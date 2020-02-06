College basketball: Top 25 scores, rankings, schedule for Thursday

March Madness bracket predictions, less than 6 weeks away

March Madness bracket predictions, less than 6 weeks away

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Thursday, Feb. 6. Below, find the Top 25 scores and schedule for Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily. Undefeated San Diego State remains No. 1. The Aztecs next play Saturday at Air Force.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Thursday, Feb. 6

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here

Through Games Feb. 05 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 22-0 8-0 3-0 11-0 1-0 2 2 Baylor Big 12 20-1 7-0 3-1 10-0 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 23-1 8-0 2-1 13-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 18-3 5-1 2-1 11-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 5-0 3-2 12-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 19-3 6-1 3-0 10-2 0-0 7 7 Louisville ACC 20-3 6-1 1-1 13-1 0-0 8 8 West Virginia Big 12 18-4 3-4 3-0 12-0 0-0 9 9 Arizona Pac-12 15-6 2-4 3-1 10-1 0-0 10 10 Maryland Big Ten 18-4 2-4 3-0 13-0 0-0 11 12 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0 12 11 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-7 3-3 3-2 10-2 0-0 13 19 Seton Hall Big East 17-5 6-2 2-1 9-2 0-0 14 16 Florida St. ACC 19-3 5-3 3-0 11-0 0-0 15 13 Villanova Big East 17-5 4-3 3-1 10-1 0-0 16 17 Auburn SEC 20-2 4-2 4-0 12-0 0-0 17 15 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0 18 18 Colorado Pac-12 17-5 3-3 4-0 10-2 0-0 19 20 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 4-3 2-2 12-0 0-0 20 21 Penn St. Big Ten 17-5 4-3 2-1 11-1 0-0 21 24 Stanford Pac-12 16-5 2-2 2-1 12-2 0-0 22 14 Creighton Big East 16-6 4-4 1-1 11-1 1-0 23 25 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0 24 27 Kentucky SEC 17-5 3-2 1-2 13-1 0-0 25 26 Texas Tech Big 12 14-8 1-4 2-2 11-2 0-0