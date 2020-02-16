NEW

Baylor holds No. 1 in AP men's basketball rankings

Power 36

Women's basketball Power 10 rankings

⚾️ Miami takes top spot in new baseball rankings

basketball-men-d1 flag

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | February 16, 2020

2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

2020 NBA All-Stars and their March Madness days

The NBA All-Star Game features the league's best players on one stage. Twenty of the 25 players on Team Lebron or Team Giannis in this year's game are former NCAA student-athletes.

In total, 17 different Division I institutions will be represented in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Kentucky boasts the most former players with three, while Duke has two. The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with four representatives, followed by the Big 12 and Big East with three. The tally includes Kemba Walker's tenure at UConn while in the Big East, Russell Westbrook at UCLA while in the Pac-10 (now the Pac-12) and Khris Middleton at Texas A&M while in the Big 12.

2020 SLAM DUNK CONTEST: Best college dunks by Derrick Jones Jr., Aaron Gordon and Pat Connaughton

Nine total conferences have at least one former college basketball player in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

This year's NBA All-Stars have plenty of hardware in their collections. The game features one national player of the year (Anthony Davis), nine former All-American honorees (Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker and Trae Young) and two national champions (Davis and Walker).

You can watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game tonight, Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. This year's game is at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. 

2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Lebron

Player NBA Team Position College
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Forward-Center Kentucky
James Harden Houston Rockets Guard Arizona State
Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Forward-Center San Diego State
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Forward-Guard N/A
Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers Forward N/A
Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Wake Forest
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Guard Weber State
Devin Booker* Phoenix Suns Guard Kentucky
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Center N/A
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers Guard-Forward LSU
Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers Forward-Center Gonzaga
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Forward-Guard Duke
Russell Westbrook Houston Rockets Guard UCLA

*Devin Booker replaces Damian Lillard, who will not play due to injury

2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Giannis

player NBA team position college
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Forward N/A
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Center-Forward Kansas
Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors Forward New Mexico State
Kemba Walker Boston Celtics Guard UConn
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Guard Oklahoma
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Center-Forward Kentucky
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans Forward Duke
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz Guard Louisville
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Forward Marquette
Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz Center N/A
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Guard Villanova
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Forward Texas A&M

Breakdown by conference

Conference players
ACC 4
SEC 4
Big 12 3
Big East 3
Pac-12 2
Big Sky 1
Mountain West 1
WAC 1
West Coast 1

NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler Award standings unveiled

The NCAA has released updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Awards that will be awarded in March at the respective Division I, II and III Wrestling Championships.
READ MORE

The last undefeated men's basketball team from every season this century, ranked

Here are the final undefeated DI men's college basketball teams from every season since 2000, and a ranking of which of those 21 teams is the best.
READ MORE

Women's basketball: Arizona State beats Souther California in triple overtime, coach Turner Thorne earns 500th win

Arizona State women's basketball head coach Charli Turner Thorne earned her 500th coaching win in the Sun Devils' 76-75 victory over Southern California on Friday, Jan. 31.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners