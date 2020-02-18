TRENDING:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | February 18, 2020

Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

Kentucky has six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and is looking to break through to its first Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV
Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN
Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN
Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN
Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2
Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN
Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN
UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN
Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2
Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS
Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS
Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U
Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN
Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN
Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U
Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS
Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN
Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS
Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

Top contributors

There is an expected learning curve that comes with replacing four starters, but three of Kentucky's returning players have anchored the Wildcats, showing impressive progression as sophomores and juniors while guiding a highly-touted group of freshmen.

Nick Richards had never logged 30 minutes in a game over his first two seasons. Now, the junior big man averages that nightly as Kentucky's top scorer and rebounder in addition to leading the SEC in field goal percentage. His presence on the low block has been a big boost on both ends as he also is among the conference's top shot blockers. 

Ashton Hagans blossomed in the second half of his freshman season. He's been able to build off that as a sophomore, adding to his defensive repertoire while establishing consistency on the offensive end. In becoming Kentucky's primary ball handler, Hagans' scoring, rebound and assist numbers are up significantly from a year ago, but the most notable change is a fearlessness to get to the rim and free throw line, where he averages close to six attempts per game.

Immanuel Quickley may only have nine starts through 20 games, but he's played the third most minutes for the Wildcats. Like Hagans, he added to his offensive framework by nearly tripling his per-game scoring and becoming more active on the glass. However, Quickley's biggest contribution in Year Two has been his much-improved perimeter shooting. The sophomore is converting at close to 40 percent.

