2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

The NBA All-Star Game features the league's best players on one stage. Twenty of the 25 players on Team Lebron or Team Giannis in this year's game are former NCAA student-athletes.

In total, 17 different Division I institutions will be represented in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Kentucky boasts the most former players with three, while Duke has two. The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with four representatives, followed by the Big 12 and Big East with three. The tally includes Kemba Walker's tenure at UConn while in the Big East, Russell Westbrook at UCLA while in the Pac-10 (now the Pac-12) and Khris Middleton at Texas A&M while in the Big 12.

Nine total conferences have at least one former college basketball player in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

This year's NBA All-Stars have plenty of hardware in their collections. The game features one national player of the year (Anthony Davis), nine former All-American honorees (Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker and Trae Young) and two national champions (Davis and Walker).

You can watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game tonight, Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. This year's game is at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Lebron

Player NBA Team Position College Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Forward-Center Kentucky James Harden Houston Rockets Guard Arizona State Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Forward-Center San Diego State Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Forward-Guard N/A Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers Forward N/A Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Wake Forest Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Guard Weber State Devin Booker* Phoenix Suns Guard Kentucky Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Center N/A Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers Guard-Forward LSU Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers Forward-Center Gonzaga Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Forward-Guard Duke Russell Westbrook Houston Rockets Guard UCLA

*Devin Booker replaces Damian Lillard, who will not play due to injury

2020 NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges of players on Team Giannis

player NBA team position college Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Forward N/A Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Center-Forward Kansas Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors Forward New Mexico State Kemba Walker Boston Celtics Guard UConn Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Guard Oklahoma Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Center-Forward Kentucky Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans Forward Duke Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz Guard Louisville Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Forward Marquette Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz Center N/A Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Guard Villanova Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Forward Texas A&M

Breakdown by conference