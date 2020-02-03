2020 bracketology: The NCAA tournament field predicted a day after the Super Bowl

Despite a wild Saturday in college basketball in which nine ranked teams lost and in which top-25 teams went 12-8 against unranked opponents, the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest 2020 NCAA Tournament projections remained the same: Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas.

With less than a month and a half away until Selection Sunday, Baylor leads the latest March Madness projections as the No. 1 overall seed and the Big 12 claims half of the top seeds.

In Katz's previous predicted bracket on Jan. 25, Kansas and San Diego State replaced Duke and Butler as No. 1 seeds. Katz's earlier brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

2020 NCAA tournament predictions: Projected bracket

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.

And here's his latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST WEST MIDWEST 1 Baylor Kansas Gonzaga San Diego St. 16 Monmouth/

Robert Morris South Dakota State Eastern Washington Texas Southern/

North Carolina A&T 8 Marquette Ohio State Texas Tech Stanford 9 Indiana Florida Rhode Island Saint Mary's 5 Arizona Kentucky Illinois LSU 12 Yale USC/Virginia Liberty East Tennessee State 4 Iowa Seton Hall Oregon Michigan State 13 New Mexico State Vermont North Texas Stephen F.

Austin 6 Penn State Butler Colorado Creighton 11 Northern Iowa Oklahoma/

Houston Tulsa Mississippi State 3 Villanova Maryland Auburn West Virginia 14 Hofstra Bowling Green Little Rock UC Irvine 7 Wisconsin Rutgers BYU Michigan 10 Arkansas VCU Wichita State Cincinnati 2 Louisville Duke Florida State Dayton 15 Murray State Winthrop Wright State Colgate

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Once again, Baylor (19-1) is Katz's No. 1 overall seed. The Bears are also No. 1 in the latest AP poll, plus No. 2 in the latest NET rankings (as of Sunday, Feb. 2).

Two of the projected No. 1 seeds — Baylor and San Diego State — have never been a No. 1 seed so a historic NCAA tournament could lie ahead of us. The Bears have been No. 3 four times under coach Scott Drew, most recently in 2017, while the Aztecs were a No. 2 seed in 2011 during a season in which they started 20-0.

Kansas and Gonzaga, however, are no strangers to earning a top seed. The 'Zags earned a No. 1 seed three times last decade — for the first time in 2013 and again in 2017 and 2019.

The Jayhawks have been a top seed 14 times: 1986, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Kansas hasn't been seeded worse than No. 4 since 2000.

Moving up

Among the schools that were included in both Katz's last bracketology in January and his first projection for February, here are the teams that moved up at least five spots.

Ohio State — up 12 spots

— up 12 spots Creighton — up 10 spots

— up 10 spots Indiana — up seven spots

— up seven spots Villanova — up six spots

— up six spots LSU — up five spots

— up five spots Maryland : — up five spots

: — up five spots Michigan — up five spots

The Big Ten leads all conferences with a national-best 10 teams in Katz's projected NCAA tournament field, down from 11 in his previous tournament projections.

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 3. 1 —San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West 4. 1 — Kansas Big 12 5. 2 — Duke ACC 6. 2 — Dayton (AQ) A-10 7. 2 — Louisville (AQ) ACC 8. 2 — Florida State ACC 9. 3 — West Virginia Big 12 10. 3 — Maryland Big Ten 11. 3 — Villanova Big East 12. 3 — Auburn SEC 13. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12 14. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten 15. 4 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East 16. 5 — Iowa Big Ten 17. 5 — LSU SEC 18. 5 — Kentucky SEC 19. 5 — Arizona Pac-12 20. 5 —Illinois (AQ) Big Ten 21. 6 — Creighton Big East 22. 6 — Colorado Pac-12 23. 6 — Penn State Big Ten 24. 6 — Butler Big East 25. 7— Michigan Big Ten 26. 7—Rutgers Big Ten 27. 7 — Wisconsin Big Ten 28. 7 — Marquette Big East 29. 8 — Ohio State Big Ten 30. 8 — Stanford Pac-12 31. 8 — Texas Tech Big 12 32. 8 — BYU WCC 33. 9 — Indiana Big Ten 34. 9 — Florida SEC 35. 9 — Saint Mary's WCC 36. 9 — Rhode Island A-10 37. 10 — VCU A-10 38. 10 — Cincinnati AAC 39. 10 — Arkansas SEC 40. 10 — Wichita State AAC 41. 11— Mississippi State SEC 42. 11 — Tulsa (AQ) AAC 43. 11 —Oklahoma Big 12 44. 11 — Houston AAC 45. 11— Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley 46. 11 — USC Pac-12 47. 12 —Virginia ACC 48. 12 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 49. 12— Yale (AQ) Ivy 50. 13 — Liberty (AQ) A-Sun 51. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East 53. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA 54. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial 56. 14 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 57. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC 58. 14 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 59. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot 60. 15 — Murray State (AQ) OVC 61. 15 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South 62. 15 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon 63. 16 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit 64. 16. — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky 65. 16 — Monmouth (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC 67. 16 — Texas Southern (AQ) SWAC 68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: Xavier, Memphis, Richmond, Arizona State