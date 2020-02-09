HOOPS:

Men's 🏀: Sunday's scores

Humanity in Colorado-Stanford wins the weekend

Top 16 men's seeds revealed

Latest women's bracketology
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 9, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Sunday

Current top-16 seeds revealed midseason by NCAA selection committee

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued Sunday, Feb. 9. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Tuesday at home against New Mexico. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard

Sunday, Feb. 9

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through Games Feb. 8, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 23-0 9-0 3-0 11-0 1-0
2 3 Gonzaga WCC 25-1 9-0 2-1 14-0 0-0
3 2 Baylor Big 12 21-1 7-0 3-1 11-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 19-3 6-1 2-1 11-1 1-0
5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 21-2 5-0 3-2 13-0 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 20-3 7-1 3-0 10-2 0-0
7 7 Louisville ACC 21-3 6-1 1-1 14-1 0-0
8 9 Maryland Big Ten 19-4 3-4 3-0 13-0 0-0
9 10 West Virginia Big 12 18-5 3-5 3-0 12-0 0-0
10 11 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0
11 8 Arizona Pac-12 16-7 2-4 3-1 11-2 0-0
12 13 Seton Hall Big East 18-5 7-2 2-1 9-2 0-0
13 12 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-8 3-4 3-2 10-2 0-0
14 14 Florida St. ACC 20-3 5-3 3-0 12-0 0-0
15 17 Auburn SEC 21-2 4-2 4-0 13-0 0-0
16 18 Colorado Pac-12 19-5 3-3 4-0 12-2 0-0
17 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0
18 15 Villanova Big East 17-6 4-3 3-1 10-2 0-0
19 20 Penn St. Big Ten 18-5 4-3 2-1 12-1 0-0
20 25 Texas Tech Big 12 15-8 2-4 2-2 11-2 0-0
21 24 Kentucky SEC 18-5 4-2 1-2 13-1 0-0
22 21 Creighton Big East 17-6 4-4 1-1 12-1 1-0
23 22 BYU WCC 18-7 3-5 4-1 11-1 1-0
24 23 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0
25 19 Oregon Pac-12 18-6 4-4 2-2 12-0 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Baylor 19-1 1608 1
2 Gonzaga 23-1 1567 2
3 Kansas 18-3 1472 3
4 San Diego State 23-0 1447 4
5 Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6 Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7 Duke 18-3 1242 9
8 Florida State 18-3 1188 5
9 Maryland 17-4 999 15
10 Villanova 17-4 959 8
11 Auburn 19-2 926 17
12 Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13 West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14 Oregon 18-5 758 11
15 Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16 Michigan State 16-6 624 14
17 Iowa 16-6 604 18
18 LSU 17-4 572 22
19 Butler 17-5 437 16
20 Illinois 16-6 373 19
21 Creighton 17-5 372 NR
22 Penn State 16-5 356 24
23 Arizona 15-6 164 NR
24 Colorado 17-5 134 20
25 Houston 17-5 85 21

Humanity showed in Colorado-Stanford game takes center stage in emotion-filled weekend

Colorado and Stanford players, and coaches, showed humanity after Stanford's Oscar da Silva went down with a head injury.
READ MORE

Florida State at Duke: Time, TV channel, preview

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's Duke-Florida State matchup.
READ MORE

March Madness 2020: Complete schedule, dates

This is the complete March Madness schedule for 2020, which starts with Selection Sunday on March 15, 2020.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners