HOOPS: 🏀

NOW

Follow live scores all day long

Preview: No. 8 Kentucky-No. 15 Auburn tips-off at 3:45 p.m. ET

👀 What to know before Maryland-Michigan State tonight

basketball-men-d1 flag

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 21, 2020

15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Men's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

College basketball rankings: Penn State cracks top 10 in AP poll, Power 36

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 15 men's basketball coaches for its late-season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men's Coach of the Year. The list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on March 6 and four finalists on March 18, leading up to a winner being named on April 5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: 30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team

The Big East and Big Ten lead the conferences in representation with three coaches, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with two. In total, eight different conferences are represented.

Tennessee's Rick Barnes won the award last season, while Gonzaga's Mark Few is the only former winner to make the late-season list this year after the Bulldogs finished the 2016-17 regular season with a 32-1 record.

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Patrick Chambers Penn State Big Ten
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Brian Dutcher San Diego State Mountain West
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Anthony Grant Dayton Atlantic 10
Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC
Bob Huggins West Virginia Big 12
Ben Jacobson Northern Iowa Missouri Valley
LaVall Jordan Butler Big East
Chris Mack Louisville ACC
Greg McDermott Creighton Big East
Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC
Steve Pikiell Rutgers Big Ten
Brad Underwood Illinois Big Ten
Kevin Willard Seton Hall Big East

Auburn baseball: These 10 players fill out the Tigers all-time starting lineup

Auburn baseball has a rich history of talent and winning ways. Let's take a look through the Tigers' record book and make an all-time lineup based on the best college baseball stats over the years.
READ MORE

No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky: Prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Here is a prediction and preview for Saturday's SEC showdown between Auburn and Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
READ MORE

How UNLV ended San Diego State's perfect season

UNLV ended San Diego State's undefeated season after 26 consecutive wins. The Aztecs were the last undefeated team in the country.
READ MORE

One Shining Moment Challenge