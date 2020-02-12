2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

The NBA All-Star Game features the league's best players on one stage. Nineteen of the 24 players on Team Lebron or Team Giannis in this year's game are former NCAA student-athletes.
In total, 17 different Division I institutions will be represented in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Kentucky boasts the most former players with three, while Duke has two. The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with four representatives, followed by the Big 12 with three.
2020 SLAM DUNK CONTEST: Best college dunks by Derrick Jones Jr., Aaron Gordon and Pat Connaughton
Eleven total conferences have at least one former college basketball player in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
This year's NBA All-Stars have plenty of hardware in their collections. The game features one national player of the year (Anthony Davis), nine former All-American honorees (Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker and Trae Young) and two national champions (Davis and Walker).
You can watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16, on TNT. This year's game is at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The slam-dunk contest is at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15, on TNT and includes three former NCAA athletes.
2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Lebron
|Player
|NBA Team
|Position
|College
|Anthony Davis
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Forward-Center
|Kentucky
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|Guard
|Arizona State
|Kawhi Leonard
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Forward-Center
|San Diego State
|Luka Doncic
|Dallas Mavericks
|Forward-Guard
|N/A
|Lebron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Forward
|N/A
|Chris Paul
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Guard
|Wake Forest
|Damian Lillard
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Guard
|Weber State
|Devin Booker*
|Phoenix Suns
|Guard
|Kentucky
|Nikola Jokic
|Denver Nuggets
|Center
|N/A
|Ben Simmons
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Guard-Forward
|LSU
|Domantas Sabonis
|Indiana Pacers
|Forward-Center
|Gonzaga
|Jayson Tatum
|Boston Celtics
|Forward-Guard
|Duke
|Russell Westbrook
|Houston Rockets
|Guard
|UCLA
*Devin Booker replaces Damian Lillard, who will not play due to injury
2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Giannis
|player
|NBA team
|position
|college
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Forward
|N/A
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Center-Forward
|Kansas
|Pascal Siakam
|Toronto Raptors
|Forward
|New Mexico State
|Kemba Walker
|Boston Celtics
|Guard
|UConn
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|Guard
|Oklahoma
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|Center-Forward
|Kentucky
|Brandon Ingram
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Forward
|Duke
|Donovan Mitchell
|Utah Jazz
|Guard
|Louisville
|Jimmy Butler
|Miami Heat
|Forward
|Marquette
|Rudy Gobert
|Utah Jazz
|Center
|N/A
|Kyle Lowry
|Toronto Raptors
|Guard
|Villanova
|Khris Middleton
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Forward
|Texas A&M
Breakdown by conference
|Conference
|players
|ACC
|4
|SEC
|4
|Big 12
|3
|Big East
|2
|Pac-12
|2
|American
|1
|Big Sky
|1
|Mountain West
|1
|WAC
|1
|West Coast
|1