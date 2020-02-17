College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Monday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Monday, Feb. 17. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Monday, Feb. 17

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Games through Feb. 16 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 25-0 10-0 3-0 12-0 1-0 2 2 Baylor Big 12 23-1 8-0 3-1 12-0 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 26-1 10-0 2-1 14-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 21-3 7-1 2-1 12-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 23-2 6-0 3-2 14-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 22-3 7-1 3-0 12-2 0-0 7 7 Maryland Big Ten 21-4 4-4 3-0 14-0 0-0 8 8 Arizona Pac-12 18-7 4-4 3-1 11-2 0-0 9 9 Louisville ACC 21-5 6-3 1-1 14-1 0-0 10 10 West Virginia Big 12 18-7 3-6 3-0 12-1 0-0 11 11 Colorado Pac-12 20-6 4-4 4-0 12-2 0-0 12 12 Michigan St. Big Ten 17-9 4-4 3-2 10-3 0-0 13 14 Creighton Big East 19-6 5-4 1-1 13-1 1-0 14 15 Seton Hall Big East 18-7 7-3 2-1 9-3 0-0 15 13 Florida St. ACC 21-4 5-4 3-0 13-0 0-0 16 21 Villanova Big East 19-6 5-3 3-1 11-2 0-0 17 16 Penn St. Big Ten 20-5 5-3 2-1 13-1 0-0 18 17 Ohio St. Big Ten 17-8 3-5 1-1 13-2 0-0 19 18 Marquette Big East 17-7 3-5 2-1 12-1 0-0 20 19 Butler Big East 19-7 4-4 3-0 12-3 0-0 21 20 Texas Tech Big 12 16-9 2-5 2-2 12-2 0-0 22 23 Oregon Pac-12 20-6 4-4 2-2 14-0 0-0 23 22 BYU WCC 20-7 5-5 4-1 11-1 1-0 24 25 Kentucky SEC 20-5 5-2 1-2 14-1 0-0 25 24 Auburn SEC 22-3 4-3 4-0 14-0 0-0 For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.