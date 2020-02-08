Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (24-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Feb. 8)

No. 4 San Diego State (24-0)

Last: def. Air Force 89-74; Next: Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico

Last Sunday, San Diego State eclipsed its undefeated 20-0 start in the 2010-11 season, as the Aztecs defeated UNLV on the road to improve to 21-0 this season. They picked up their 23rd win with an 80-68 win at home over Utah State on Kawhi Leonard Day, as the former Aztecs star had his jersey retired. The Aggies, the reigning Mountain West champs, took a 39-31 lead into the break, but the Aztecs outscored them by 20 points in the second half, 49 to 29.

Victory No. 24 was a 89-74 win at Air Force. The Aztecs shot 55.8% from the floor to keep Air Force away. KJ Feagin led San Diego State with 21 points and made five 3-pointers.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. New Mexico at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

