Kentucky has six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and is looking to break through to its first Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2 Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2 Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

Tickets

You can find tickets to all of Kentucky's home games here.

Top contributors

There is an expected learning curve that comes with replacing four starters, but three of Kentucky's returning players have anchored the Wildcats, showing impressive progression as sophomores and juniors while guiding a highly-touted group of freshmen.

Nick Richards had never logged 30 minutes in a game over his first two seasons. Now, the junior big man averages that nightly as Kentucky's top scorer and rebounder in addition to leading the SEC in field goal percentage. His presence on the low block has been a big boost on both ends as he also is among the conference's top shot blockers.

Ashton Hagans blossomed in the second half of his freshman season. He's been able to build off that as a sophomore, adding to his defensive repertoire while establishing consistency on the offensive end. In becoming Kentucky's primary ball handler, Hagans' scoring, rebound and assist numbers are up significantly from a year ago, but the most notable change is a fearlessness to get to the rim and free throw line, where he averages close to six attempts per game.

Immanuel Quickley may only have nine starts through 20 games, but he's played the third most minutes for the Wildcats. Like Hagans, he added to his offensive framework by nearly tripling his per-game scoring and becoming more active on the glass. However, Quickley's biggest contribution in Year Two has been his much-improved perimeter shooting. The sophomore is converting at close to 40 percent.