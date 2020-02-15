Baseball:

Small College Basketball | February 15, 2020

Small College Basketball announces 50-player watchlist

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

Kansas City, MO — Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee are excited to announce the Top 50 watch list for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award. This list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

John McCarthy — founder of Small College Basketball — had this to say about this year’s Top 50 watch list:

"Congratulations to the 50 players that have made the Bevo Francis Watch List. What an accomplishment. These players are breaking records and surpassing major milestones for teams that are in the midst of fantastic seasons. Knowing that these players have been chosen from over 1,100 schools — and over 15,000 players that are playing college basketball at the small college levels  — this is truly an elite group of players.”

REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.

The 2020 season marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, and Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019.

On March 15th, the list will be reduced to the Top 25 Players. On April 4th, the finalist of this year’s award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6th. To stay up to date on all things Small College Basketball, please head to smallcollegebasketball.com.

Name Height Year School
DeQuan Abrom 6’5” Sr. Belmont Abbey
Jubie Alade 6’4” Sr. St. John’s (MN)
Buzz Anthony 5’11” Jr. Randolph-Macon
Dalton Bolon 6’4” Jr.. West Liberty
Tyler Borchers 6’7” Sr. Morningside
Brian Cameron 6’1” Sr. Wesley (DE)
Chris Coffey 6’7” Sr. Georgetown
Ben College 6’1” Sr. Whitworth
Booker Coplin 6’3” Sr. Augsburg
Eljay Cowherd 6’0” Sr. Georgetown
Romeo Crouch 6’3” Jr. Embry-Riddle
Trevion Crews 6’0” Jr. Bethel (IN)
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 6’6” Jr. Providence (MT)
Derrick DeVries 6’5” Sr. Calvin
Jhonathan Dunn 6’4” Sr. Southern Nazarene
Micah Elan 6’4” Sr. Pomona-Pitzer
Mitchell Fink 6’1” Sr. Oregon Tech
Jordan Floyd 6’2” Sr. King (TN)
Parker Fox 6’8” So. Northern State
Adam Fravert 6’8” Sr. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Mark Gordon 6’5” Sr. Keiser
Qua Grant 6’1” So. West Texas A&M
Clay Guillozet 6’4” Sr. Valdosta State
Brett Hanson 6’2” Sr. Florida Southern
Ryan Hawkins 6’7” Jr. Northwest Missouri State
Ty Hoglund 6’3” Sr. Dakota Wesleyan
Trevor Hudgins 6’1” So. Northwest Missouri State
Gabriel Leifer 6’5” Sr. Yeshiva
DeVaughn Mallory 6’7” Sr. Jefferson
Kyle Mangas 6’3” Jr. Indiana Wesleyan
Paul Marandet 6’0” Sr. Spring Arbor
Cam Martin 6’9” Jr. Missouri Southern
Justin Martin 5’9” Sr. Multnomah
Mark Matthews 6’6” Sr. Nova Southeastern
Selom Mawugbe 6’10” Sr. Azusa Pacific
Courvoisier McCauley 6’5” So. Lincoln Memorial
Damek Mitchell 5’9” Jr. Lewis-Clark (ID)
Deshawn Munson 6’4” Jr. Harris-Stowe
Joel Murray 6’0” So. West Texas A&M
Brandon Myer 6’7” Sr. Minnesota Duluth
Nic Reed 6’5” Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Jake Rhode 5’11” Jr. Elmhurst
Tyrell Roberts 5’11” So. UC San Diego
Jake Ross 6’4” Sr. Springfield (MA)
Nate Schimonitz 6’4” Sr. Nebraska Wesleyan
Andrew Sischo 6’9” Jr. Daemen
Tim Soares 6’10” Sr. The Master’s
Ashton Spears 6’2” Sr. St. Edward’s
Jared Wagner 6’1” Sr. York (PA)
Nate West 5’10” Sr. LeTournea

