Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | February 12, 2020

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Current top-16 seeds revealed midseason by NCAA selection committee

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (25-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Feb. 11)

No. 4 San Diego State (25-0)

Last: def. New Mexico 82-59; Next: Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State

San Diego State was initially in a competitive game against New Mexico on Tuesday night as the Aztecs took just a 35-33 lead into halftime at home against the Lobos. However, they pulled away down the stretch, outscoring New Mexico 47-26 after halftime to cruise to an 82-59 win.

Four San Diego State starters scored in double figures, highlighted by double-doubles from Matt Mitchell (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Yanni Wetzell (20 points, 10 rebounds). The Aztecs made 10 threes, including three from Jordan Schakel, won the battle on the boards and committed fewer turnovers. They're now just four games away from completing an undefeated regular season.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

  • Sunday, Feb. 16 at Boise State at 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

