College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Sunday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued Sunday, Feb. 9. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Tuesday at home against New Mexico. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.
Sunday, Feb. 9
TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|23-0
|9-0
|3-0
|11-0
|1-0
|2
|3
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|25-1
|9-0
|2-1
|14-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|Baylor
|Big 12
|21-1
|7-0
|3-1
|11-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Kansas
|Big 12
|19-3
|6-1
|2-1
|11-1
|1-0
|5
|5
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|21-2
|5-0
|3-2
|13-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|20-3
|7-1
|3-0
|10-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|Louisville
|ACC
|21-3
|6-1
|1-1
|14-1
|0-0
|8
|9
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|19-4
|3-4
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|9
|10
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|18-5
|3-5
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|10
|11
|Butler
|Big East
|18-5
|4-3
|3-0
|11-2
|0-0
|11
|8
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|16-7
|2-4
|3-1
|11-2
|0-0
|12
|13
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|18-5
|7-2
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|13
|12
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-8
|3-4
|3-2
|10-2
|0-0
|14
|14
|Florida St.
|ACC
|20-3
|5-3
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|15
|17
|Auburn
|SEC
|21-2
|4-2
|4-0
|13-0
|0-0
|16
|18
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|19-5
|3-3
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|17
|16
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|15-7
|3-4
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|18
|15
|Villanova
|Big East
|17-6
|4-3
|3-1
|10-2
|0-0
|19
|20
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|18-5
|4-3
|2-1
|12-1
|0-0
|20
|25
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|15-8
|2-4
|2-2
|11-2
|0-0
|21
|24
|Kentucky
|SEC
|18-5
|4-2
|1-2
|13-1
|0-0
|22
|21
|Creighton
|Big East
|17-6
|4-4
|1-1
|12-1
|1-0
|23
|22
|BYU
|WCC
|18-7
|3-5
|4-1
|11-1
|1-0
|24
|23
|Marquette
|Big East
|16-6
|3-4
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|25
|19
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|18-6
|4-4
|2-2
|12-0
|0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Baylor
|19-1
|1608
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|23-1
|1567
|2
|3
|Kansas
|18-3
|1472
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|23-0
|1447
|4
|5
|Louisville
|19-3
|1352
|6
|6
|Dayton
|20-2
|1271
|7
|7
|Duke
|18-3
|1242
|9
|8
|Florida State
|18-3
|1188
|5
|9
|Maryland
|17-4
|999
|15
|10
|Villanova
|17-4
|959
|8
|11
|Auburn
|19-2
|926
|17
|12
|Seton Hall
|16-5
|900
|10
|13
|West Virginia
|17-4
|827
|12
|14
|Oregon
|18-5
|758
|11
|15
|Kentucky
|16-5
|660
|13
|16
|Michigan State
|16-6
|624
|14
|17
|Iowa
|16-6
|604
|18
|18
|LSU
|17-4
|572
|22
|19
|Butler
|17-5
|437
|16
|20
|Illinois
|16-6
|373
|19
|21
|Creighton
|17-5
|372
|NR
|22
|Penn State
|16-5
|356
|24
|23
|Arizona
|15-6
|164
|NR
|24
|Colorado
|17-5
|134
|20
|25
|Houston
|17-5
|85
|21