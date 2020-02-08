College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued on Saturday, Feb. 8. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Saturday at Air Force. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Saturday, Feb. 8
- No. 1 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74
- No. 2 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70
- No. 3 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary's 60
- No. 4 Kansas 60, TCU 46
- No. 5 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65
- No. 6 Duke 98, North Carolina 96 (OT)
- No. 7 Louisville 80, Virginia 73
- UCLA 65, No. 8 Arizona 52
- Oklahoma 69, No. 10 West Virginia 59
- Michigan 77, No. 12 Michigan State 68
- No. 13 Seton Hall 70, No. 15 Villanova 64
- No. 14 Florida State 99, Miami 81
- No. 17 Auburn 91, LSU 90 (OT)
- No. 18 Colorado 81, Stanford 74
- Oregon State 63, No. 19 Oregon 53
- No. 20 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77
- No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John's 82
- No. 22 BYU 90, San Francisco 76
- No. 24 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64
- No. 25 Texas Tech 62, Texas 57
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|22-0
|8-0
|3-0
|11-0
|1-0
|2
|2
|Baylor
|Big 12
|20-1
|7-0
|3-1
|10-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|24-1
|8-0
|2-1
|14-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Kansas
|Big 12
|18-3
|5-1
|2-1
|11-1
|1-0
|5
|5
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|20-2
|5-0
|3-2
|12-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|19-3
|6-1
|3-0
|10-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|Louisville
|ACC
|20-3
|6-1
|1-1
|13-1
|0-0
|8
|8
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|16-6
|2-4
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|9
|10
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|19-4
|3-4
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|10
|9
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|18-4
|3-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Butler
|Big East
|18-5
|4-3
|3-0
|11-2
|0-0
|12
|11
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-7
|3-3
|3-2
|10-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|17-5
|6-2
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|14
|14
|Florida St.
|ACC
|19-3
|5-3
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Villanova
|Big East
|17-5
|4-3
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|16
|16
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|15-7
|3-4
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|17
|17
|Auburn
|SEC
|20-2
|4-2
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|18-5
|3-3
|4-0
|11-2
|0-0
|19
|19
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|18-5
|4-3
|2-2
|12-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|17-5
|4-3
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|21
|21
|Creighton
|Big East
|16-6
|4-4
|1-1
|11-1
|1-0
|22
|22
|BYU
|WCC
|17-7
|3-5
|4-1
|10-1
|1-0
|23
|23
|Marquette
|Big East
|16-6
|3-4
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|24
|24
|Kentucky
|SEC
|17-5
|3-2
|1-2
|13-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|14-8
|1-4
|2-2
|11-2
|0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Baylor
|19-1
|1608
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|23-1
|1567
|2
|3
|Kansas
|18-3
|1472
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|23-0
|1447
|4
|5
|Louisville
|19-3
|1352
|6
|6
|Dayton
|20-2
|1271
|7
|7
|Duke
|18-3
|1242
|9
|8
|Florida State
|18-3
|1188
|5
|9
|Maryland
|17-4
|999
|15
|10
|Villanova
|17-4
|959
|8
|11
|Auburn
|19-2
|926
|17
|12
|Seton Hall
|16-5
|900
|10
|13
|West Virginia
|17-4
|827
|12
|14
|Oregon
|18-5
|758
|11
|15
|Kentucky
|16-5
|660
|13
|16
|Michigan State
|16-6
|624
|14
|17
|Iowa
|16-6
|604
|18
|18
|LSU
|17-4
|572
|22
|19
|Butler
|17-5
|437
|16
|20
|Illinois
|16-6
|373
|19
|21
|Creighton
|17-5
|372
|NR
|22
|Penn State
|16-5
|356
|24
|23
|Arizona
|15-6
|164
|NR
|24
|Colorado
|17-5
|134
|20
|25
|Houston
|17-5
|85
|21