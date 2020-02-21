15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Men's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 15 men's basketball coaches for its late-season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men's Coach of the Year. The list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on March 6 and four finalists on March 18, leading up to a winner being named on April 5.

The Big East and Big Ten lead the conferences in representation with three coaches, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with two. In total, eight different conferences are represented.

Tennessee's Rick Barnes won the award last season, while Gonzaga's Mark Few is the only former winner to make the late-season list this year after the Bulldogs finished the 2016-17 regular season with a 32-1 record.