains as adrenaline carries a team onto a stage. Reality begins to set in for newly minted national champions. Before a ladder is raised, nets are cut or "One Shining Moment" is played, one individual will experience a final wave of emotion after being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

A variation of the honor has been awarded since 1939, beginning with the first-ever NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That year, Jimmy Hull of Ohio State — the national runner-up — was chosen as the recipient.

Seven years later, Bob Kurland won the award for a second consecutive year in guiding what's now known as Oklahoma State to back-to-back titles. Kurland is one of five players to win the accolade multiple times. The others are Alex Groza (Kentucky, 1948-49), Jerry Lucas (Ohio State, 1960-61), Lew Alcindor (UCLA, 1967-69) and Bill Walton (UCLA, 1972-73).

Throwback Thursday: Bill Walton

Walton's second time winning the award in 1973 bares significance both in his performance and in the year itself. The Bruins' big man put together one of the best performances in college basketball tournament history, hitting 21-of-22 shots and finishing with 44 points to lead UCLA to the title. Additionally, that season was the the last of of the Bruins' seven consecutive championships and was also the first year in which freshmen were granted varsity status in college basketball.

Following the NCAA rule change on the athletic status of freshmen, it'd be another 13 years before one would be named Most Outstanding Player of a Men's Final Four. Louisville's Pervis Ellison took home the honor in 1986, just the second freshman to do so at that point — Arnie Ferrin (Utah, 1944).

Since then, a number of star freshman have captivated college basketball audiences with show-stopping highlights and deep NCAA tournament runs. However, only three other first-year players have been named Most Outstanding Player:

Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse (2003)

Anthony Davis, Kentucky (2012)

Tyus Jones, Duke (2015)

To this day, freshmen remain the least-represented demographic overall. But in the last 20 years, sophomores have produced the fewest winners. Joakim Noah is the sole sophomore on the list this century. He was named the 2006 recipient after the first of Florida's back-to-back titles.

It's been 13 seasons since a sophomore was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. The two streaks longer than that are players winning multiple times (see above) and the award going to a non-champion. Hull was the first of a dozen players to be named Most Outstanding Player despite not winning a national championship. Hakeem Olajuwon is the last to do it, claiming the honor for Houston after the Cougars finished as national runner-up in 1983.

Here is the complete history of the Final Four's Most Outstanding Players:

YEAR NAME CLASS SCHOOL 2019 Kyle Guy Junior Virginia 2018 Donte DiVincenzo Junior Villanova 2017 Joel Berry II Junior North Carolina 2016 Ryan Arcidiacano Senior Villanova 2015 Tyus Jones Freshman Duke 2014 Shabazz Napier Senior UConn 2013 Luke Hancock Senior Louisville* 2012 Anthony Davis Freshman Kentucky 2011 Kemba Walker Junior UConn 2010 Kyler Singler Junior Duke 2009 Wayne Ellington Junior North Carolina 2008 Mario Chalmers Junior Kansas 2007 Corey Brewer Junior Florida 2006 Joakim Noah Sophomore Florida 2005 Sean May Junior North Carolina 2004 Emeka Okafor Junior UConn 2003 Carmelo Anthony Freshman Syracuse 2002 Juan Dixon Senior Maryland 2001 Shane Battier Senior Duke 2000 Mateen Cleaves Senior Michigan State 1999 Richard Hamilton Junior UConn 1998 Jeff Sheppard Senior Kentucky 1997 Miles Simon Junior Arizona 1996 Tony Delk Senior Kentucky 1995 Ed O'Bannon Senior UCLA 1994 Corliss Williamson Junior Arkansas 1993 Donald Williams Sophomore North Carolina 1992 Bobby Hurley Junior Duke 1991 Christian Laettner Junior Duke 1990 Anderson Hunt Sophomore UNLV 1989 Glen Rice Senior Michigan 1988 Danny Manning Senior Kansas 1987 Keith Smart Junior Indiana 1986 Pervis Ellison Freshman Louisville 1985 Ed Pinckney Senior Villanova 1984 Patrick Ewing Junior Georgetown 1983 Akeem Olajuwon** Sophomore Houston 1982 James Worthy Junior North Carolina 1981 Isiah Thomas Sophomore Indiana 1980 Darrell Griffith Senior Louisville 1979 Magic Johnson Sophomore Michigan State 1978 Jack Givens Senior Kentucky 1977 Butch Lee Junior Marquette 1976 Kent Benson Junior Indiana 1975 Richard Washington Sophomore UCLA 1974 David Thompson Sophomore NC State 1973 Bill Walton % Junior UCLA 1972 Bill Walton N/A UCLA 1971 Vacated N/A N/A 1970 Sidney Wicks N/A UCLA 1969 Lew Alcindor % N/A UCLA 1968 Lew Alcindor % N/A UCLA 1967 Lew Alcindor N/A UCLA 1966 Jerry Chambers ** N/A Utah 1965 Bill Bradley ** N/A Princeton 1964 Walt Hazzard N/A UCLA 1963 Art Heyman ** N/A Duke 1962 Paul Hogue ** N/A Cincinnati 1961 Jerry Lucas **% N/A Ohio State 1960 Jerry Lucas N/A Ohio State 1959 Jerry West ** N/A West Virginia 1958 Elgin Baylor ** N/A Seattle 1957 Wilt Chamberlain ** N/A Kansas 1956 Hal Lear ** N/A Temple 1955 Bill Russell N/A San Francisco 1954 Tom Gola N/A La Salle 1953 B.H. Born** N/A Kansas 1952 Clyde Lovellette N/A Kansas 1951 Bill Spivey N/A Kentucky 1950 Irwin Dambrot N/A CCNY 1949 Alex Groza % N/A Kentucky 1948 Alex Groza N/A Kentucky 1947 George Kaftan N/A Holy Cross 1946 Bob Kurland N/A Oklahoma A&M*** 1945 Bob Kurland N/A Oklahoma A&M*** 1944 Arnie Ferrin N/A Utah 1943 Ken Sailors N/A Wyoming 1942 Howie Dallmar N/A Stanford 1941 John Kotz N/A Wisconsin 1940 Marvin Huffman N/A Indiana 1939 Jimmy Hull** N/A Ohio State

* – Louisville's participation in the 2013 NCAA tournament was later vacated

** – Indicates player named MOP without winning national championship

*** – Now known as Oklahoma State

% – Repeat winner