College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Friday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Friday, Feb. 21. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

No NET Top 25 teams play today

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through games Feb. 20, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 25-0 10-0 3-0 12-0 1-0 2 2 Baylor Big 12 24-1 9-0 3-1 12-0 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 27-1 10-0 2-1 15-0 0-0 4 4 Kansas Big 12 22-3 7-1 2-1 13-1 1-0 5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 24-2 7-0 3-2 14-0 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 22-4 7-2 3-0 12-2 0-0 7 8 Arizona Pac-12 19-7 4-4 3-1 12-2 0-0 8 7 Maryland Big Ten 22-4 4-4 3-0 15-0 0-0 9 9 Louisville ACC 22-5 6-3 1-1 15-1 0-0 10 10 West Virginia Big 12 19-7 3-6 3-0 13-1 0-0 11 11 Creighton Big East 20-6 6-4 1-1 13-1 1-0 12 12 Colorado Pac-12 21-6 4-4 4-0 13-2 0-0 13 15 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-9 5-4 3-2 10-3 0-0 14 13 Villanova Big East 20-6 6-3 3-1 11-2 0-0 15 14 Florida St. ACC 22-4 5-4 3-0 14-0 0-0 16 16 Seton Hall Big East 19-7 7-3 2-1 10-3 0-0 17 18 Butler Big East 19-8 4-5 3-0 12-3 0-0 18 20 BYU WCC 21-7 5-5 4-1 12-1 1-0 19 19 Oregon Pac-12 20-7 4-5 2-2 14-0 0-0 20 21 Texas Tech Big 12 17-9 2-5 2-2 13-2 0-0 21 17 Ohio St. Big Ten 17-9 3-6 1-1 13-2 0-0 22 22 Kentucky SEC 21-5 6-2 1-2 14-1 0-0 23 23 Marquette Big East 17-8 3-5 2-1 12-2 0-0 24 25 Michigan Big Ten 17-9 3-5 4-0 10-4 0-0 25 24 Penn St. Big Ten 20-6 5-3 2-1 13-2 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.