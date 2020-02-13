2020 NBA 3-Point Contest: The best college games from this year's contestants

The 2020 NBA 3-point contest is here and seven of the eight participants played college basketball — Phoenix's Devin Booker (Kentucky), Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham (Kansas), Brooklyn’s Joe Harris (Virginia), Sacramento’s Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Chicago’s Zach LaVine (UCLA), Miami’s Duncan Robinson (Michigan), and Atlanta’s Trae Young (Oklahoma) — all but Wizards swingman Davis Bertans.

Portland's Damon Lillard (Weber State) was a late scratch after an injury in the Trail Blazers' game Wednesday and was replaced by Booker.

HIGH FLYERS: Top college slams by 2020 NBA dunk contest participants

You can watch the 3-point contest on TNT at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15. Before that, here is a look back to remember one of the best shooting performances from each of their collegiate careers.

Devin Booker, Kentucky (2014-15)

Date: Dec. 20, 2014

It's easy to forget that Devin Booker never started a game during his collegiate career. In his lone season at Kentucky, Booker connected on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. His most impressive outing came against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. Booker scored a career-high 19 points and was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (2014-18)

Date: Dec. 2, 2017

Graham set his career high in scoring as a senior, scoring 35 against Toledo with five 3-pointers. But then he one-upped himself — four days later. Graham matched the 35-point output but knocked down a career-best seven triples in a 16-point win over Syracuse and was named the National Player of the Week.

12/2/17

Devonte’ Graham vs Syracuse



35 points (10-17 FG) (7 3’s) (8-8 FT)

5 assists 3 rebounds 2 steals pic.twitter.com/wTOB0IBGyH — Jayhawk Video (@JayhawkVideo) December 21, 2017

Joe Harris, Virginia (2010-2014)

Date: Feb. 12, 2013

Harris’ three highest-scoring games as a Cavalier came during a 16-day stretch of his junior year. The two largest numbers were against Duke and North Carolina. We’re going to highlight his 26-point outing, the lowest of the bunch. The significance of beating a rival outweighs a few extra points, which is just what Harris did on a night he hit five trifectas to sink Virginia Tech in Charlottesville.

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2012-16)

Date: March 26, 2016

Hield had his top nine scoring totals as a senior. No. 1 might be the most memorable — a 46-point outburst from a triple-overtime thriller against Kansas. Except Oklahoma lost that game. His most impactful performance came during the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Hield had his 12th game of the season with 30-plus points in the Elite Eight against Oregon. The senior poured in 37 points on a career-best eight triples. It didn’t matter who was defending him or where he was. Hield was firing off the dribble and in transition.

Zach Lavine, UCLA (2013-14)

Date: Nov. 28, 2013

Yes, the high-flyer extraordinaire now gets to show off his jump shot. LaVine is better known for his reputation above the rim. But you better check him behind the arc or he’ll make you pay.

As a freshman, the one-time Bruin shot 37.5 percent from deep. Six games into his career for the blue and gold, LaVine had a career night, both in total points and in 3-point success. He went for 21 points, knocking down four shots from distance in a 21-point Bruins victory.

Damian Lillard, Weber State (2008-2012)

Date: Jan. 7, 2012

Lillard is out of the contest this year but it's still worth looking back to the big shots he knocked down at Weber State.

He went for 30-plus points eight times as a senior. Two of those contests have a case for being his most memorable: a 41-point showing against San Jose State and a 38-point performance versus Portland State. The PSU game gets a slight edge as the SJSU win required two overtimes. Lillard carried the Wildcats with 38 that night, burying a career-best eight triples.

Duncan Robinson, Michigan (2015-18)

Date: Jan. 12, 2016

Robinson took the jump from Division III Williams to Michigan and his status as a sniper followed. He was a perfect 5-for-5 from deep in his second game for the Wolverines.

His most impactful performance of that season took place a few months later, when Robinson and an unranked Michigan team stunned No. 3 Maryland in College Park. The sophomore had 17 in the win, connecting on five threes. He was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a senior.

Trae Young, Oklahoma (2017-18)

Date: Jan. 13, 2018

When Young stepped on the floor as a freshman at Oklahoma, you never knew what was going to happen. I mean, you knew he’d score. The question was really about how much he’d pour in on a given night.

Against TCU, the short answer is "a lot." It was 43 points on 10 (!) made 3-pointers, nine of which were ruled contested looks. Between the scoring and seven assists, Oklahoma needed almost all of his contributions to beat the Horned Frogs, 102-97 in overtime.