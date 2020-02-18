March Madness 365 with Andy Katz podcast

NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz talks with college basketball newsmakers each week on the March Madness 365 podcast. New episodes drop every Tuesday wherever you get your podcasts.

Go back and listen to episodes from the archive below.

Follow Andy Katz on Twitter @TheAndyKatz. Watch Andy Katz video on NCAA.com.

Feb. 18 | San Diego State's Malachi Flynn, Georgeotwn head coach Patrick Ewing, former Butler Bulldog Matt Howard and C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn joins the the podcast as he and Andy Katz discuss the Aztecs' historic season. SDSU is 26-0 with three regular season games to go. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing jumped on to talk about the Hoyas' recent win at Butler without two key contributors. Speaking of the Bulldogs, Katz caught up with former Butler big Matt Howard to discuss the the program's first national championship appearance, 10 years later. Also on this week's episode is Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod, who broke down the league's unique late-season scheduling.

Feb. 11 | Duke's Tre Jones, Myles Powell and Selection Committee Chair Kevin White

Duke's sophomore guard Tre Jones joins the podcast as he and Andy Katz breakdown the Blue Devils' season so far. Jones had one of the best weeks of his career last week highlighted by his late-game heroics versus rival North Carolina. Veteran Seton Hall guard Myles Powell stops by once again to about the Pirates' recent victory over Villanova. Chair of NCAA Men's basketball Committee also joins Andy Katz to breakdown the committee's Bracket Preview selection process.

Feb. 4 | Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Chris Mack and Michigan's Juwan Howard

Andy Katz is joined by ESPN's Joe Lunardi as the two break down what a potential bracket may look like come March. Louisville's head coach Chris Mack also joins the pod to discuss how the Cardinals have improved over the course of the season and how they have been able to be one of the top teams in the ACC. Katz also talks with Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Howard praises his veterans and talks about the roller-coaster ride the Wolverines have been on during his first year as head coach.

Jan. 28 | Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim and Fox Sports' Tim Brando

Fox Sports' Tim Brando joins fellow broadcast Andy Katz to reflect on some of his favorite college basketball calls and moments throughout his career. Two legendary coaches also join the pod, as Michigan State's Tom Izzo talks about Michigan State's ceiling this year and Jim Boeheim speaks on Syracuse's five-game winning streak. Andy Katz also pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other victims of the Sunday morning helicopter accident that took place in Southern California.

Jan. 21 | Chris Beard, Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley and Sporting News Writer Mike Decourcy

Andy Katz is joined by Texas Tech's Chris Beard this episode as they discuss how the Red Raiders are dealing with adversity after their Final Four run a year ago. Kentucky star Immanuel Quickley also joins the podcast. He talks about how his role has changed over the course of the season. Mike Decourcy debates the National Player of the Year race as Katz also reveals his top 10 sophomores so far this season.

Jan. 14 | Bruce Pearl, Wichita State's Gregg Marshall and KPI creator Kevin Pauga

There are two undefeated teams left in college basketball as of January 14, No. 4 Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State. The Tigers' head coach Bruce Pearl chats with Andy Katz about Auburn's run this year and how they are starting to establish themselves as a consistent threat in the SEC and college basketball as a whole. Katz is also joined by Wichita State's head coach Gregg Marshall, recapping their double-overtime win versus UConn, and KPI creator Kevin Pauga. Katz also talks about the most intriguing matchups for a big week in college basketball and several possible March Madness teams that we can't really put our thumb on.

Jan. 7 | Steve Lavin, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Dayton's Obi Toppin

Andy Katz is joined by Fox Sports' Steve Lavin to kick off this week's edition of the March Madness 365 podcast. The two discuss Lavin's coaching history and how legend Gene Keady influenced him over the years. All-American Myles Powell joined the podcast to talk about how Seton Hall has had contributors at every angle and Dayton's high-flyer Obi Toppin was able to talk about his incredible year. Outside of this week's high-profile guests, Katz breaks-down the ten toughest conferences so far this season.

Dec. 31 | Dick Vitale, Butler's Lavall Jordan and San Diego State's Brian Dutcher

Sports broadcasting and coaching legend Dick Vitale joins the March Madness 365 podcast to discuss the roller-coaster of a ride this college basketball season has been on so far. He ranks his favorite games and players of the decade as Andy Katz ranks his top ten teams of the 2010s that did not win a title. San Diego State's head coach Brian Dutcher reveals how the Aztecs have managed an undefeated season heading into 2020 and Butler's Lavall Jordan also joins the podcast to discuss how he has maintained Butler's traditional high-level of play.

