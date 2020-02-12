30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy men's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year watchlist. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list to 30. The Big Ten has the most representatives with seven, followed by the ACC and Big East with four on the latest watch list released on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The list will next be narrowed down to 10 on March 5, four on March 17 and the winner will be named on April 5, 2020.