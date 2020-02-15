College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Saturday, Feb. 15. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Saturday, Feb. 15
- No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine | 10 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 4 Kansas vs. Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 5 Dayton at UMass | 12:30 p.m. | NBCSN
- No. 6 Duke vs. Notre Dame | 4 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Louisville at Clemson | 4 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 8 Maryland at No. 11 Michigan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 9 Arizona at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 12 Butler vs. Georgetown | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 13 Auburn at Missouri | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 14 Florida State vs. Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 15 Seton Hall at Providence | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 16 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State | 1 p.m. | CBS
- No. 17 Colorado at Oregon State | 10 p.m. | FS1
- No. 18 Penn State vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 19 Creighton vs. DePaul | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 21 BYU at San Diego | 10 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 23 Ohio State vs. Purdue | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 24 Kentucky vs. Ole Miss | 2 p.m. | ESPN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|24-0
|9-0
|3-0
|12-0
|1-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|25-1
|9-0
|2-1
|14-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Baylor
|Big 12
|22-1
|8-0
|3-1
|11-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Kansas
|Big 12
|20-3
|7-1
|2-1
|11-1
|1-0
|5
|5
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|22-2
|5-0
|3-2
|14-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|21-3
|7-1
|3-0
|11-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|Louisville
|ACC
|21-4
|6-2
|1-1
|14-1
|0-0
|8
|8
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|20-4
|3-4
|3-0
|14-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|17-7
|3-4
|3-1
|11-2
|0-0
|10
|10
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|18-6
|3-5
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|17-8
|4-4
|3-2
|10-2
|0-0
|12
|12
|Butler
|Big East
|19-6
|4-4
|3-0
|12-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Auburn
|SEC
|22-2
|4-2
|4-0
|14-0
|0-0
|14
|14
|Florida St.
|ACC
|20-4
|5-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|18-6
|7-2
|2-1
|9-3
|0-0
|16
|16
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|16-8
|2-4
|2-2
|12-2
|0-0
|17
|17
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|19-6
|3-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|19-5
|5-3
|2-1
|12-1
|0-0
|19
|19
|Creighton
|Big East
|18-6
|5-4
|1-1
|12-1
|1-0
|20
|20
|Marquette
|Big East
|17-7
|3-5
|2-1
|12-1
|0-0
|21
|21
|BYU
|WCC
|19-7
|4-5
|4-1
|11-1
|1-0
|22
|22
|Villanova
|Big East
|18-6
|4-3
|3-1
|11-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|16-8
|3-5
|1-1
|12-2
|0-0
|24
|24
|Kentucky
|SEC
|19-5
|5-2
|1-2
|13-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|19-6
|4-4
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Baylor
|21-1
|1,583
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|25-1
|1,546
|2
|3
|Kansas
|20-3
|1,450
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|24-0
|1,422
|4
|5
|Louisville
|21-3
|1,331
|5
|6
|Dayton
|21-2
|1,255
|6
|7
|Duke
|20-3
|1,211
|7
|8
|Florida State
|20-3
|1,170
|8
|9
|Maryland
|19-4
|1,057
|9
|10
|Seton Hall
|18-5
|1,013
|12
|11
|Auburn
|21-2
|998
|11
|12
|Kentucky
|18-5
|853
|15
|13
|Penn State
|18-5
|787
|22
|14
|West Virginia
|18-5
|721
|13
|15
|Villanova
|17-6
|581
|10
|16
|Colorado
|19-5
|567
|24
|17
|Oregon
|18-6
|497
|14
|18
|Marquette
|17-6
|425
|NR
|19
|Butler
|18-6
|414
|19
|20
|Houston
|19-5
|402
|25
|21
|Iowa
|17-7
|374
|17
|22
|Illinois
|16-7
|235
|20
|23
|Creighton
|18-6
|213
|21
|24
|Texas Tech
|15-8
|169
|NR
|25
|LSU
|17-6
|160
|18