Dec. 24 | Mark Few, FOX's Gus Johnson and columnist Pat Forde

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few got to sit down and talk to Andy Katz about Bulldog basketball. The two talked about the large amount of chaos this season has already gone through, Gonzaga's recent success and the amount of talent in the West Coast Conference this year. Andy Katz also talked to columnist Pat Forde and FOX's Gus Johnson on some of his most memorable college basketball moments. Catch all that, this week's headlines, predictions from Andy Katz and more in this week's episode of March Madness 365.

Dec. 17 | Bill Self and the NCAA's David Worlock

Andy Katz was able to catch up with Kansas' head coach, Bill Self in this episode. The two talk Jayhawks basketball including Kansas' new spot at the top of the latest AP Poll, parity across the game and the tough schedule Kansas faces in the near future. The NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics, David Worlock also stopped by to discuss the newly unveiled NET rankings and how they might affect seeding come tournament time. Catch all that, this week's headlines, predictions from Andy Katz and more in this week's episode of March Madness 365.

Dec. 10 | Klay Thompson, Robbie Hummel and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr.

In this episode, Andy Katz chats with Golden State Warriors' guard Klay Thompson about his career at Washington State and what it was like to play for Tony Bennett. Next, Katz catches up with ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel. They discuss the current landscape of the Big Ten, and which teams have the best chance of making it to the Final Four in Atlanta. Finally, this week's podcast closes with Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who hit the game-winning 3-pointer to give the Terrapins a 59-58 victory over Illinois on Dec. 7. Cowan tells Katz his thought process on the final moments leading up to that clutch bucket.

Dec. 3 | Stephen F. Austin's Nathan Bain, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, and ESPN's Jimmy Dykes on the Battle 4 Atlantis

Andy Katz talks with Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain about his game-winner to upset #1 Duke, and the outpouring of support for his family's recovery from Hurricane Dorian (7:35). West Virginia HC Bob Huggins joins to talk about the Mountaineers 7-0 start (19:38). Andy ranks his Top-10 Player of the Year contenders (33:00). ESPN's Jimmy Dykes joins to discuss the Battle 4 Atlantis and how Michigan is proving the experts wrong (39:45). Andy looks ahead and picks his most intriguing matchups for the upcoming week (1:02:25).

Nov. 26 | Texas' Andrew Jones, Duke's Tre Jones and ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi

In this latest episode, Andy Katz is joined Texas guard Andrew Jones. The Longhorn was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018, which caused him to miss all but two games during the 2018-19 season. But Jones beat the disease, and completed his treatment back in September. He is currently averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Next, Katz speaks with Duke guard Tre Jones. They discuss how the Blue Devils knocked off Georgetown to win the 2K Empire Classic. Jones also comments on Duke's strong defensive start to the season. Finally, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi catches up with Katz to explain why November matters in the long run.

Nov. 19 | North Carolina's Cole Anthony, Florida's Mike White and Don MacLean from the Pac-12 Network

Many predicted Florida to be a Final Four team this season, but the Gators' 0-2 start proves that may not happen!. Head coach Mike White explains what he and the team need to do to right the ship, what he expects of Kerry Blackshear Jr. moving forward, and the shooting improvements he's already seeing in Scottie Lewis. North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony speaks to upholding the Anthony name, being his own man (despite his dad's success at both the college and NBA levels), and the most challenging aspect of making the jump from highschool to college. And Pac-12 Network and LA Clippers announcer Don Maclean talks about the Pac12's great start, and why they were able to make such improvements as a league. He also weighs in on UCLA, USC, Oregon, Arizona and Washington! Plus a new #KatzRankz, Andy's Top 10 of the week!

Nov. 12 | Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Marquette's Markus Howard, and Brendan Quinn from The Athletic

In the latest edition of the March Madness 365 podcast, Andy Katz looks at the biggest news from the first week of college hoops (2:50). Brendan Quinn from The Athletic joins Andy to discuss the new season and Michigan State's Cassius Winston (7:09). Andy also breaks down his top performances from the first week (19:56). Plus, we hear from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann (24:06) and Marquette's star Markus Howard (34:37). And to wrap it all up Andy shares his weekly predictions (40:18).

Nov. 5 | Regular Season Preview with Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Kentucky's John Calipari, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas' Bill Self and Dan Gavitt of the NCAA

In this regular season preview, Andy is joined by all four head coaches competing in Tuesday's Champions Classic. Tom Izzo speaks to the level of competition in the event and a possible lesson ahead for Michigan State (3:30). John Calipari gives insight on the identity he hopes Kentucky establishes this season (10:34) before Andy reveals his All-America predictions (17:33), catches up with Mike Krzyzewski on Duke's depth and consistency (22:00), and chats with Bill Self on the Jayhawks' frontcourt coming together (27:15). Andy reveals his weekly predictions (32:25), and talks to Dan Gavitt about opening the season with a stacked schedule (46:16).

