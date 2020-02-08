The 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket predicted using the top-16 reveal

Selection Sunday is getting closer by the day and Saturday provided the closest thing to Selection Sunday before the big day comes March 15. On Saturday, the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee unveiled its top 16 teams in the fourth installment of its annual top-16 reveal, where the country learns which schools would earn top-four seeds if the season ended after Friday, Feb. 7.

Not only did the Big 12 produce two No. 1 seeds in the top-16 reveal, but two of the conference's member schools earned the top two overall seeds — Baylor earning the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz used the Top 16 reveal to fill out the first 16 teams in his latest projected NCAA tournament bracket, which we'll break down here. It features the top 16 seeds from the reveal, then Katz projects teams 17 through 68.

In Katz's previous predicted bracket on Super Bowl Sunday, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State earned the four No. 1 seeds. Katz's earlier brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

2020 NCAA tournament predictions: Projected bracket

Here's his latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST WEST MIDWEST 1 Baylor San Diego State Gonzaga Kansas 16 Texas Southern/

North Carolina A&T Monmouth/

Robert Morris Montana Princeton 8 Cincinnati Saint Mary's Florida Wisconsin 9 VCU Texas Tech Stanford Rhode Island 5 Illinois Kentucky Penn State Arizona 12 East Tennessee State Memphis/

Arizona State Stephen F. Austin Liberty 4 Auburn Butler Oregon Michigan State 13 Charleston Vermont New Mexico State North Texas 6 Iowa Creighton Colorado LSU 11 Mississippi State Virginia/

Wichita State BYU Purdue 3 Seton Hall Maryland Villanova Florida State 14 Bowling Green UC Irvine Colgate Little Rock 7 Ohio State Rutgers Michigan Marquette 10 Northern Iowa Houston Arkansas Indiana 2 Louisville Duke West Virginia Dayton 15 Murray State Wright State North Dakota State Winthrop

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Just like Katz's previous 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket projections showed on Super Bowl Sunday, the four No. 1 seeds in the top-16 reveal are Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State.

They are followed by No. 2 seeds Duke, Dayton, Louisville and West Virginia, giving the Big 12 three of the top eight teams overall. This is also the season of conference diversity with the WCC, Mountain West and A-10 each having a top-eight team through Feb. 7 games.

The No. 3 seeds are Maryland, Florida State, Seton Hall and Villanova, meaning the Big Ten and Big East's top-seeded teams are currently on the No. 3 seed line.

Lastly, the No. 4 seeds, according to the top-16 reveal, are currently Auburn, Oregon, Butler and Michigan State, which adds some SEC and Pac-12 flavor.

If you're curious how the in-season top-16 reveal compares to the NCAA tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, here's the historical breakdown.

Moving up

Among the schools that were included in both Katz's last bracketology on Super Bowl Sunday and his latest bracket projection, here are the teams that moved up at least three spots.

Butler — nine spots

Cincinnati — seven spots

Northern Iowa — seven spots

Houston — five spots

Ohio State — four spots

Seton Hall — four spots

Penn State — three spots

Virginia — three spots

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 — Kansas Big 12 3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 4. 1 —San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West 5. 2 — Duke ACC 6. 2 — Dayton (AQ) A-10 7. 2 — Louisville (AQ) ACC 8. 2 — West Virginia Big 12 9. 3 — Maryland Big Ten 10. 3 — Florida State ACC 11. 3 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East 12. 3 — Villanova Big East 13. 4 — Auburn SEC 14. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12 15. 4 — Butler Big East 16. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten 17. 5 — Kentucky SEC 18. 5 — Arizona Pac-12 19. 5 —Illinois (AQ) Big Ten 20. 5 — Penn State Big Ten 21. 6 — Iowa Big Ten 22. 6 — Creighton Big East 23. 6 — Colorado Pac-12 24. 6 — LSU (AQ) SEC 25. 7 — Ohio State Big Ten 26. 7 — Marquette Big East 27. 7— Michigan Big Ten 28. 7—Rutgers Big Ten 29. 8 — Wisconsin Big Ten 30. 8 — BYU WCC 31. 8 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC 32. 8 — Florida SEC 33. 9 — Saint Mary's WCC 34. 9 — Rhode Island A-10 35. 9 — Texas Tech Big 12 36. 9 — Stanford Pac-12 37. 10 — VCU A-10 38. 11— Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley 39. 11 — Houston AAC 40. 11 — Arkansas SEC 41. 11 — Indiana Big Ten 42. 11 – Purdue Big Ten 43. 11 — Mississippi State SEC 44. 11 —Virginia ACC 45. 12 — Wichita State AAC 46. 11 — USC Pac-1246. 12 – Memphis AAC 47. 11 — Arizona State Pac-12 48. 12 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 49. 13— Yale (AQ) Ivy 50. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 51. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East 52. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA 53. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 54. 14 — Charleston (AQ) Colonial 55. 14 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 56. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC 57. 14 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 58. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot 59. 15 — Murray State (AQ) OVC 60. 15 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South 61. 15 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon 62. 15 — North Dakota State (AQ) Summit 63. 15 — Princeton (AQ) Ivy 64. 16. — Montana (AQ) Big Sky 65. 16 — Monmouth (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC 67. 16 — Texas Southern (AQ) SWAC 68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: Xavier, Oklahoma, USC, Tulsa