NCAA.com | February 11, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Tuesday

Colorado, Marquette among biggest risers in latest Power 36

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued Tuesday, Feb. 11. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The Aztecs play their next game on Tuesday at home against New Mexico. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 11

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Games through Feb. 10, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 23-0 9-0 3-0 11-0 1-0
2 2 Gonzaga WCC 25-1 9-0 2-1 14-0 0-0
3 3 Baylor Big 12 22-1 8-0 3-1 11-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 19-3 6-1 2-1 11-1 1-0
5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 21-2 5-0 3-2 13-0 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 21-3 7-1 3-0 11-2 0-0
7 7 Louisville ACC 21-3 6-1 1-1 14-1 0-0
8 8 Maryland Big Ten 19-4 3-4 3-0 13-0 0-0
9 9 West Virginia Big 12 18-5 3-5 3-0 12-0 0-0
10 11 Arizona Pac-12 16-7 2-4 3-1 11-2 0-0
11 13 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-8 3-4 3-2 10-2 0-0
12 12 Seton Hall Big East 18-5 7-2 2-1 9-2 0-0
13 14 Butler Big East 18-6 5-3 3-0 12-0 0-0
14 15 Auburn SEC 21-2 4-2 4-0 13-0 0-0
15 13 Florida St. ACC 20-4 5-4 3-0 12-0 0-0
16 16 Colorado Pac-12 19-5 3-3 4-0 12-2 0-0
17 20 Texas Tech Big 12 16-8 2-4 2-2 12-2 0-0
18 17 Marquette Big East 17-6 3-4 2-1 12-1 0-0
19 18 Villanova Big East 17-6 4-3 3-1 10-2 0-0
20 19 Penn St. Big Ten 18-5 4-3 2-1 12-1 0-0
21 22 Kentucky SEC 18-5 4-2 1-2 13-1 0-0
22 21 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-8 3-5 1-1 11-2 0-0
23 23 BYU WCC 18-7 3-5 4-1 11-1 1-0
24 22 Creighton Big East 17-6 4-4 1-1 12-1 1-0
25 25 Oregon Pac-12 18-6 4-4 2-2 12-0 0-0
 

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

Games through Feb. 9, 2020

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Baylor 21-1 1,583 1
2 Gonzaga 25-1 1,546 2
3 Kansas 20-3 1,450 3
4 San Diego State 24-0 1,422 4
5 Louisville 21-3 1,331 5
6 Dayton 21-2 1,255 6
7 Duke 20-3 1,211 7
8 Florida State 20-3 1,170 8
9 Maryland 19-4 1,057 9
10 Seton Hall 18-5 1,013 12
11 Auburn 21-2 998 11
12 Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13 Penn State 18-5 787 22
14 West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15 Villanova 17-6 581 10
16 Colorado 19-5 567 24
17 Oregon 18-6 497 14
18 Marquette 17-6 425 NR
19 Butler 18-6 414 19
20 Houston 19-5 402 25
21 Iowa 17-7 374 17
22 Illinois 16-7 235 20
23 Creighton 18-6 213 21
24 Texas Tech 15-8 169 NR
25 LSU 17-6 160 18