Oct. 29 | Big 12 Conference Preview with Texas' Shaka Smart, Baylor's Scott Drew, Devon Dotson of Kansas, Bruce Weber of Kansas State, and Iowa State's Steve Prohm

In this Big 12 preview show, Andy Katz is joined by ESPN's Fran Fraschilla to breakdown the Conference's biggest stories (4:30). Andy ranks his Top-10 players in the Big 12 for the upcoming season (14:50), talks with Shaka Smart about the Longhorns quest for consistency (18:35), catches up with Scott Drew about Baylor and Conference depth (23:50), and chats with Preseason All-Big 12 selection Devon Dotson about the Jayhawks (27:41). Andy talks with Bruce Weber about expectations for Kansas State (32:38), and discusses Iowa State's unique Home Court advantage with Steve Prohm (36:33), before looking ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the Big 12 in March (40:15).

Oct. 22 | SEC Conference Preview with Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Georgia's Tom Crean, Florida's Kerry Blackshear Jr., and SEC Network Analyst Andy Kennedy

It's the SEC Conference Preview with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, Florida's Kerry Blackshear, Jr. and Tom Crean from Georgia. Bruce Pearl addresses the tournament expectations on Auburn, and how their style of play may change with 5 returners and 8 newcomers. Rick Barnes explains why he loves the leadership that Tennessee has already cultivated after losing Grant Williams, and why he thinks Tennessee deserves another tournament run this season. And Kerry Blackshear Jr., discusses his reasons for transferring home to Florida, and the lessons he learned at Virginia Tech. Plus, former Ole Miss head coach turned SEC Network analyst, Andy Kennedy, breaks down the conference team-by-team.

Oct. 15 | ACC Conference Preview with North Carolina's Roy Williams, Louisville's Chris Mack, Virginia's Braxton Key, and ACC Network analyst Carlos Boozer

In this ACC preview show, Andy Katz is joined by ACC Network analyst Carlos Boozer to break down the biggest stories in the Atlantic Coast Conference (7:25). Andy ranks his Top-10 players in the ACC for the upcoming season (16:30), catches up with Roy Williams about the new-look Tar Heels (20:33), talks to Virginia senior Braxton Key about the Cavs reboot (26:00) and chats with Chris Mack about building a foundation at Louisville (32:00), before looking ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the ACC in March (38:47).

Oct. 8 | Big Ten Conference Preview with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, Maryland's Mark Turgeon and Michigan's Zavier Simpson

In this Big Ten preview show, Andy Katz is joined by Big Ten analyst and former 1992 Player of the Year Jim Jackson to break down the biggest stories within the conference (5:44). Andy ranks his top 10 players in the Big Ten this season (14:23), catches up with Mark Turgeon about Maryland's high expectations (18:07), talks to Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson about playing for new head coach Juwan Howard (21:56) and chats with Fred Hoiberg about bringing a winning culture to Nebraska (26:32), before looking way-ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the Big Ten in March (31:51).

Oct. 1 | Pac-12 Conference Preview with Arizona State's Bobby Hurley and Casey Jacobsen from FS1 and Pac-12 Network

Andy Katz identifies his Pac-12 teams to watch, predicts the conference player of the year and ranks the top-10 players in the conference. Washington and Oregon seem to forefront his favorite to make the tournament, but a less perineal team in Colorado could lead the pack come conference championship time. Though UCLA's pick of a new head coach in Mick Cronin was not the schools first choice, Katz explains how his presence could successfully impact the program, specifically on the defensive end. College basketball insider Casey Jacobsen discusses how his Pac-12 predictions differ from Katz and which teams could make the bubble group in March. Arizona State's head coach Bobby Hurley also joined the podcast to discuss his experience team ahead of the 2019-2020 season, and what he's been able to offer as a coach in terms of his previous experiences. He also shines light on the recent shift in success and interest of the Arizona State men's basketball program.

Sept. 24 | Louisville's Jordan Nwora, North Carolina Central's LaVelle Moton and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg

Louisville star and a contender to win player of the year Jordan Nwora sits down with Andy Katz to discuss Cardinals and ACC basketball. Nwora talks about the expectations the country is holding for Louisville this year with former Xavier coach Chris Mack taking over the helm for the Cardinals. Louisville is currently sitting at a No. 1-seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Following Nwora, ESPN's Seth Greenberg stopped by the March Madness 365 Pod to discuss all the excitement surrounding the 2019-2020 men's college basketball season. The two talk about issues like the complexities of the transfer portal, player-and-coach relationships, some of the expectations surrounding the Michigan State Spartans and more. Next, North Carolina Central's coach LaVelle Moton swung by to discuss the success he has had at the mid-major level in DI college basketball. The two also talk about the significance of HBCU athletics in the context of a changing NCAA, and much more.

