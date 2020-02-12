TRENDING:

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 13, 2020

30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy men's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

Colorado, Marquette among biggest risers in latest Power 36

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year watchlist. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list to 30. The Big Ten has the most representatives with seven, followed by the ACC and Big East with four on the latest watch list released on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The list will next be narrowed down to 10 on March 5, four on March 17 and the winner will be named on April 5, 2020.

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Precious Achiuwa Fr. F Memphis AAC
Udoka Azubuike Sr. C Kansas Big 12
Kamar Baldwin Sr. G Butler Big East
Saddiq Bey So. F Villanova Big East
Jared Butler So. G Baylor Big 12
Vernon Carey Jr. Fr. C Duke ACC
Ayo Dosunmu So. G Illinois Big Ten
Devon Dotson So. G Kansas Big 12
Anthony Edwards Fr. G Georgia SEC
Malachi Flynn Jr. G San Diego State Mountain West
Jordan Ford Sr. G St. Mary’s WCC
Luka Garza Jr. C Iowa Big Ten
Markus Howard Sr. G Marquette Big East
Mason Jones Jr. G Arkansas SEC
Tre Jones So. G Duke ACC
Nathan Knight Sr. F/C William & Mary CAA
John Mooney Sr. F Notre Dame ACC
Jordan Nwora Jr. F Louisville ACC
Daniel Oturu So. C Minnesota Big Ten
Filip Petrusev So. F Gonzaga WCC
Myles Powell Sr. G Seton Hall Big East
Payton Pritchard Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Nick Richards Jr. F Kentucky SEC
Fatts Russell Jr. G Rhode Island Atlantic 10
Jalen Smith So. F Maryland Big Ten
Lamar Stevens Sr. F Penn State Big Ten
Isaiah Stewart Fr. F Washington Pac-12
Obi Toppin So. F Dayton Atlantic 10
Kaleb Wesson Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten
Cassius Winston Sr. G Michigan State Big Ten

