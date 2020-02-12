30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy men's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year watchlist. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list to 30. The Big Ten has the most representatives with seven, followed by the ACC and Big East with four on the latest watch list released on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The list will next be narrowed down to 10 on March 5, four on March 17 and the winner will be named on April 5, 2020.
|FULL NAME
|CLASS
|POS
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Precious Achiuwa
|Fr.
|F
|Memphis
|AAC
|Udoka Azubuike
|Sr.
|C
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Kamar Baldwin
|Sr.
|G
|Butler
|Big East
|Saddiq Bey
|So.
|F
|Villanova
|Big East
|Jared Butler
|So.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Fr.
|C
|Duke
|ACC
|Ayo Dosunmu
|So.
|G
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|Devon Dotson
|So.
|G
|Kansas
|Big 12
|Anthony Edwards
|Fr.
|G
|Georgia
|SEC
|Malachi Flynn
|Jr.
|G
|San Diego State
|Mountain West
|Jordan Ford
|Sr.
|G
|St. Mary’s
|WCC
|Luka Garza
|Jr.
|C
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Markus Howard
|Sr.
|G
|Marquette
|Big East
|Mason Jones
|Jr.
|G
|Arkansas
|SEC
|Tre Jones
|So.
|G
|Duke
|ACC
|Nathan Knight
|Sr.
|F/C
|William & Mary
|CAA
|John Mooney
|Sr.
|F
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|Jordan Nwora
|Jr.
|F
|Louisville
|ACC
|Daniel Oturu
|So.
|C
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|Filip Petrusev
|So.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Myles Powell
|Sr.
|G
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|Payton Pritchard
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Nick Richards
|Jr.
|F
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Fatts Russell
|Jr.
|G
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|Jalen Smith
|So.
|F
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Lamar Stevens
|Sr.
|F
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|Isaiah Stewart
|Fr.
|F
|Washington
|Pac-12
|Obi Toppin
|So.
|F
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|Kaleb Wesson
|Jr.
|F
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|Cassius Winston
|Sr.
|G
|Michigan State
|Big Ten