2020 NIT selection show: Time, TV channel, date

The 2020 NIT bracket will be announced on Sunday, March 15. The NIT will again have 32 teams in a single-elimination postseason tournament that culminates at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Get the time, TV channel and date information below for the 2020 NIT selection show below.
Texas won the NIT title last season by beating Lipscomb in the championship game.
2020 NIT selection show: Time, date
The NIT field will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. This is after the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed earlier in the day.
2020 NIT selection show: TV channel
The NIT bracket will be announced on ESPNU.
2020 NIT bracket
2020 NIT: Teams, how it works
Regular-season conference champions that don't make the NCAA tournament automatically qualify for the NIT.
Also, the teams listed by the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee as the "first four out" for the NCAA tournament earn the top seeds in the NIT field. Last season, UNC Greensboro, TCU, Alabama and Indiana received No. 1 seeds for the NIT.
The 2019 NIT saw No. 1 seed TCU, No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Lipscomb and No. 6 Wichita State advance to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Texas defeated Lipscomb for the title, 81-66.
2020 NIT schedule
|ROUND
|DATES
|First
|Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
|Second
|Thursday, March 19 through Monday, March 23
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, March 31
|Championship
|Thursday, April 2
NIT champions, history
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|MVP
|1938
|Temple
|60-36
|Colorado
|Don Shields, Temple
|1939
|Long Island
|44-32
|Loyola
|Bill Lloyd, St. John's
|1940
|Colorado
|51-40
|Duquesne
|Bob Doll, Colorado
|1941
|Long Island
|56-42
|Ohio
|Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
|1942
|West Virginia
|47-45
|Western Kentucky State
|Rudy Baric, West Virginia
|1943
|St. John's
|48-27
|Toledo
|Harry Boykoff, St. John's
|1944
|St. John's
|47-39
|DePaul
|Bill Kotsores, St. John's
|1945
|DePaul
|71-54
|Bowling Green
|George Mikan, DePaul
|1946
|Kentucky
|46-45
|Rhode Island
|Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
|1947
|Utah
|49-45
|Kentucky
|Vern Gardner, Utah
|1948
|Saint Louis
|65-52
|NYU
|Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
|1949
|San Francisco
|48-47
|Loyola Chicago
|Don Lofgran, San Francisco
|1950
|CCNY
|69-61
|Bradley
|Ed Warner, CCNY
|1951
|BYU
|62-43
|Dayton
|Roland Minson, BYU
|1952
|La Salle
|75-64
|Dayton
|Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
|1953
|Seton Hall
|58-46
|St. John's
|Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
|1954
|Holy Cross
|71-62
|Duquesne
|Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
|1955
|Duquesne
|70-58
|Dayton
|Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
|1956
|Louisville
|93-80
|Dayton
|Charlie Tyra, Louisville
|1957
|Bradley
|84-83
|Memphis State
|Win Wilfong, Memphis State
|1958
|Xavier
|78-74
|Dayton
|Hank Stein, Xavier
|1959
|St. John's
|76-71
|Bradley
|Tony Jackson, St. John's
|1960
|Bradley
|88-72
|Providence
|Lenny Wilkens, Providence
|1961
|Providence
|62-59
|Saint Louis
|Vin Ernst, Providence
|1962
|Dayton
|73-67
|St. John's
|Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
|1963
|Providence
|81-66
|Canisius
|Raymond Flynn, Providence
|1964
|Bradley
|86-54
|New Mexico
|Levern Tart, Bradley
|1965
|St. John's
|55-51
|Villanova
|Ken McIntyre, St. John's
|1966
|BYU
|97-84
|NYU
|Bill Melchionni, Villanova
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|71-56
|Marquette
|Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
|1968
|Dayton
|61-48
|Kansas
|Don May, Dayton
|1969
|Temple
|89-76
|Boston College
|Terry Driscoll, Boston College
|1970
|Marquette
|65-53
|St. John's
|Dean Meminger, Marquette
|1971
|North Carolina
|84-66
|Georgia Tech
|Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
|1972
|Maryland
|100-69
|Niagara
|Tom McMillen, Maryland
|1973
|Virginia Tech
|92-91
|Notre Dame
|John Schumate, Notre Dame
|1974
|Purdue
|87-81
|Utah
|Mike Sojourner, Utah
|1975
|Princeton
|80-69
|Providence
|Ron Lee, Oregon
|1976
|Kentucky
|71-67
|Charlotte
|Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
|1977
|St. Bonaventure
|94-91
|Houston
|Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
|1978
|Texas
|101-93
|NC State
|Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
|1979
|Indiana
|53-52
|Purdue
|Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
|1980
|Virginia
|58-55
|Minnesota
|Ralph Sampson, Virginia
|1981
|Tulsa
|86-84
|Syracuse
|Greg Stewart, Tulsa
|1982
|Bradley
|67-58
|Purdue
|J.J. Anderson, Bradley
|1983
|Fresno State
|69-60
|DePaul
|Ron Anderson, Fresno State
|1984
|Michigan
|83-63
|Notre Dame
|Tim McCormick, Michigan
|1985
|UCLA
|65-62
|Indiana
|Reggie Miller, UCLA
|1986
|Ohio State
|73-63
|Wyoming
|Brad Sellers, Ohio State
|1987
|Southern Miss
|84-80
|La Salle
|Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
|1988
|Connecticut
|72-67
|Ohio State
|Phil Gamble, Connecticut
|1989
|St. John's
|73-65
|Saint Louis
|Jayson Williams, St. John's
|1990
|Vanderbilt
|74-72
|Saint Louis
|Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
|1991
|Stanford
|78-72
|Oklahoma
|Adam Keefe, Stanford
|1992
|Virginia
|81-76 (OT)
|Notre Dame
|Bryant Stith, Virginia
|1993
|Minnesota
|62-61
|Georgetown
|Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
|1994
|Villanova
|80-73
|Vanderbilt
|Doremus Bennerman, Siena
|1995
|Virginia Tech
|65-64
|Marquette
|Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
|1996
|Nebraska
|60-56
|Saint Joseph's
|Erick Strickland, Nebraska
|1997
|Michigan*
|82-73
|Florida State
|Robert Traylor, Michigan
|1998
|Minnesota*
|79-72
|Penn State
|Kevin Clark, Minnesota
|1999
|California
|61-60
|Clemson
|Sean Lampley, California
|2000
|Wake Forest
|71-61
|Notre Dame
|Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
|2001
|Tulsa
|79-66
|Alabama
|Marcus Hill, Tulsa
|2002
|Memphis
|72-62
|South Carolina
|Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
|2003
|St. John's*
|70-67
|Georgetown
|Marcus Hatten, St. John's
|2004
|Michigan
|62-55
|Rutgers
|Daniel Horton, Michigan
|2005
|South Carolina
|60-57
|Saint Joseph's
|Carlos Powell, South Carolina
|2006
|South Carolina
|76-64
|Michigan
|Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
|2007
|West Virginia
|78-73
|Clemson
|Frank Young, West Virginia
|2008
|Ohio State
|92-85
|Massachusetts
|Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
|2009
|Penn State
|69-63
|Baylor
|Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
|2010
|Dayton
|79-68
|North Carolina
|Chris Johnson, Dayton
|2011
|Wichita State
|66-57
|Alabama
|Graham Hatch, Wichita State
|2012
|Stanford
|75-51
|Minnesota
|Aaron Bright, Stanford
|2013
|Baylor
|74-54
|Iowa
|Pierre Jackson, Baylor
|2014
|Minnesota
|65-63
|SMU
|Austin Hollins, Minnesota
|2015
|Stanford
|66-64 (OT)
|Miami
|Chasson Randle, Stanford
|2016
|George Washington
|76-60
|Valparaiso
|Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
|2017
|TCU
|88-56
|Georgia Tech
|Kenrich Williams, TCU
|2018
|Penn State
|82-66
|Utah
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
|2019
|Texas
|81-66
|Lipscomb
|Kerwin Roach, Texas
*-Vacated