Sept. 17 | Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Michigan State's Kevin Pauga

Rick Barnes talks about former Tennessee Volunteer Grant Williams, who was selected by the Boston Celtics in this year's NBA draft. With Williams' departure, Barnes discusses how important veterans like Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden and John Fulkerson will be for the Volunteers in 2019-20. Next, Penn State small forward Lamar Stevens agrees with Andy Katz's prediction that his Nittany Lions will make the NCAA tournament this season. Stevens also explains why he believes they're ready to take the next step. Katz and Stevens then break down Penn State's schedule, and hit on some of the more crucial non-conference games. Finally, Andy is joined by Michigan State assistant athletic director Kevin Pauga, who created one of the six metrics (KPI) that the selection committee uses to evaluate teams. They analyze Katz's latest bracket for this season's tournament.

Sept. 10 | Kentucky's John Calipari, Auburn's Bruce Pearl and ESPN's Fran Fraschilla

Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to the Wildcats being name the "Team of the Decade." He also reflects on what the program has accomplished over the last 10 years, while looking ahead to the next decade of Kentucky basketball. Finally, Calipari briefly touches on several incoming freshmen including small forward Kahlil Whitney. Katz is then joined by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who talks about the impact of last year's Final Four run. Pearl also discusses the extension of the 3-point line and whether or not it will affect the way Auburn plays. He closes the conversation previewing Auburn's non-conference schedule for 2019-20. Katz then wraps up this week's podcast by chatting with Fracn Fraschilla of ESPN. Fraschilla recaps his summer in the Bahamas, where he checked out a number of teams that Andy believes will be in the NCAA tournament. They also discuss the Memphis Tigers, who are entering their second season with Penny Hardaway as head coach and have one of the top-rated prospects in center James Wiseman.

Sept. 3 | UConn's Dan Hurley, Purdue's Matt Painter and Michigan State's Tom Izzo

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo brings his always candid thoughts on the Spartans to the show. He takes some time to reflect upon Michigan State's squad represented in NCAA.com's Team of the Decade voting and what a Final Four appearance in the voting means for the program's strength. Izzo also looks ahead to the season and talks about what Cassius Winston has done in the offseason to prepare himself for a leadership role on a team with high expectations. Then, Purdue's Matt Painter joins to talk about the Boilermakers and how they look to build a balanced backcourt to complement their strong, veteran frontcourt. He also takes some time to break down Purdue's roster represented in the Team of the Decade voting and gives his thoughts on Carsen Edwards' as he begins his NBA career with the Celtics. Finally, UConn's Dan Hurley talks about how the school's move back to the Big East has impacted recruiting and the progression of the program entering his second season. Hurley rounds out the breakdown of the Team of the Decade squads and how he would go about coaching the all-UConn team. Andy also reveals his all-decade team and talks about his latest Power 36 ranking.

Aug. 20 | DePaul's Dave Leitao and USC's Andy Enfield

DePaul coach Dave Leitao shares expectations for his team, which includes two-time transfer Charlie Moore. He also addresses the violation of the coach control rule by a former DePaul associate head coach and how he and his staff will handle the three-game suspension that Leitao is forced to serve as a result. Leitao also pays tribute to student manager Aameer Sahi, who the team lost to cancer last week. Then USC's Andy Enfield joins to speak candidly about last year's disappointing season (and what exactly derailed it), and how he hopes to improve this season. He also weighs in on "one-and-done" players and the value they bring any team, the state of the Pac-12 this season and what he hopes the league as a whole can do better this year. Plus, Andy reveals his top five impact players of the summer.

Aug. 13 | Providence coach Ed Cooley and legal analyst Amy Dash

Providence head coach Ed Cooley is fresh off his trip to Peru where he led the Big East All-Star team to a bronze medal in the Pan-Am Games. He speaks to the experience on and off the court, his assistants, Brown's Mike Martin and Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, and bonding with the players he'll face off against this coming season. He also offers some analysis on returners Myles Cale from Seton Hall, Ty-Shon Alexander from Creighton, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, and his own David Duke and AJ Reeves. Plus, Amy Dash, Legal Analyst for CBS and Fox Sports Radio, joins to discuss the NCAA's amended rule about agent representation for players who wish to retain their amateur status around the draft process.

