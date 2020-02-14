5 DII men's basketball players who can't be slowed down right now

Well, there's a first for everything. For the first time in three years of DII men's basketball all-stat starting five lineups, we see no change in the roster. That's just how dominant these five players have been.

Every two weeks up to the first weekend of the NCAA DII tournament, we'll dig deep into the stat books and pick a DII men's basketball starting five based purely on the best numbers at each position. This week, you'll see stat leaders in scoring, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage among the rotation.

The DII men's basketball all-stats starting five (all stats through 2/12/20)

G — Brian Harper, Young Harris

Young Harris Athletics

In a season that the Mountain Lions have struggled finding consistency, Harper has been a model of it. He has six or more assists in 15-straight games, eclipsing the double-digit mark seven times over than span. His scoring has improved as well since the new year, recording double figures in every game with six double-doubles in 2020. Young leads DII basketball with 8.9 assists per game.

G — Jordan Floyd, King

Tyler Feaster | King Athletics

Since last writing about Floyd on Jan. 31, the senior guard has played four games. He's scored 42, 43, 43 and 29 over that span. He now has six 40-point games on the season, improving his DII-best scoring average to 31.1. He had King on a roll until they hit a set back against Emmanuel snapping an eight-game winning streak in which the Tornado scored 90-plus points in every game.

For your consideration: Trevor Hudgins, G, Northwest Missouri State: Hudgins leads the top-ranked team in DII men's basketball. He's a true all-around player, pacing the tempo on offense and defense and all of college basketball with a 52.6 3-point shooting percentage.

F — Selom Mawugbe, Azusa Pacific

Azusa Pacific Athletics

The Cougars remain one of the hottest teams in DII men's basketball and the all-around play of Mawugbe is a large reason why. Winners of 15-straight, Mawugbe leads the team in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (10.0 per game) and blocked shots, his 3.32 per game second-best in DII. It's how he is scoring that is simply remarkable. Just three weeks from the NCAA DII tournament selections, Mawugbe is still shooting a DII-best 73.7 percent second to only Kansas' Udoka Azubuike in all of college basketball.

F — Bryan Griffin, Mercy

Mercy Athletics

You simply aren't going to win the rebounding battle against Griffin, who now leads DII men's basketball with 14.4 per game. Since the last all-stats starting five Griffin has posted three double-doubles while averaging 17.2 rebounds per game. He now has nine-straight double-doubles with 14 overall on the season. Mercy hasn't had many bright spots in 2020, but Griffin is definitely shining.

For your consideration: Sekou Sylla, F, Saint Rose: Sylla has been on the all-stats starting five before as one of the best rebounders in DII men's basketball while leading the entire division with 19 double-doubles.

C — Andrew Sischo, Daemen

Daemen Athletics

This spot should just be called the Sischo at this point. For the better part of two seasons, Sischo has led all DII centers in plenty of the big categories. He's eight in DII, but best amongst his position, with 24.4 points per game and fifth in DII, and best amongst his position, in rebounds with 11.6 per game. That gives him 17 double-doubles on the season which, you guessed it, is best amongst all centers.

For your consideration: Tyshaun Crawford, C, Augusta: Crawford is having a nice sophomore campaign, scoring 13.17 points per game with 9.00 rebounds per game all at a 67.60 field goal percentage.