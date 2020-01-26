Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

The history and evolution of the 3-point line in college basketball

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2 Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2 Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

Tickets

You can find tickets to all of Kentucky's home games here.

Top returning players

A learning curve is expected when replacing four starters, but Kentucky reloaded with a highly-touted recruiting class and returns veterans poised for larger roles this season.

Ashton Hagans blossomed for Kentucky once the calendar turned to 2019. The defensive-minded point guard showed glimpses of two-way potential, producing 12 of his 13 double-digit scoring performances after the new year while leading the 'Cats in assists and steals as a freshman. After UK lost Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to the NBA Draft, Hagans returns to Lexington as a potential lead guard and reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

The frontcourt tandem of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards appeared in every game a season ago, though each averaged less than 20 minutes per contest. Those roles could be similar if John Calipari opts for more small-ball and perimeter-heavy sets. But Richards and Montgomery provide valuable experience to a relatively young team without much low-post depth. Both players averaged at least one block per game, numbers that could increase with more minutes.