Watch: No. 16 Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili beats No. 21 Butler with improbable buzzer beater

Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili on his buzzer beater against Butler: 'It was an amazing feeling'

Seton Hall wouldn't let its two-game skid extend to three.

With 0.6 seconds remaining against No. 21 Butler, with the game tied at 72, No. 16 Seton Hall took the ball out of bounds underneath Butler's basket. The Pirates lined up with three players lined up at the free-throw line extended – leading scorer Myles Powell on the left-wing, Myles Cale at the free-throw line and 7-2 center Romaro Gill positioned at the right-wing.

Powell, who entered the night averaging 21.7 points per game, would be nothing but a decoy on the final play. Six-foot-11 junior Sandro Mamukelashvili, who starts in the frontcourt alongside Gill, was lined up outside the line, in between the right block and the free-throw line, sort of in no man's land.

With Quincy McKnight taking the ball out of bounds for the Pirates, Cale sprinted from the free-throw line to the left wing to set a screen for Powell, who darted to the opposite wing, where he received another screen, this time from Gill.

But Powell would be nothing more than a high-scoring diversion, as Mamukelashvili muscled his way into the lane, where he caught a lob from McKnight and mustered up just enough strength to get the ball to the rim. It dropped in, 74-72.

Watch the play below.

ICE. COLD. 🥶@Mamukelashvili5 hits the game-winning bucket for @SetonHallMBB as time expires in front of his home crowd‼️ pic.twitter.com/V5kRavTUHP — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 20, 2020

Mamukelashvili finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds. Seton Hall's Romaro Gill also finished the game with 15 points, but it was their fearless leader, Myles Powell who led the way for the Pirates with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

With the win, Seton Hall improved to 19-7 (11-3 Big East), keeping the Pirates in sole possession of first place ahead of Creighton. Seton Hall's next game will be at home against St. John's on Sunday.