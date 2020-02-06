HOOPS:

NCAA.com | February 6, 2020

College basketball: Top 25 scores, rankings, schedule for Thursday

March Madness bracket predictions, less than 6 weeks away

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Thursday, Feb. 6. Below, find the Top 25 scores and schedule for Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily. Undefeated San Diego State remains No. 1. The Aztecs next play Saturday at Air Force.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Thursday, Feb. 6

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through Games Feb. 05 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 22-0 8-0 3-0 11-0 1-0
2 2 Baylor Big 12 20-1 7-0 3-1 10-0 0-0
3 3 Gonzaga WCC 23-1 8-0 2-1 13-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 18-3 5-1 2-1 11-1 1-0
5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 5-0 3-2 12-0 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 19-3 6-1 3-0 10-2 0-0
7 7 Louisville ACC 20-3 6-1 1-1 13-1 0-0
8 8 West Virginia Big 12 18-4 3-4 3-0 12-0 0-0
9 9 Arizona Pac-12 15-6 2-4 3-1 10-1 0-0
10 10 Maryland Big Ten 18-4 2-4 3-0 13-0 0-0
11 12 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0
12 11 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-7 3-3 3-2 10-2 0-0
13 19 Seton Hall Big East 17-5 6-2 2-1 9-2 0-0
14 16 Florida St. ACC 19-3 5-3 3-0 11-0 0-0
15 13 Villanova Big East 17-5 4-3 3-1 10-1 0-0
16 17 Auburn SEC 20-2 4-2 4-0 12-0 0-0
17 15 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0
18 18 Colorado Pac-12 17-5 3-3 4-0 10-2 0-0
19 20 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 4-3 2-2 12-0 0-0
20 21 Penn St. Big Ten 17-5 4-3 2-1 11-1 0-0
21 24 Stanford Pac-12 16-5 2-2 2-1 12-2 0-0
22 14 Creighton Big East 16-6 4-4 1-1 11-1 1-0
23 25 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0
24 27 Kentucky SEC 17-5 3-2 1-2 13-1 0-0
25 26 Texas Tech Big 12 14-8 1-4 2-2 11-2 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Baylor 19-1 1608 1
2 Gonzaga 23-1 1567 2
3 Kansas 18-3 1472 3
4 San Diego State 23-0 1447 4
5 Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6 Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7 Duke 18-3 1242 9
8 Florida State 18-3 1188 5
9 Maryland 17-4 999 15
10 Villanova 17-4 959 8
11 Auburn 19-2 926 17
12 Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13 West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14 Oregon 18-5 758 11
15 Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16 Michigan State 16-6 624 14
17 Iowa 16-6 604 18
18 LSU 17-4 572 22
19 Butler 17-5 437 16
20 Illinois 16-6 373 19
21 Creighton 17-5 372 NR
22 Penn State 16-5 356 24
23 Arizona 15-6 164 NR
24 Colorado 17-5 134 20
25 Houston 17-5 85 21

