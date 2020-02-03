Duke, Maryland, Auburn move into top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings

Here's why LSU is a top 10 team in the latest Power 36 rankings

The rankings are a snapshot in a week of college basketball while the selections and brackets are a reflection of the body of work. So don’t confuse the two. Here is our Power 36 — the snapshot look at the most formidable 36 teams in the past week in college basketball.

Onto the debate:

1. Baylor (1): Bears keep rolling with 18 in a row.

2. Gonzaga (2): No Tillie again, means no problem.

3. San Diego State (3): The Aztecs beat New Mexico and Utah State for two of the toughest MWC games.

4. Kansas (4): The Jayhawks are keeping in step with Baylor, waiting for their next chance.

5. Louisville (7): The Cardinals are back rolling.

6. Dayton (8): The Flyers have handled every challenge in the A-10.

7. LSU (10): The Tigers remain unblemished in the SEC.

8. Duke (12): The Blue Devils answered the challenge by winning at Syracuse.

9. Maryland (18): The Terps are looking the part of being in the chase for the Big Ten title.

10. Auburn (19): The Tigers are something special at home.

11. Florida State (5): The Seminoles lost at Virginia, which normally wouldn’t be a big deal, but the Cavs have been struggling.

12. Kentucky (11): No shame in losing at Auburn.

13. Michigan State (13): The Spartans lost by one at Wisconsin. But they are still the team to beat in the Big Ten.

14. Iowa (17): The Hawkeyes knocked off Illinois at home and may have the national player of the year in Luka Garza.

15. Illinois (9): The Illini win streak came to an end in Iowa City to a team that has been an extremely tough out at home.

16. Seton Hall (6): The Pirates had an inexplicable no-show at the beginning of the Xavier game at home. That can’t happen if the Pirates want to win the Big East.

17. Oregon (14): The Ducks got the Bay Area split and still the team to beat in the Pac-12.

18. Arizona (23): The Wildcats swept the Washington schools and are in the chase for a Pac-12 title.

19. West Virginia (16): The Mountaineers lost to Texas Tech, but aren’t going anywhere in the Big 12 race.

20. Penn State (25): The Nittany Lions have won four in a row and are soaring in the Big Ten.

21. Creighton (30): The Bluejays got a win at Villanova and are a threat to challenge for the Big East title.

22. Villanova (15): The Wildcats were stunned by Creighton in advance of this weekend’s showdown with Seton Hall.

23. Tulsa (27): The Golden Hurricane are atop the American Athletic Conference with the latest win — over Wichita State at the buzzer.

24. Rhode Island (29): The Rams are surging in the A-10 and Fatts Russell is having an all-A-10 season.

25. Colorado (22): The Buffs got the Los Angeles split to stay in the Pac-12 chase.

26. Michigan (NR): The Wolverines aren’t healthy yet, but Zavier Simpson is back. Brandon Johns is making big-time shots and the Wolverines beat Rutgers.

27. Rutgers (20): The Scarlet Knights still need to get a quality win away from the RAC.

28. Wisconsin (NR): The Badgers lost two guards — one when Kobe King left the team and another Brad Davison when he was suspended for a game — yet still beat Michigan State.

29. Butler (24):The Bulldogs were stunned by Providence at home, but are still a player in the Big East.

30. Marquette (36): The Golden Eagles have Markus Howard and no one else does.

31. BYU (NR): The Cougars got a much-needed home win over Saint Mary’s on a TJ Haws last-possession 3-pointer.

32.Cincinnati (NR): John Brennan’s crew is quietly moving up in the AAC and owns the only win against Tulsa.

33. Mississippi State (NR): Reggie Perry has been on a mission to get the Bulldogs back in NCAA tournament contention.

34. Texas Tech (28): The Red Raiders got the split of West Virginia and at Kansas.

35. Wichita State (31): The Shockers were within a whisker of a road win at Tulsa, before Elijah Joiner buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

36. Saint Mary’s (35): The Gaels had BYU beat before TJ Haws’ 3-pointer in Provo.

Team of the week

Creighton: The Bluejays stunned Villanova 76-61 for their fourth-straight win. Xavier’s upset win at Seton Hall means the Bluejays are alone in third place, two games behind the Pirates and a game behind Nova. Creighton still has two games left with Seton Hall and split the season series with Villanova. The Bluejays played a strong non-conference schedule, losing at Michigan and to San Diego State on a neutral floor but also knocked off possible NCAA tournament teams Texas Tech (Las Vegas) and Oklahoma.

Player of the week

Filip Petrusev, 6-11, So., F, Gonzaga: Petrusev has been one of the most consistent big men in the country on one of the top two teams. Petrusev scored 31 points and grabbed nine boards in a road win at Santa Clara, a game in which Killian Tillie went down with an ankle sprain. Then, without Tillie, Petrusev scored 23 points and grabbed 11 boards in a gritty four-point win at San Francisco. Petrusev was 22-32 from the field in the two games. The Zags are 23-1 overall, 9-0 in the WCC.