Aug. 6 | Michigan's Phil Martelli and Northwestern's Chris Collins

Former Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli is excited about his new assistant job at Michigan. He talks about head coach Juwan Howard, what he hopes to contribute to Juwan's program and staff and the role that longtime friend and current Kentucky head coach John Calipari played in the whole thing. Martelli breaks down the Michigan roster, how he plans to approach games and how he feels about the new recruiting schedule and process. Then, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins checks in as his team gets ready to head to France and Italy later this month. He talks about the bonding and skill building he hopes the trip will accomplish for a very young team that graduated six seniors last year. Collins also remembers Duke's incredible tournament run of 2010, and the amazing win over Butler in the final seconds of the game to take the championship.

July 30 | Saint Mary's Randy Bennett, Davidson's Bob McKillop and Robert Morris' Andy Toole

Andy was at the College Basketball Academy at UConn and caught up with Randy Bennett from Saint Mary's, Bob McKillop of Davidson and Andy Toole of Robert Morris. Bennett weighed in on the strength of the WCC, why he's feeling confident about the upcoming season, and the improvements he's seen in Jordan Ford, who could easily be one of the lead guards in the country. Then McKillop checks in from Davidson to update the status of returning players Jon Axel Guðmundsson and Kellan Grady, as well asa their draft process experiences. He also shares the impact that former player Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors continues to have on the program and culture at Davidson. Coach Andy Toole from Robert Morris offers a very candid opinion on the new recruiting process that took effect this summer and the tweaks he'd like to see made to it before next year.

July 23 | Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Oregon coach Dana Altman

Juwan Howard is a Michigan alumnus and the Wolverines' new head coach. He speaks about returning to his alma mater to replace John Beilein, how the opportunity came to pass, putting together his coaching staff, the culture he hopes to instill at Michigan and his first impressions of Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers. Then, Oregon head coach Dana Altman checks in to talk recruiting calendar changes, evaluating grad transfers, what he expects from returners Francis Okoro and Payton Pritchard, and the effect that Oregon's Sweet 16 run had on his players' (Bol Bol, Kenny Wooten, and Louis King) decisions to leave for the NBA.

July 16 | South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Illinois coach Brad Underwood

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin offers his assessment of the new recruiting-evaluation calendar that went into effect this offseason. He talks about the June recruitment period, the advantage of evaluating prospective players in a host of different environments and why the entire recruiting process was in need of change. He also offers up early analysis on his returning players, incoming freshmen and South Carolina's standing in the SEC. Then, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood joins as his school prepares to host one of the four upcoming NCAA Basketball Academies. He also speaks about his roster including Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Kofi Cockburn, and what he hopes his team takes away from their upcoming summer trip to Italy.

July 9 | Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and Cincinnati coach John Brannen

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has one of the top 3 recruiting classes in NCAA basketball, and says landing James Wiseman, the No. 1 high school player in the nation, was what started it all. Penny speaks to what he learned during his first year as a head coach, why studying the great programs and coaches was so important, and why making it to the NCAA Tournament simply isn't enough. He also breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of his incoming freshman (including his own son, Jayden), and explains what he's expecting from his veteran players. Then John Brannen is the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, and has a definite plan for the program which will feature 7 new players along with returning star Jarron Cumberland. John explains some of his goals, how his coaching style differs from former coach Mick Cronin (who departed for UCLA), and what other teams can expect to see from Cincinnati on the court.

July 2, 2019 | Florida coach Mike White and Clemson coach Brad Brownell

The Florida Gators jumped back into the top 10 on Andy's post-NBA draft Power 36, and Florida head coach Mike White explains why he's excited about his team, including returner Andrew Nembhard, transfer center Kerry Blackshear Jr. and incoming freshman Scottie Lewis. Coach White offers his opinion on the new 3-point line, the new scholastic recruiting system and why the NCAA tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. Then, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell joins on the eve of his team's departure to Italy to represent the United States in the World University Games. Coach Brownell provides analysis on his very young team featuring seven new players, speaks to the challenges of roster management in college basketball, and explains why he thinks the new 3-point line is going to effect the college game more than most people believe.

June 25, 2019 | Former UConn Head Coach Jim Calhoun & USA Men's Basketball U19 & Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber

UConn is returning to the Big East conference for the 2020-21 season, and former UConn head coach, who now coaches at St. Joseph's, Jim Calhoun, discusses what the move means for UConn basketball, football, other sports, and the University in general. Kansas State and USA Basketball U19 Head Coach, Bruce Weber, checks in before heading to Greece for World Cup play with a roster that includes Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State, Reggie Perry from Mississippi State, Kira Lewis from Alabama, Trevion Williams from Purdue, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who'll be playing for Villanova in the Fall. Coach Weber also talks about Kansas State's surprise loss to Irvine at the NCAA Tournament, and the hopes he has for his returning players in the upcoming season.

June 18, 2019 | Notre Dame's Mike Brey, and Maryland's Mark Turgeon

Notre Dame Head Coach and President of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Mike Brey, talks about the recruiting changes that went into effect this off-season, and why it's so important for everyone to keep in mind that this is a work in progress and that tweaks will be made! He also speaks to the return of Notre Dame players Rex Pflueger (back from injury), and TJ Gibbs, and how they will impact the Fighting Irish next season. Then Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon joins to share his thoughts on Maryland's heart-breaking, final seconds loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament, what he loves about his very young team (which includes 10 freshman and sophomores), his expectations for the Big 10 next year, and the draft process experience for Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan Jr., and Bruno Fernando (who won't be returning to school).

June 11, 2019 | Gregg Marshall of Wichita State, and Brian Gregory from USF

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall checks in with an update on his recruiting class, and the status of his returning players including Dexter Dennis and Asbjorn Midtgaard. He also talks about the NBA hopes he has for former player Markis McDuffie, and the reason he's not surprised by the contribution that another former player, Fred VanVleet, is making to the Toronto Raptors bid for an NBA Championship. He also talks about playing games with the new, deeper 3-point shot line, and how he feels about USF being this season's UCF. Andy's driving the USF bandwagon bus, and explains why the Bulls are his sleeper pick this year (much like UCF from last season). USF Head Coach Brian Gregory weighs in on why he believes his players have the potential to take the team to an American title and the NCAA tournament. He speaks to their goals this year, the return of lone senior Laquincy Rideau, his expectations for both Alexis Yetna and David Collins, the effect of the deeper 3-point line on his offensive strategy, and how one year with the Spartans (between Georgia Tech and USF) changed his life.

June 4, 2019 | Kansas' Bill Self, Louisville's Chris Mack, and Andy's Preseason Power 36

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self talks about all the good news in the Jayhawks camp this spring including Silvio De Sousa winning his appeal, Udoka Azubuike return from injury, and Devon Dotson withdrawal from the NBA draft to come back to Kansas for his Junior year. Coach Self also talks about his "old college" offensive strategy in the current "small ball" world of basketball, why Devon Dotson has a legitimate shot at being Big 12 Player of the Year, and what the success of Chris Beard and Texas Tech has done for the Big 12 and basketball in general. Then Louisville Coach Chris Mack, who's going to have one of the best teams in the ACC, talks about the return of Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch. Coach Mack speaks to Jordan's very mature decision to return to Louisville, what he hopes his entire team learned from that heartbreaking loss to Duke last year, and how the change to the college 3-point shooting line will likely affect his team. Plus, Andy reveals his preseason Top 10 of the Power 36!

May 28, 2019 | University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, Xavier's Travis Steele, and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic

University of Tennessee's Grant Williams has declared for the NBA draft and will not be returning to Tennessee next year. He talks to Andy about his decision to stay in the draft process, the most valuable lessons he learned from his 3 years at Tennessee, his advice to college players, and he offers his assessment of next year's Tennessee roster. Then Brendan Quinn of The Athletic joins to discuss Michigan's new head coach, Juwan Howard of The Fab Five, the reality of Michigan's existing culture, and the recruiting competition that exists given Penny Hardaway's gig at Memphis and John Stackhouse coaching at Vanderbilt. Plus, Xavier head coach Travis Steele talks about his team's dramatic turnaround last season, Naji Marshall's recent decision to return to Xavier next year, and how the roster looks for the upcoming season.

May 21, 2019 | Georgia's Tom Crean & the Chicago Combine with Adam Zagoria

Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean has one of the best recruiting classes in the country including top recruit Anthony Edwards. He speaks to the teaching philosophy of his program, and what he hopes to instill in all players that come to Georgia. He also weighs in on Nick Claxton's NBA prospects, and what it's going to take to return to the NCAA Tournament next year. Then, New York Times and Forbes contributing writer and founder of Zag's Blog, Adam Zagoria, offers his take from the Chicago Combine last week. He breaks down those who helped themselves (Tacko Fall, Grant Williams, Tremont Waters, and Shamorie Ponds), and those who should consider going back to school (Seton Hall's Myles Powell). Plus, Adam shares insight on John Beilein's jump to the NBA, and who may possibly replace him at Michigan.

