Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (22-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Jan. 26)

No. 4 San Diego State (22-0)

Last: def. New Mexico, 85-57; Next: Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Utah State

Last Sunday, San Diego State eclipsed its undefeated 20-0 start in the 2010-11 season, as the Aztecs defeated UNLV on the road to improve to 21-0 this season. They picked up their 22nd win on Wednesday with an 85-57 road win at New Mexico in which San Diego State jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first half. The Aztecs led 48-25 at halftime and coasted from there.

All five starters scored in double figures, led by KJ Feagin's 18 points and Jordan Schakel was one rebound shy of a double-double. San Diego State shot 58.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three with 15 makes.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Utah State at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Air Force at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

