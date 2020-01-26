Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (21-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 26)

No. 4 San Diego State (21-0)

Last: def. UNLV, 71-67; Next: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at New Mexico

On Sunday, San Diego State eclipsed its undefeated 20-0 start in the 2010-11 season, as the Aztecs defeated UNLV on the road to improve to 21-0 this season. San Diego State led at halftime, 34-28, and held on to win 71-67 as the Rebels tried to mount a late comeback. Malachi Flynn scored a team-high 21 points, including a 7-of-8 effort from the free throw line, while reserve Trey Pulliam, who entered the weekend averaging just three points per game, exploded for a career-high 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well — UNLV's 43.6 percent shooting edged San Diego State's 41.8 percent and neither team shot better than 31 percent from 3 — but the Aztecs were great from the free throw line, making 18-of-21 attempts. They also took care of the ball, committing just six turnovers in the game.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at New Mexico at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Utah State at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Air Force at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

