TRENDING:

THRILLER

No. 7 Duke escapes UNC at the buzzer

In-season men's hoops top-16 revealed

Latest bracketology projections with the top-16
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | February 8, 2020

The 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket predicted using the top-16 reveal

2020 March Madness bracket predictions after top-16 reveal

Selection Sunday is getting closer by the day and Saturday provided the closest thing to Selection Sunday before the big day comes March 15. On Saturday, the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee unveiled its top 16 teams in the fourth installment of its annual top-16 reveal, where the country learns which schools would earn top-four seeds if the season ended after Friday, Feb. 7.

Not only did the Big 12 produce two No. 1 seeds in the top-16 reveal, but two of the conference's member schools earned the top two overall seeds — Baylor earning the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz used the Top 16 reveal to fill out the first 16 teams in his latest projected NCAA tournament bracket, which we'll break down here. It features the top 16 seeds from the reveal, then Katz projects teams 17 through 68.

In Katz's previous predicted bracket on Super Bowl Sunday, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State earned the four No. 1 seeds. Katz's earlier brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

2020 NCAA tournament predictions: Projected bracket

Andy Katz's predicted 2020 NCAA tournament bracket

Here's his latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST WEST MIDWEST
1 Baylor San Diego State Gonzaga Kansas
16 Texas Southern/
North Carolina A&T		 Monmouth/
Robert Morris		 Montana Princeton
         
8 Cincinnati Saint Mary's Florida Wisconsin
9 VCU Texas Tech Stanford Rhode Island
         
5 Illinois Kentucky Penn State Arizona
12 East Tennessee State Memphis/
Arizona State		 Stephen F. Austin Liberty
         
4 Auburn Butler Oregon Michigan State
13 Charleston Vermont New Mexico State North Texas
         
6 Iowa Creighton Colorado LSU
11 Mississippi State Virginia/
Wichita State		 BYU Purdue
         
3 Seton Hall Maryland Villanova Florida State
14 Bowling Green UC Irvine Colgate Little Rock
         
7 Ohio State Rutgers Michigan Marquette
10 Northern Iowa Houston Arkansas Indiana
         
2 Louisville Duke West Virginia Dayton
15 Murray State Wright State North Dakota State Winthrop

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Just like Katz's previous 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket projections showed on Super Bowl Sunday, the four No. 1 seeds in the top-16 reveal are Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State.

They are followed by No. 2 seeds Duke, Dayton, Louisville and West Virginia, giving the Big 12 three of the top eight teams overall. This is also the season of conference diversity with the WCC, Mountain West and A-10 each having a top-eight team through Feb. 7 games.

The No. 3 seeds are Maryland, Florida State, Seton Hall and Villanova, meaning the Big Ten and Big East's top-seeded teams are currently on the No. 3 seed line.

Lastly, the No. 4 seeds, according to the top-16 reveal, are currently Auburn, Oregon, Butler and Michigan State, which adds some SEC and Pac-12 flavor.

If you're curious how the in-season top-16 reveal compares to the NCAA tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, here's the historical breakdown.

Moving up

Among the schools that were included in both Katz's last bracketology on Super Bowl Sunday and his latest bracket projection, here are the teams that moved up at least three spots.

  • Butler — nine spots
  • Cincinnati — seven spots
  • Northern Iowa — seven spots
  • Houston — five spots
  • Ohio State — four spots
  • Seton Hall — four spots
  • Penn State — three spots
  • Virginia — three spots

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12
2. 1 — Kansas Big 12
3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
4. 1 —San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West
5. 2 — Duke ACC
6. 2 — Dayton (AQ) A-10
7. 2 — Louisville (AQ) ACC
8. 2 — West Virginia Big 12
9. 3 — Maryland Big Ten
10. 3 — Florida State ACC
11. 3 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East
12. 3 — Villanova Big East
13. 4 — Auburn SEC
14. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12
15. 4 — Butler Big East
16. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten
17. 5 — Kentucky SEC
18. 5 — Arizona Pac-12
19. 5 —Illinois (AQ) Big Ten
20. 5 — Penn State Big Ten
21. 6 — Iowa Big Ten
22. 6 — Creighton Big East
23. 6 — Colorado Pac-12
24. 6 — LSU (AQ) SEC
25. 7 — Ohio State Big Ten
26. 7 — Marquette Big East
27. 7— Michigan Big Ten
28. 7—Rutgers Big Ten
29. 8 — Wisconsin Big Ten
30. 8 — BYU WCC
31. 8 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC
32. 8 — Florida SEC
33. 9 — Saint Mary's WCC
34. 9 — Rhode Island A-10
35. 9 — Texas Tech Big 12
36. 9 — Stanford Pac-12
37. 10 — VCU A-10
38. 11— Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley
39. 11 — Houston AAC
40. 11 — Arkansas SEC
41. 11 — Indiana Big Ten
42. 11 – Purdue Big Ten
43. 11 — Mississippi State SEC
44. 11 —Virginia ACC
45. 12 — Wichita State AAC
46. 11 — USC Pac-1246. 12 – Memphis AAC
47. 11 — Arizona State Pac-12
48. 12 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
49. 13— Yale (AQ) Ivy
50. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
51. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
52. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
53. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
54. 14 — Charleston (AQ) Colonial
55. 14 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
56. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC
57. 14 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
58. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot
59. 15 — Murray State (AQ) OVC
60. 15 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South
61. 15 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
62. 15 — North Dakota State (AQ) Summit
63. 15 — Princeton (AQ) Ivy
64. 16. — Montana (AQ) Big Sky
65. 16 — Monmouth (AQ) MAAC
66. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC
67. 16 — Texas Southern (AQ) SWAC
68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: Xavier, Oklahoma, USC, Tulsa

Duke escapes rival North Carolina at buzzer in wild OT win

No. 7 Duke escaped at North Carolina on Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beater from Wendell Moore Jr. and 28 points from Tre Jones.
READ MORE

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

We're tracking all the undefeated NCAA DI men's college basketball teams in the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

San Diego State is again No. 1 in the NET for college basketball rankings. Here are the Top 25 scores and schedule for every team.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners