2020 NCAA March Madness bracket preview: Top 16 reveal time, channel

March Madness isn't far away. As we get closer to Selection Sunday, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will share its in-season top 16 on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Things can (and likely will) change from the announcement to the actual bracket reveal on Sunday, March 15. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's top-16 reveal.
2020 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel
The in-season Top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season.
Last season, Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga were the No. 1 seeds for the in-season list. The Blue Devils, Cavaliers and Bulldogs would eventually remain top seeds on Selection Sunday.
In-season top 16: Where do they end up?
In the first two years of the in-season reveal, there weren't many big shakeups by the time of Selection Sunday. Most teams either remained the same seed or moved up or down a seed or two.
For the most part.
The 2017-18 Oklahoma team had been a No. 4 seed in the in-season top 16 announcement, but OU went on a 4-10 slide going into the NCAA tournament — and got a No. 10 seed. The Sooners lost to Rhode Island in the first round.
Last year saw the final five teams in the in-season top 16 all drop on the seed lines, including Nevada and Louisville falling from No. 4 to No. 7 seeds. All five of these teams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
|Year
|Team
|In-season seed
(overall)
|NCAAT seed
(overall)
|Change
(in seed)
|2017
|
Villanova
|1 (1)
|1 (1)
|0
|2017
|
Kansas
|1 (2)
|1 (2)
|0
|2017
|
Baylor
|1 (3)
|3 (12)
|Down 2
|2017
|
Gonzaga
|1 (4)
|1 (4)
|0
|2017
|
North Carolina
|2 (5)
|1 (3)
|Up 1
|2017
|
Florida State
|2 (6)
|3 (10)
|Down 1
|2017
|
Louisville
|2 (7)
|2 (8)
|0
|2017
|
Oregon
|2 (8)
|3 (9)
|Down 1
|2017
|
Arizona
|3 (9)
|2 (6)
|Up 1
|2017
|
Virginia
|3 (10)
|5 (17)
|Down 2
|2017
|
Florida
|3 (11)
|4 (14)
|Down 1
|2017
|
Kentucky
|3 (12)
|2 (5)
|Up 1
|2017
|
Butler
|4 (13)
|4 (13)
|0
|2017
|
West Virginia
|4 (14)
|4 (16)
|0
|2017
|
UCLA
|4 (15)
|3 (11)
|Up 1
|2017
|
Duke
|4 (16)
|2 (7)
|Up 2
|2018
|
Virginia
|1 (1)
|1 (1)
|0
|2018
|
Villanova
|1 (2)
|1 (2)
|0
|2018
|
Xavier
|1 (3)
|1 (4)
|0
|2018
|
Purdue
|1 (4)
|2 (7)
|Down 1
|2018
|
Auburn
|2 (5)
|4 (13)
|Down 2
|2018
|
Kansas
|2 (6)
|1 (3)
|Up 1
|2018
|
Duke
|2 (7)
|2 (6)
|0
|2018
|
Cincinnati
|2 (8)
|2 (8)
|0
|2018
|
Clemson
|3 (9)
|5 (19)
|Down 2
|2018
|
Texas Tech
|3 (10)
|3 (12)
|0
|2018
|
Michigan State
|3 (11)
|3 (9)
|0
|2018
|
North Carolina
|3 (12)
|2 (5)
|Up 1
|2018
|
Tennessee
|4 (13)
|3 (10)
|Up 1
|2018
|
Ohio State
|4 (14)
|5 (20)
|Down 1
|2018
|
Arizona
|4 (15)
|4 (16)
|0
|2018
|
Oklahoma
|4 (16)
|10 (40)
|Down 6
|2019
|
Duke
|1 (1)
|1 (1)
|0
|2019
|
Tennessee
|1 (2)
|2 (5)
|Down 1
|2019
|
Virginia
|1 (3)
|1 (2)
|0
|2019
|
Gonzaga
|1 (4)
|1 (4)
|0
|2019
|
Kentucky
|2 (5)
|2 (7)
|0
|2019
|
Michigan
|2 (6)
|2 (8)
|0
|2019
|
North Carolina
|2 (7)
|1 (3)
|Up 1
|2019
|
Michigan State
|2 (8)
|2 (6)
|0
|2019
|
Purdue
|3 (9)
|3 (12)
|0
|2019
|
Kansas
|3 (10)
|4 (13)
|Down 1
|2019
|
Houston
|3 (11)
|3 (9)
|0
|2019
|
Marquette
|3 (12)
|5 (17)
|Down 2
|2019
|
Iowa State
|4 (13)
|6 (24)
|Down 2
|2019
|
Nevada
|4 (14)
|7 (26)
|Down 3
|2019
|
Louisville
|4 (15)
|7 (25)
|Down 3
|2019
|
Wisconsin
|4 (16)
|5 (19)
|Down 1
But what about teams that started outside the in-season top 16 and yet ended up getting a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament?
Through the first three years of the in-season reveal, there have been one (2017), three (2018) and five (2019) teams to move into a top-four seed after missing the in-season top 16 list.
Of these nine teams, six ended up getting a No. 4 seed. The other three teams earned a No. 3 seed. In terms of the overall rank, Texas Tech moved up the most — the Red Raiders were No. 10 on the overall seed list last season. Texas Tech, of course, would go on to the NCAA tournament championship game.
These late risers have done well in the NCAA tournament. Of the nine, two reached the national championship game and seven advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Only two lost in the First Round.
|Year
|Team
|NCAAT seed (overall)
|NCAAT result
|2017
|
West Virginia
|4 (15)
|Sweet 16
|2018
|
Michigan
|3 (11)
|Runner-up
|2018
|
Wichita State
|4 (14)
|First Round
|2018
|
Gonzaga
|4 (15)
|Sweet 16
|2019
|
Texas Tech
|3 (10)
|Runner-up
|2019
|
LSU
|3 (11)
|Sweet 16
|2019
|
Florida State
|4 (14)
|Sweet 16
|2019
|
Kansas State
|4 (15)
|First Round
|2019
|
Virginia Tech
|4 (16)
|Sweet 16