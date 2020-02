College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Sunday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued Sunday, Feb. 9. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Tuesday at home against New Mexico. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 9

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through Games Feb. 8, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 23-0 9-0 3-0 11-0 1-0 2 3 Gonzaga WCC 25-1 9-0 2-1 14-0 0-0 3 2 Baylor Big 12 21-1 7-0 3-1 11-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 19-3 6-1 2-1 11-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 21-2 5-0 3-2 13-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 20-3 7-1 3-0 10-2 0-0 7 7 Louisville ACC 21-3 6-1 1-1 14-1 0-0 8 9 Maryland Big Ten 19-4 3-4 3-0 13-0 0-0 9 10 West Virginia Big 12 18-5 3-5 3-0 12-0 0-0 10 11 Butler Big East 18-5 4-3 3-0 11-2 0-0 11 8 Arizona Pac-12 16-7 2-4 3-1 11-2 0-0 12 13 Seton Hall Big East 18-5 7-2 2-1 9-2 0-0 13 12 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-8 3-4 3-2 10-2 0-0 14 14 Florida St. ACC 20-3 5-3 3-0 12-0 0-0 15 17 Auburn SEC 21-2 4-2 4-0 13-0 0-0 16 18 Colorado Pac-12 19-5 3-3 4-0 12-2 0-0 17 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-7 3-4 1-1 11-2 0-0 18 15 Villanova Big East 17-6 4-3 3-1 10-2 0-0 19 20 Penn St. Big Ten 18-5 4-3 2-1 12-1 0-0 20 25 Texas Tech Big 12 15-8 2-4 2-2 11-2 0-0 21 24 Kentucky SEC 18-5 4-2 1-2 13-1 0-0 22 21 Creighton Big East 17-6 4-4 1-1 12-1 1-0 23 22 BYU WCC 18-7 3-5 4-1 11-1 1-0 24 23 Marquette Big East 16-6 3-4 2-1 11-1 0-0 25 19 Oregon Pac-12 18-6 4-4 2-2 12-0 0-0