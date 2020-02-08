College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued on Saturday, Feb. 8. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Saturday at Air Force. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Saturday, Feb. 8

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through Games Feb. 7, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 22-0 8-0 3-0 11-0 1-0 2 2 Baylor Big 12 20-1 7-0 3-1 10-0 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 24-1 8-0 2-1 14-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 18-3 5-1 2-1 11-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 5-0 3-2 12-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 19-3 6-1 3-0 10-2 0-0 7 7 Louisville ACC 20-3 6-1 1-1 13-1 0-0 8 8 Arizona Pac-12 16-6 2-4 3-1 11-1 0-0 9 10 Maryland Big Ten 19-4 3-4 3-0 13-0 0-0 10 9 West Virginia Big 12 18-4 3-4 3-0 12-0 0-0 11 12 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0 12 11 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-7 3-3 3-2 10-2 0-0 13 13 Seton Hall Big East 17-5 6-2 2-1 9-2 0-0 14 14 Florida St. ACC 19-3 5-3 3-0 11-0 0-0 15 15 Villanova Big East 17-5 4-3 3-1 10-1 0-0 16 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0 17 17 Auburn SEC 20-2 4-2 4-0 12-0 0-0 18 18 Colorado Pac-12 18-5 3-3 4-0 11-2 0-0 19 19 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 4-3 2-2 12-0 0-0 20 20 Penn St. Big Ten 17-5 4-3 2-1 11-1 0-0 21 21 Creighton Big East 16-6 4-4 1-1 11-1 1-0 22 22 BYU WCC 17-7 3-5 4-1 10-1 1-0 23 23 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0 24 24 Kentucky SEC 17-5 3-2 1-2 13-1 0-0 25 25 Texas Tech Big 12 14-8 1-4 2-2 11-2 0-0