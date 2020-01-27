TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 27, 2020

2020 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel, what to know

Greatest buzzer beaters in March Madness history

March Madness isn't that far away. As we get closer to Selection Sunday, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will share its in-season top 16 on Feb. 8.

Things can (and likely will) change from the announcement to the actual bracket reveal. Here's what you need to know about the top-16 reveal.

2020 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel

The in-season Top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season.

Last season, Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga were the No. 1 seeds for the in-season list. The Blue Devils, Cavaliers and Bulldogs would eventually remain top seeds on Selection Sunday.

In-season top 16: Where do they end up?

In the first two years of the in-season reveal, there weren't many big shakeups by the time of Selection Sunday. Most teams either remained the same seed or moved up or down a seed or two.

For the most part.

The 2017-18 Oklahoma team had been a No. 4 seed in the in-season top 16 announcement, but OU went on a 4-10 slide going into the NCAA tournament — and got a No. 10 seed. The Sooners lost to Rhode Island in the first round.

Last year saw the final five teams in the in-season top 16 all drop on the seed lines, including Nevada and Louisville falling from No. 4 to No. 7 seeds. All five of these teams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Year Team In-season seed
(overall)		 NCAAT seed
(overall)		 Change
(in seed)
2017
Villanova		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2017
Kansas		 1 (2) 1 (2) 0
2017
Baylor		 1 (3) 3 (12) Down 2
2017
Gonzaga		 1 (4) 1 (4) 0
2017
North Carolina		 2 (5) 1 (3) Up 1
2017
Florida State		 2 (6) 3 (10) Down 1
2017
Louisville		 2 (7) 2 (8) 0
2017
Oregon		 2 (8) 3 (9) Down 1
2017
Arizona		 3 (9) 2 (6) Up 1
2017
Virginia		 3 (10) 5 (17) Down 2
2017
Florida		 3 (11) 4 (14) Down 1
2017
Kentucky		 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1
2017
Butler		 4 (13) 4 (13) 0
2017
West Virginia		 4 (14) 4 (16) 0
2017
UCLA		 4 (15) 3 (11) Up 1
2017
Duke		 4 (16) 2 (7) Up 2
2018
Virginia		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2018
Villanova		 1 (2) 1 (2) 0
2018
Xavier		 1 (3) 1 (4) 0
2018
Purdue		 1 (4) 2 (7) Down 1
2018
Auburn		 2 (5) 4 (13) Down 2
2018
Kansas		 2 (6) 1 (3) Up 1
2018
Duke		 2 (7) 2 (6) 0
2018
Cincinnati		 2 (8) 2 (8) 0
2018
Clemson		 3 (9) 5 (19) Down 2
2018 
Texas Tech		 3 (10) 3 (12) 0
2018
Michigan State		 3 (11) 3 (9) 0
2018
North Carolina		 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1
2018
Tennessee		 4 (13) 3 (10) Up 1
2018
Ohio State		 4 (14) 5 (20) Down 1
2018
Arizona		 4 (15) 4 (16) 0
2018
Oklahoma		 4 (16) 10 (40) Down 6
2019
Duke		 1 (1) 1 (1) 0
2019
Tennessee		 1 (2) 2 (5) Down 1
2019
Virginia		 1 (3) 1 (2) 0
2019
Gonzaga		 1 (4) 1 (4) 0
2019
Kentucky		 2 (5) 2 (7) 0
2019
Michigan		 2 (6) 2 (8) 0
2019
North Carolina		 2 (7) 1 (3) Up 1
2019
Michigan State		 2 (8) 2 (6) 0
2019
Purdue		 3 (9) 3 (12) 0
2019
Kansas		 3 (10) 4 (13) Down 1
2019
Houston		 3 (11) 3 (9) 0
2019
Marquette		 3 (12) 5 (17) Down 2
2019
Iowa State		 4 (13) 6 (24) Down 2
2019
Nevada		 4 (14) 7 (26) Down 3
2019
Louisville		 4 (15) 7 (25) Down 3
2019
Wisconsin		 4 (16) 5 (19) Down 1

But what about teams that started outside the in-season top 16 and yet ended up getting a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament?

Through the first three years of the in-season reveal, there have been one (2017), three (2018) and five (2019) teams to move into a top-four seed after missing the in-season top 16 list.

Of these nine teams, six ended up getting a No. 4 seed. The other three teams earned a No. 3 seed. In terms of the overall rank, Texas Tech moved up the most — the Red Raiders were No. 10 on the overall seed list last season. Texas Tech, of course, would go on to the NCAA tournament championship game.

These late risers have done well in the NCAA tournament. Of the nine, two reached the national championship game and seven advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Only two lost in the First Round.

Year Team NCAAT seed (overall) NCAAT result
2017
West Virginia		 4 (15) Sweet 16
2018
Michigan		 3 (11) Runner-up
2018
Wichita State		 4 (14) First Round
2018
Gonzaga		 4 (15) Sweet 16
2019
Texas Tech		 3 (10) Runner-up
2019
LSU		 3 (11) Sweet 16
2019
Florida State		 4 (14) Sweet 16
2019
Kansas State		 4 (15) First Round
2019
Virginia Tech		 4 (16) Sweet 16

College basketball game times, TV schedule

These are the NCAA DI men's college basketball TV schedule and game times for this week of the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

12 sneaky-good stories and what's next after that weekend of college basketball

Here are 12 stories from a fun weekend of college basketball and what they mean for the rest of the 2019-20 men's college basketball season./
READ MORE

1 thing each AP Top 5 team can fix before March Madness

Here's one thing that Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State can improve upon before March Madness.
READ MORE