May 14, 2019 | Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Purdue's Matt Painter, and John Beilein Jumps To Cleveland

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter couldn't be prouder of the way his guys played in the NCAA Tournament, and says they'll use the Elite 8 loss as a building block for this coming season. He talks about the magic and talent of Carsen Edwards, and how he feels about returning players Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, and Aaron Wheeler. He also addresses the 3-point line change and how it may impact his team and college basketball in general. Auburn's Bruce Pearl says Chuma Okeke and Jared Harper are committed to the NBA draft process and so he's planning accordingly for next season. He speaks to Auburn's incredible NCAA Tournament run, the importance of having depth and developing your bench, his team's biggest needs for next year, and why he believes that Kentucky was actually the best team in the 2019 tournament. Plus, Brendan Quinn from The Athletic joins to offer some insight into John Beilein's decision to leave Michigan for the head coaching gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

May 7, 2019 | Houston's Kelvin Sampson & Seton Hall's Kevin Willard

Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson chronicles the development of his program and culture from his first year in Houston to their recent incredible run in the NCAA Tournament. He speaks to his family's role in the team, the roster coming back next season, the schedule he's putting together, and what he thinks about the rules committee possibly moving the 3-point line. And Seton Hall has become a coaching destination gig, and that's due in large part to the efforts of current head coach Kevin Willard. Kevin talks about the growth of the program, and what's contributed to its success. He also speaks about his returning roster, upcoming schedule of games, and Myles Powell's NBA draft journey to date.

April 30, 2019 | Chris Beard of Texas Tech Exclusive, and Arkansas' Eric Musselman

Texas Tech Head Coach Chris Beard talks about his team's Championship game loss to Virginia in overtime earlier this month, and why he won't likely watch tape of that particular game for many years! He also speaks to his recent contract extension ($4.75 million per year through 2024-25), and the decision to stay Lubbock long term, his returning roster, why junior college recruiting is so important, and his summer vacay, music, and BBQ plans! Then new Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman shares his thoughts on his new Fayetteville home, the rich tradition that is Arkansas basketball, what's changed about his recruiting style and philosophy since taking this gig, and the importance that one single non-conference game can have when it comes to the NCAA tournament. Plus, Andy's 11 Rising Stars!

April 23, 2019 | Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse, Nevada's Steve Alford, and Adam Zagoria on Top Incoming Recruits

Jerry Stackhouse is the new head coach at Vanderbilt and will be dealing with rebuilding a program that did not win a single game in the SEC last season. He explains how he plans to do that, and why his experience at the G League will be invaluable in helping him accomplish that goal. And Steve Alford will be leading Nevada and speaks to the return of both Jalen Harris and Lindsey Drew, and shares his plans to grow and elevate the program. Finally, Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com and the New York Times breaks down St. John's new coaching hire, Mike Anderson, and also offers analysis on the upcoming season's biggest recruits including James Wiseman at Memphis, Anthony Edwards at Georgia, Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey, and Duke's incoming top recruiting class replacing Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

April 16, 2019 | UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin, Belmont's Casey Alexander, and Fox Sports John Fanta

Mick Cronin is the new head coach at UCLA and shares his reaction to landing the gig, and breaking the news to his family and Cincinnati players. He recounts his recent conversations with UCLA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, the difference between success and sustained success, and his plans to change the culture at the storied program. And Casey Alexander isn't changing a thing about his personal life except for the direction he turns out of his driveway as the new head coach at Belmont. He talks about replacing longtime coach Rick Byrd who retired at the end of this past season, what it means to return to his alma mater as a coach, what kind of changes he plans to make to the program, and how his experiences at Stetson and Lipscomb will impact his new job. Then John Fanta from the Big East Digital Network & Fox Sports checks in with news about Marquette losing the Hauser brothers but returning lead scorer Markus Howard.

April 2, 2019 | The Final Four with Steve Smith, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, and Florida's Mike White

Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger is being honored with the prestigious Legends of Coaching award later this month, and also faced both Texas Tech and Virginia during regular play. He explains what makes Texas Tech such a force, and how their stellar defense differs from that of Virginia. He also offers advice to both Coach Chris Beard and Coach Tony Bennett on how to handle the Final Four experience, and weighs in on the success that his former player (and current Atlanta Hawk) Trae Young is enjoying his rookie year in the NBA. Then Florida Head Coach Mike White joins to share thoughts on Final Four teams Michigan State and Auburn which his team faced during regular season play. He speaks to Auburn's underrated back court, and the best way to defend Jared Harper. Plus, Turner Spots NBA & NCAA analyst (and former Michigan State Spartan) Steve Smith returns to break down the Final Four bracket.

March 25, 2019 | LSU Interim Head Coach Tony Benford, Loyola Of Chicago's Porter Moser & Andy's Sweet 16 Rankings

The Sweet 16 has been decided, and LSU is among the teams advancing. Interim Head Coach Tony Benford speaks about the adversity the team has overcome in losing Wade Sims before the season began to losing head coach Will Wade to suspension just before tournament play started. Tony also recounts the strategy they used to beat Yale and take down Maryland, and how they plan to handle a tough Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Then Loyola of Chicago Head Coach Porter Moser weighs in on UCF's heartbreaking loss to Duke, what it's like to be the Cinderella of the NCAA tournament, and how he and Loyola of Chicago managed to defy the odds and make it to the Elite 8 last year. Porter also give props to UCI, and shares his plans to make NCAA tournament play a permanent part of Loyola of Chicago's legacy and culture.

