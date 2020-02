Everything to know about San Diego State before March

Everything to know about San Diego State before March

Before the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket is set during the Selection Show on Sunday, March 15, we have 32 conference tournaments to play.

March Madness helps get started with the beginning of conference tournaments on Tuesday, March 3. The 32 leagues play up right up to the Selection Show.

Find the complete list of 32 conference tournaments below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

America East All games at higher seed Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 Semifinals — Tuesday, March 10 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

American Athletic Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena) First Round — Thursday, March 12 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13 Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Second Round — Thursday, March 12 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13 Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

ACC Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum) First Round — Tuesday, March 10 Second Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14

Atlantic Sun All games at higher seed Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 3 Semifinals — Thursday, March 5 Championship — Sunday, March 8 Bracket

Big 12 Kansas City, MO (Spring Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Big East New York City (Madison Square Garden) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Big Sky Boise, Idaho (CenturyLink Arena) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Big South At campus sites First Round — Tuesday, March 3 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5 Semifinals — Friday, March 6 Championship — Sunday, March 8 Bracket

Big Ten Indianapolis, Ind. (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Second Round — Thursday, March 12 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13 Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

Big West Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center) Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Colonial Washington, D.C. (Entertainment and Sports Arena) Opening Round — Saturday, March 7 Quarterfinals — Sunday, March 8 Semifinals — Monday, March 9 Championship — Tuesday, March 10 Bracket

Conference USA Frisco, Texas (Ford Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Horizon League At campus sites and then Indianapolis, Ind. (Indiana Farmers Coliseum) First Round — Tuesday, March 3 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5 Semifinals — Monday, March 9 Championship — Tuesday, March 10 Bracket

Ivy League Cambridge, Mass. (Lavietes Pavilion) Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC) Atlantic City, N.J. (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall) First Round — Tuesday, March 10 Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Mid-American (MAC) Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) First Round — Monday, March 9 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC) Norfolk, Va. (Scope Arena) First Round — Tuesday, March 10 Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Missouri Valley St. Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center) First Round — Thursday, March 5 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 6 Semifinals — Saturday, March 7 Championship — Saturday, March 8

Mountain West Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 4 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5 Semifinals — Friday, March 6 Championship — Saturday, March 7 Bracket

Northeast All games at higher seed Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 4 Semifinals — Saturday, March 7 Championship — Tuesday, March 10 Bracket

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. (Ford Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 4 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5 Semifinals — Friday, March 6 Championship — Saturday, March 7 Bracket

Pac-12 Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Patriot League All games at higher seed First Round — Tuesday, March 3 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5 Semifinals — Sunday, March 8 Championship — Wednesday, March 11 Bracket

SEC Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Second Round — Thursday, March 12 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13 Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

Southern Asheville, N.C. (Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville) First Round — Friday, March 6 Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 Semifinals — Sunday, March 8 Championship — Monday, March 9 Bracket

Southland Katy, Texas (Leonard E. Merrell Center) First Round — Wednesday, March 11 Second Round — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Southwestern Athletic (SWAC) At higher seed and then Birmingham, Ala. Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket

Summit League Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford Premier Center) Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 Semifinals — Monday, March 9 Championship — Tuesday, March 10 Bracket

Sun Belt At campus sites and then New Orleans (Smoothie King Center) First Round — Saturday, March 7 Second Round — Monday, March 9 Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 Semifinals — Saturday, March 14 Championship — Sunday, March 15 Bracket

West Coast Las Vegas (Orleans Arena) First Round — Thursday, March 5 Second Round — Friday, March 6 Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 Semifinals — Monday, March 9 Championship — Tuesday, March 10 Bracket

Western Athletic (WAC) Las Vegas (Orleans Arena) Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12 Semifinals — Friday, March 13 Championship — Saturday, March 14 Bracket



Here's how the 2019 conference tournaments finished.