5 statistical leaders make up the latest DII men's basketball starting 5

The final full month of the DII men's basketball season is set to begin. Before we enter the February slate, let's take a look at some star players that have stood out, statistically speaking.

Every two weeks up to the first weekend of the NCAA DII tournament, we'll dig deep into the stat books and pick a DII men's basketball starting five based purely on the best numbers at each position. This week, you'll see stat leaders in scoring, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage among the rotation.

The DII men's basketball all-stats starting five (all stats through 1/30/2020)

G — Brian Harper, Young Harris

Young Harris Athletics

Harper has been nothing short of an assists machine since transferring to Young Harris from Pfeiffer and it's more of the same in 2020. The 5-9 senior guard currently leads DII college basketball in assists, dishing out 9.1 dimes per game, better than his 8.7 assists-per-game that led the Division last season. He's been red-hot in January with 10 or more assists in five of the nine games he's played.

G — Jordan Floyd, King

Tyler Feaster | King Athletics

Easy choice here. Floyd is now leading DII men's basketball in scoring, dropping in 29.5 points per game. He's already had two 43-point games in the month of January alone, and has been held below 25 points just four times in his 20 games this season. This is by and far the best year of the 6-2 guard's career — he averaged 21.7 points per game two years ago in the only season that pales in comparison.

F — Selom Mawugbe, Azusa Pacific

Azusa Pacific Athletics

It's one thing to be shooting the lights out before the halfway point, but it's an entirely different story to be putting up the numbers Mawugbe has this late into the season. The 6-10 senior forward is second only to Kansas' Udoka Azubuike in all of men's college basketball shooting a ridiculous 72.8 percent from the field while scoring 16.3 points per game. He's also second in DII in blocks per game as the defensive-player-of-the-year candidate swats 3.22 per game.

F — Bryan Griffin, Mercy

Mercy Athletics

Griffin is doing special things everywhere on the court, most recently winning both the offensive and defensive player of the week honors in the East Coast Conference. But Griffin makes our lineup because he's leading DII basketball with 13.8 rebounds per game, nearly two better than second place. He's been on a level all his own the past 10 games recording nine double-doubles and pulling down 26 rebounds twice over that span.

C — Andrew Sischo, Daemen

Daemen Athletics

Another week, another spot for Sischo in our starting five. While he doesn't lead all of DII men's basketball in any one category, he is the best at his position in points (25.0) and rebounds (11.9) per game giving him 15 double-doubles, also most among centers. His 62.8 field goal percentage is also second at his position. Simply put, Daemen is making a strong case for the NCAA DII tournament and it will be Sischo that leads the way.