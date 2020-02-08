TRENDING:

THRILLER

No. 7 Duke escapes UNC at the buzzer

In-season men's hoops top-16 revealed

Latest bracketology projections with the top-16
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 9, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

Current top-16 seeds revealed midseason by NCAA selection committee

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued on Saturday, Feb. 8. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Saturday at Air Force. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard

Saturday, Feb. 8

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through Games Feb. 7, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 22-0 8-0 3-0 11-0 1-0
2 2 Baylor Big 12 20-1 7-0 3-1 10-0 0-0
3 3 Gonzaga WCC 24-1 8-0 2-1 14-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 18-3 5-1 2-1 11-1 1-0
5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 5-0 3-2 12-0 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 19-3 6-1 3-0 10-2 0-0
7 7 Louisville ACC 20-3 6-1 1-1 13-1 0-0
8 8 Arizona Pac-12 16-6 2-4 3-1 11-1 0-0
9 10 Maryland Big Ten 19-4 3-4 3-0 13-0 0-0
10 9 West Virginia Big 12 18-4 3-4 3-0 12-0 0-0
11 12 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0
12 11 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-7 3-3 3-2 10-2 0-0
13 13 Seton Hall Big East 17-5 6-2 2-1 9-2 0-0
14 14 Florida St. ACC 19-3 5-3 3-0 11-0 0-0
15 15 Villanova Big East 17-5 4-3 3-1 10-1 0-0
16 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0
17 17 Auburn SEC 20-2 4-2 4-0 12-0 0-0
18 18 Colorado Pac-12 18-5 3-3 4-0 11-2 0-0
19 19 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 4-3 2-2 12-0 0-0
20 20 Penn St. Big Ten 17-5 4-3 2-1 11-1 0-0
21 21 Creighton Big East 16-6 4-4 1-1 11-1 1-0
22 22 BYU WCC 17-7 3-5 4-1 10-1 1-0
23 23 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0
24 24 Kentucky SEC 17-5 3-2 1-2 13-1 0-0
25 25 Texas Tech Big 12 14-8 1-4 2-2 11-2 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Baylor 19-1 1608 1
2 Gonzaga 23-1 1567 2
3 Kansas 18-3 1472 3
4 San Diego State 23-0 1447 4
5 Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6 Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7 Duke 18-3 1242 9
8 Florida State 18-3 1188 5
9 Maryland 17-4 999 15
10 Villanova 17-4 959 8
11 Auburn 19-2 926 17
12 Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13 West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14 Oregon 18-5 758 11
15 Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16 Michigan State 16-6 624 14
17 Iowa 16-6 604 18
18 LSU 17-4 572 22
19 Butler 17-5 437 16
20 Illinois 16-6 373 19
21 Creighton 17-5 372 NR
22 Penn State 16-5 356 24
23 Arizona 15-6 164 NR
24 Colorado 17-5 134 20
25 Houston 17-5 85 21

Duke escapes rival North Carolina at buzzer in wild OT win

No. 7 Duke escaped at North Carolina on Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beater from Wendell Moore Jr. and 28 points from Tre Jones.
READ MORE

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

We're tracking all the undefeated NCAA DI men's college basketball teams in the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

Top-16 teams revealed in NCAA committee's first in-season look at 2020 March Madness bracket

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee revealed its top-16 teams during Saturday's Bracket Preview Show on CBS. Baylor was the unanimous overall No. 1 seed.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners