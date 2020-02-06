College basketball: Top 25 scores, rankings, schedule for Thursday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Thursday, Feb. 6. Below, find the Top 25 scores and schedule for Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily. Undefeated San Diego State remains No. 1. The Aztecs next play Saturday at Air Force.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Thursday, Feb. 6
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 9 Arizona vs. USC | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 18 Colorado vs. California | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 21 Stanford at Utah | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|22-0
|8-0
|3-0
|11-0
|1-0
|2
|2
|Baylor
|Big 12
|20-1
|7-0
|3-1
|10-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|23-1
|8-0
|2-1
|13-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Kansas
|Big 12
|18-3
|5-1
|2-1
|11-1
|1-0
|5
|5
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|20-2
|5-0
|3-2
|12-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|19-3
|6-1
|3-0
|10-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|Louisville
|ACC
|20-3
|6-1
|1-1
|13-1
|0-0
|8
|8
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|18-4
|3-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|15-6
|2-4
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|18-4
|2-4
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Butler
|Big East
|18-5
|4-3
|3-0
|11-2
|0-0
|12
|11
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-7
|3-3
|3-2
|10-2
|0-0
|13
|19
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|17-5
|6-2
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|14
|16
|Florida St.
|ACC
|19-3
|5-3
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|15
|13
|Villanova
|Big East
|17-5
|4-3
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|16
|17
|Auburn
|SEC
|20-2
|4-2
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|17
|15
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|15-7
|3-4
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|17-5
|3-3
|4-0
|10-2
|0-0
|19
|20
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|18-5
|4-3
|2-2
|12-0
|0-0
|20
|21
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|17-5
|4-3
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|21
|24
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|16-5
|2-2
|2-1
|12-2
|0-0
|22
|14
|Creighton
|Big East
|16-6
|4-4
|1-1
|11-1
|1-0
|23
|25
|Marquette
|Big East
|16-6
|3-4
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|24
|27
|Kentucky
|SEC
|17-5
|3-2
|1-2
|13-1
|0-0
|25
|26
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|14-8
|1-4
|2-2
|11-2
|0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Baylor
|19-1
|1608
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|23-1
|1567
|2
|3
|Kansas
|18-3
|1472
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|23-0
|1447
|4
|5
|Louisville
|19-3
|1352
|6
|6
|Dayton
|20-2
|1271
|7
|7
|Duke
|18-3
|1242
|9
|8
|Florida State
|18-3
|1188
|5
|9
|Maryland
|17-4
|999
|15
|10
|Villanova
|17-4
|959
|8
|11
|Auburn
|19-2
|926
|17
|12
|Seton Hall
|16-5
|900
|10
|13
|West Virginia
|17-4
|827
|12
|14
|Oregon
|18-5
|758
|11
|15
|Kentucky
|16-5
|660
|13
|16
|Michigan State
|16-6
|624
|14
|17
|Iowa
|16-6
|604
|18
|18
|LSU
|17-4
|572
|22
|19
|Butler
|17-5
|437
|16
|20
|Illinois
|16-6
|373
|19
|21
|Creighton
|17-5
|372
|NR
|22
|Penn State
|16-5
|356
|24
|23
|Arizona
|15-6
|164
|NR
|24
|Colorado
|17-5
|134
|20
|25
|Houston
|17-5
|85
|21