March 18, 2019 | Selection Sunday Special with NCAA Selection Committee Chair Steve Muir, and Bracket Picks with Andy & Steve Smith

It's a Selection Sunday special with NCAA Men's Basketball Selection Committee Chair and Stanford Athletic Director, Bernard Muir, who explains why Greensboro, TCU, Indiana, and Alabama did not make the tournament cut! He also offers up the committee's reasons for including Belmont, the one circumstance that could have prevented Gonzaga from being a #1 seed, and the effect that Washington's loss to Oregon had on the selection process. Plus, Andy and his Turner Sports colleague, Steve Smith, break down the bracket, explain their picks, and choose a National Champion! Who's the Sweet 16 upset? Who's this year's Cinderella? And can Duke be beaten?

March 12, 2019 | Kansas State's Bruce Weber, Virginia's Tony Bennett, and Andy's Conference Tournament Picks

Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett's team just won the ACC regular season Championship on Saturday, and enters the ACC tournament in Charlotte as the #1 seed. Tony explains what they have to do in order to take home that championship too, and what he expects from De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Ty Jerome. He also speaks to their victory over Carolina, and loss to Duke. Then Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber joins with an update on Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra's status, what they learned from last year's trip to the Elite 8, and how this season's "Pursuit of Better" motto is paying off. Plus, Andy's conference tournament picks!

March 5, 2019 | Purdue's Matt Painter and Buffalo's CJ Massinburg

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter's team is currently in first place in the Big 10 and is gearing up for tournament play. He speaks to the scheduling difficulties being a mid-major, grinding out wins, and key player Carsen Edwards. Then CJ Massinburg from Buffalo joins to talk about the crazy atmosphere of road games, the strength of the roster, and the confidence they gained from both last year's Arizona victory and the Kentucky loss.

Feb. 26, 2019 | Cincinnati's Mick Cronin, UCF's Tacko Fall, and SEC Analyst Andy Kennedy

Cincinnati Head Coach Mick Cronin doesn't mind flying under the radar heading into the NCAA tournament, says Central Florida is the best unknown team in the country right now, thinks Houston is going to surprise everyone come tournament time, and feels that the Bearcats' exceptional guard play is their best weapon. And speaking of Central Florida, big man Tacko Fall checks in on overcoming injury, why defense wins championships, and how being 7-foot-7-inches has its challenges in the classroom. And last Saturday, eight Ole Miss players took a knee during the National Anthem, and former Ole Miss Head Coach and current SEC Analyst, Andy Kennedy, comments on the players' message. He also explains why a historically weak Pac12 is a good thing for South Carolina, and why he's not surprised by LSU winning the SEC. Plus, Andy Katz has a new number one in his Power36!

Feb. 19, 2019 | UNC's Roy Williams, ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, and Texas Tech's Chris Beard

It's North Carolina vs Duke on Wednesday, and UNC head coach Roy Williams explains why this might be the most talented Duke team he's faced in the last 16 years of his coaching career, and how he plans to ready his players to rise to the challenge. And legendary ESPN broadcaster and Hall of Famer, Dick Vitale, offers his take on the great UNC-Duke rivalry, and shares some of his favorite moments in rivalry history from his 35 years in the broadcast seat. Plus, Texas Tech's Chris Beard's team is playing Kansas at home on Saturday night, and he offers up the strategy he hopes will secure a win. He also speaks to the adversity the Red Raiders have faced this season, and how they're staying focused on getting back to tournament play.

Feb. 12, 2019 | Gonzaga's Mark Few and University of Tennessee's Grant Williams

Killian Tillie is injured again, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few explains how Brandon Clarke and Jeremy Jones will help fill the void, and whether Killian will make it back in time for tournament play. Then, reigning SEC Player of The Year, University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, weighs in on the road to the NCAA tournament, getting through a tough SEC conference, the benefit of veteran players, and his respect for Zion Williamson.

Feb. 5, 2019 | Kansas State's Dean Wade, and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Zion Williamson, Tre Jones & RJ Barrett

Duke's Coach K sits down to talk about weathering both an injury bug and an illness bug in the first half of ACC play. He speaks to this year's freshman class versus 2015's, the advantage that Tre Jones has at Duke that his brother Tyus did not, how Zion Williamson is handling the hype and attention, and the Duke brotherhood past, present, and future. And Kansas State's Dean Wade was perfect from the field last weekend against Oklahoma State, is looking forward to taking on Kansas and Baylor this week, and explains how his team has flipped the script on the season, improved on offense, and dealt with injury.