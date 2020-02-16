Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2019-20

Everything to know about San Diego State before March

Each college basketball season begins with a clean slate for all 353 teams. As of now, there's just one undefeated DI men's college basketball team left — No. 4 San Diego State (26-0). We'll continue to track the Aztecs all season to see if they can achieve an undefeated regular season.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Only Wichita State and Kentucky have taken perfect records into the NCAA tournament since 2014. That year, the Shockers reached the Round of 32 at 35-0 before their only loss of the season. The following year, the Wildcats finished 38-1, carrying a perfect record into the Final Four.

Here’s the one team that still has a chance to record the eighth undefeated season in college basketball history.

Tracking the 2019-20 undefeated college basketball teams

(results through Feb. 16)

No. 4 San Diego State (26-0)

Last: def. Boise State, 72-55; Next: Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. UNLV

The Aztecs went into a tough road environment and still looked dominant, as they beat Boise State by 17, 72-55. San Diego State shot 55.6% from the floor and all five starters reached double figures. Malachi Flynn led with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Defensively, San Diego State forced 15 turnovers as the lead swelled late following the Broncos' rally to make it only 50-42.

Here is the rest of the Aztecs' schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs UNLV at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Colorado State at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Nevada at 8 p.m.

