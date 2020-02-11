No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 West Virginia: Time, TV channel, preview

Historically, if you want to know who's going to win a game between Kansas and West Virginia in the regular season, ask yourself, "Who's the home team?"

Because in the previous six seasons, the two schools split their annual conference series on five occasions with the home team winning all of those matchups. Kansas won 60-53 against West Virginia inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 4 and now the Mountaineers will have the chance to get even in Morgantown on Wednesday.

Kansas at West Virginia: Time, TV channel

No. 14 West Virginia will host No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats are available here.

Kansas at West Virginia: Preview

When these two schools met in their Big 12 regular season opener, neither team could buy a 3-pointer (6-of-31 combined) and they both turned the ball over too often (30 total turnovers), but despite West Virginia's dominance on the glass, Kansas rode an efficient 2-point shooting night to a seven-point win.

Thanks to Baylor's dominance of 21 consecutive wins, Kansas and West Virginia (and the rest of the Big 12) are currently playing for second place, although there's basketball that seeding for the conference tournament is far from locked up.

Both teams currently have two of the conference's five all-kenpom.com selections — Devon Dotson (18 points per game, 4.4 assists per game, 4.0 rebounds per game) and Udoka Azubuike (13 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.6 bpg) for Kansas, Oscar Tshiebwe (11.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.2 bpg) and Derek Culver (10.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg) for West Virginia — so some of the best players in the Big 12, if not the country, will share a court in Morgantown.

According to kenpom.com, these are the two most-efficient defenses in the country with Kansas at No. 1 and West Virginia at No. 2. However, the way they defend is different.

The Jayhawks' average defensive possession take 18.3 seconds — 334th in the country — so they make their opponents work to get a shot off. More than 42 percent of Kansas' opponents' shots are threes, which is five percent more than the national average, so at face value, those stats suggest that teams playing Kansas are often forced to settle for threes — often late in the shot clock.

Kansas keeps opponents off the free throw line and it blocks more than 15 percent of opponents' 2-point attempts (12th nationally). The Jayhawks also do a commendable job on the defensive glass.

West Virginia plays at a faster pace than Kansas, it forces more turnovers and it does a better job at limiting assists on opponents' made baskets.

Thanks to Azubuike, Kansas' greatest strength on offense is its ability to make a high percentage of its shots inside the arc. It makes 55.1 percent of them, to be exact. The Jayhawks are above-average at offensive rebounding and getting to the free throw line, which helps them rank as a top-15 offense in terms of efficiency.

Speaking of offensive rebounding, West Virginia is the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country at 40.4 percent.

The Mountaineers struggle at shooting from deep (30.3 percent) and from the free throw line (64.3 percent), but they take fewer threes than most teams in the country (just 30.1 percent of their shots) and they get to the line more often, on a percentage-basis, than almost every team nationally with a free throw rate of 41.7 percent.

Both teams were among the top eight teams in the selection committee's top-16 reveal, which means this game could potentially play a role in the seeding of some of the top teams in the NCAA tournament.