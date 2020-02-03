2020 bracketology: The NCAA tournament field predicted a day after the Super Bowl

TRENDING:

Despite a wild Saturday in college basketball in which nine ranked teams lost and in which top-25 teams went 12-8 against unranked opponents, the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest 2020 NCAA Tournament projections remained the same: Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas.

With less than a month and a half away until Selection Sunday, Baylor leads the latest March Madness projections as the No. 1 overall seed and the Big 12 claims half of the top seeds.

In Katz's previous predicted bracket on Jan. 25, Kansas and San Diego State replaced Duke and Butler as No. 1 seeds. Katz's earlier brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

2020 NCAA tournament predictions: Projected bracket

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.

The 2020 NCAA bracket, predicted by Andy Katz on Feb. 3

And here's his latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST WEST MIDWEST
1 Baylor Kansas Gonzaga San Diego St.
16 Monmouth/
Robert Morris		 South Dakota State Eastern Washington Texas Southern/
North Carolina A&T
         
8 Marquette Ohio State Texas Tech Stanford
9 Indiana Florida Rhode Island Saint Mary's
         
5 Arizona Kentucky Illinois LSU
12 Yale USC/Virginia Liberty East Tennessee State
         
4 Iowa Seton Hall Oregon Michigan State
13 New Mexico State Vermont North Texas Stephen F.
Austin
         
6 Penn State Butler Colorado Creighton
11 Northern Iowa Oklahoma/
Houston		 Tulsa Mississippi State
         
3 Villanova Maryland Auburn West Virginia
14 Hofstra Bowling Green Little Rock UC Irvine
         
7 Wisconsin Rutgers BYU Michigan
10 Arkansas VCU Wichita State Cincinnati
         
2 Louisville Duke Florida State Dayton
15 Murray State Winthrop Wright State Colgate

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Once again, Baylor (19-1) is Katz's No. 1 overall seed. The Bears are also No. 1 in the latest AP poll, plus No. 2 in the latest NET rankings (as of Sunday, Feb. 2).

Two of the projected No. 1 seeds — Baylor and San Diego State — have never been a No. 1 seed so a historic NCAA tournament could lie ahead of us. The Bears have been No. 3 four times under coach Scott Drew, most recently in 2017, while the Aztecs were a No. 2 seed in 2011 during a season in which they started 20-0.

Kansas and Gonzaga, however, are no strangers to earning a top seed. The 'Zags earned a No. 1 seed three times last decade — for the first time in 2013 and again in 2017 and 2019.

The Jayhawks have been a top seed 14 times: 1986, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Kansas hasn't been seeded worse than No. 4 since 2000.

Moving up

Among the schools that were included in both Katz's last bracketology in January and his first projection for February, here are the teams that moved up at least five spots.

  • Ohio State — up 12 spots
  • Creighton — up 10 spots
  • Indiana — up seven spots
  • Villanova — up six spots
  • LSU — up five spots
  • Maryland: — up five spots
  • Michigan — up five spots

The Big Ten leads all conferences with a national-best 10 teams in Katz's projected NCAA tournament field, down from 11 in his previous tournament projections.

 

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12
2. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
3. 1 —San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West
4. 1 — Kansas Big 12
5. 2 — Duke ACC
6. 2 — Dayton (AQ) A-10
7. 2 — Louisville (AQ) ACC
8. 2 — Florida State ACC
9. 3 — West Virginia Big 12
10. 3 — Maryland Big Ten
11. 3 — Villanova Big East
12. 3 — Auburn SEC
13. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12
14. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten
15. 4 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East
16. 5 — Iowa Big Ten
17. 5 — LSU SEC
18. 5 — Kentucky SEC
19. 5 — Arizona Pac-12
20. 5 —Illinois (AQ) Big Ten
21. 6 — Creighton Big East
22. 6 — Colorado Pac-12
23. 6 — Penn State Big Ten
24. 6 — Butler Big East
25. 7— Michigan Big Ten
26. 7—Rutgers Big Ten
27. 7 — Wisconsin Big Ten
28. 7 — Marquette Big East
29. 8 — Ohio State Big Ten
30. 8 — Stanford Pac-12
31. 8 — Texas Tech Big 12
32. 8 — BYU WCC
33. 9 — Indiana Big Ten
34. 9 — Florida SEC
35. 9 — Saint Mary's WCC
36. 9 — Rhode Island A-10
37. 10 — VCU A-10
38. 10 — Cincinnati AAC
39. 10 — Arkansas SEC
40. 10 — Wichita State AAC
41. 11— Mississippi State SEC
42. 11 — Tulsa (AQ) AAC
43. 11 —Oklahoma Big 12
44. 11 — Houston AAC
45. 11— Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley
46. 11 — USC Pac-12
47. 12 —Virginia ACC
48. 12 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
49. 12— Yale (AQ) Ivy
50. 13 — Liberty (AQ) A-Sun
51. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
53. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
54. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial
56. 14 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
57. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC
58. 14 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
59. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot
60. 15 — Murray State (AQ) OVC
61. 15 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South
62. 15 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
63. 16 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit
64. 16. — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky
65. 16 — Monmouth (AQ) MAAC
66. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC
67. 16 — Texas Southern (AQ) SWAC
68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: Xavier, Memphis, Richmond, Arizona State

