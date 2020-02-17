College basketball rankings: Oregon charges up Andy Katz's latest Power 36

The rankings are easy — through the top 10.

The rest of the Power 36 is fluid with no team safe from week to week.

Get ready for the chaos — it's coming in just a few weeks.

1. Baylor (1): If the Bears beat Kansas this weekend they can likely lock up the No. 1 overall seed.

2. Gonzaga (2): The Zags continue to get everyone’s best shot and yet keep plowing through the improved WCC.

3. San Diego State (3): 26 and counting and no sign of losing on the horizon.

TRACKING PERFECTION: San Diego State is the last undefeated team in the country

4. Kansas (4): The Jayhawks were our team of the week for a superb defensive effort last week.

5. Dayton (6): Obi Toppin was our national player of the week after disposing of their top rival Rhode Island in the A-10.

6. Duke (7): Tre Jones is quietly having an all-American type season.

7. Maryland (8): The Terps are playing their best basketball at the right time. The finish at Michigan State was a championship ending.

8. Kentucky (12): The Wildcats are now in the pole position to win the SEC.

9. Penn State (13): The Nittany Lions are one of the top two contenders to win the Big Ten. Let that sink in.

10. Florida State (10): The Seminoles are once again a sleeper to go deep in March.

11. Oregon (27): The Ducks had an impressive home sweep of Colorado and Utah and are back in position to potentially win the Pac-12.

12. Creighton (21): The Bluejays are one of the top offensive teams in the country when they are making 3s. Buy stock now.

13. Auburn (9): The Tigers had been playing with fire and finally got burned on the road in the SEC at Missouri.

Missouri upsets Auburn, 85-73 14. Louisville (5): The Cardinals had a brutal week, losing to Georgia Tech and Clemson. 15. Michigan (20): The Wolverines have won three in a row and Isaiah Livers is back to being an offensive force.

16. Colorado (14): The Buffaloes got the split they needed in Oregon by besting the Beavers on the second game of the trip.



17. Seton Hall (11): The Pirates have had a rough go in the Big East this past week. But they should ultimately be fine.

18. Villanova (32): The Wildcats righted themselves in the Big East with the win over Marquette.

19. BYU (24): If you want to check out a team that will be a good watch in March and entertain, lock in on the Cougars.

20. Arizona State (33): The Sun Devils are tied for first in the loss column in the Pac-12. Full stop.

21. Arizona (NR): The Wildcats swept through the Bay Area in impressive fashion to join the Sun Devils, Buffaloes and Ducks in quite a conference race.

HOW FAR CAN THEY GO?: We're tracking San Diego State's toughest games ahead

22. Marquette (16): The Golden Eagles are still a viable threat in the Big East.

23. Iowa (25): The Hawkeyes came through with a tremendously important road win Sunday at Minnesota, a strong indicator that this team has resiliency.

Iowa defeats Minnesota, 58-55

24. Ohio State (NR): The Buckeyes are back playing at a high level at the right time.

25. Wisconsin (29): The Badgers pulled off another road win, albeit at Nebraska, to show that their shooting can travel.

26. Michigan State (26): The Spartans were on the verge of their most important win of the season before Maryland got scorching hot.

27. LSU (15): The Tigers have come down to earth a bit, but don’t sleep on this squad down the stretch.



28. Houston (18): The Cougars have quite a stretch coming up with Tulsa, at Memphis and Cincinnati in the next three.

29. Cincinnati (NR): The Bearcats have received little attention this season. That should change in March.

30. Rutgers (28): The Scarlet Knights must have a breakthrough on the road to be viable in March.

31. Rhode Island (17): I may have been too high on the Rams. But their loss to Dayton just shows how good the Flyers are, not necessarily a poor reflection on the Rams.

32. Georgetown (NR): I’m not sure there was a more impressive win than the Hoyas beating Butler without its top two scorers, leaving them with essentially one bench player.

33. UCLA (NR): The hottest team in the Pac-12 just may be the Bruins. No one is going to want to face this team in the league tournament.

34. Butler (30): The Bulldogs were depleted as well as the Hoyas but this team, once healthy, will still be a major factor in the Big East.

35. Loyola-Chicago (NR): The Ramblers took down league favorite Northern Iowa and now trail the Panthers by one game with four to play.

36. Northern Iowa (22): The Panthers lost in overtime to the Ramblers but should deserve serious consideration for an at-large even if they don’t win the league.