College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Wednesday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Below, find the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. Undefeated San Diego State is No. 1. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 12

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through Games Feb. 11, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 24-0 9-0 3-0 12-0 1-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 25-1 9-0 2-1 14-0 0-0 3 3 Baylor Big 12 22-1 8-0 3-1 11-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 19-3 6-1 2-1 11-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 22-2 5-0 3-2 14-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 21-3 7-1 3-0 11-2 0-0 7 7 Louisville ACC 21-3 6-1 1-1 14-1 0-0 8 8 Maryland Big Ten 20-4 3-4 3-0 14-0 0-0 9 9 West Virginia Big 12 18-5 3-5 3-0 12-0 0-0 10 11 Michigan St. Big Ten 17-8 4-4 3-2 10-2 0-0 11 10 Arizona Pac-12 16-7 2-4 3-1 11-2 0-0 12 12 Seton Hall Big East 18-5 7-2 2-1 9-2 0-0 13 13 Butler Big East 18-6 4-4 3-0 11-2 0-0 14 15 Florida St. ACC 20-4 5-4 3-0 12-0 0-0 15 14 Auburn SEC 21-2 4-2 4-0 13-0 0-0 16 16 Colorado Pac-12 19-5 3-3 4-0 12-2 0-0 17 17 Texas Tech Big 12 16-8 2-4 2-2 12-2 0-0 18 20 Penn St. Big Ten 19-5 5-3 2-1 12-1 0-0 19 18 Marquette Big East 17-6 3-4 2-1 12-1 0-0 20 21 Kentucky SEC 19-5 5-2 1-2 13-1 0-0 21 19 Villanova Big East 17-6 4-3 3-1 10-2 0-0 22 23 BYU WCC 18-7 3-5 4-1 11-1 1-0 23 22 Ohio St. Big Ten 15-8 3-5 1-1 11-2 0-0 24 24 Creighton Big East 17-6 4-4 1-1 12-1 1-0 25 25 Oregon Pac-12 18-6 4-4 2-2 12-0 0-0 For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.