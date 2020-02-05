CBS Sports & Turner Sports to preview March Madness in February with in-season look at NCAA® tournament bracket

For the fourth straight year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will present the NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket, airing Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 8.

Host Greg Gumbel, analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis, and White will discuss the selection, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings.

CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm will also join the show to project out the remainder of the 68-team bracket, analyze bubble teams and highlight key story lines as March rapidly approaches.

The NCAA’s official website and social media channels will feature insider Andy Katz’s immediate reaction to the bracket reveal, an interview with a member of the selection committee, and a full 68-team bracket prediction.

The official announcement of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, Mar. 15, on TBS.

For the 10th consecutive year, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, TBS will air the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 4, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 6.