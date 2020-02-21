TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 21, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Friday

College basketball rankings: Penn State cracks top 10 in AP poll, Power 36

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Friday, Feb. 21. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Friday, Feb. 21

  • No NET Top 25 teams play today

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through games Feb. 20, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 San Diego St. Mountain West 25-0 10-0 3-0 12-0 1-0
2 2 Baylor Big 12 24-1 9-0 3-1 12-0 0-0
3 3 Gonzaga WCC 27-1 10-0 2-1 15-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 22-3 7-1 2-1 13-1 1-0
5 5 Dayton Atlantic 10 24-2 7-0 3-2 14-0 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 22-4 7-2 3-0 12-2 0-0
7 8 Arizona Pac-12 19-7 4-4 3-1 12-2 0-0
8 7 Maryland Big Ten 22-4 4-4 3-0 15-0 0-0
9 9 Louisville ACC 22-5 6-3 1-1 15-1 0-0
10 10 West Virginia Big 12 19-7 3-6 3-0 13-1 0-0
11 11 Creighton Big East 20-6 6-4 1-1 13-1 1-0
12 12 Colorado Pac-12 21-6 4-4 4-0 13-2 0-0
13 15 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-9 5-4 3-2 10-3 0-0
14 13 Villanova Big East 20-6 6-3 3-1 11-2 0-0
15 14 Florida St. ACC 22-4 5-4 3-0 14-0 0-0
16 16 Seton Hall Big East 19-7 7-3 2-1 10-3 0-0
17 18 Butler Big East 19-8 4-5 3-0 12-3 0-0
18 20 BYU WCC 21-7 5-5 4-1 12-1 1-0
19 19 Oregon Pac-12 20-7 4-5 2-2 14-0 0-0
20 21 Texas Tech Big 12 17-9 2-5 2-2 13-2 0-0
21 17 Ohio St. Big Ten 17-9 3-6 1-1 13-2 0-0
22 22 Kentucky SEC 21-5 6-2 1-2 14-1 0-0
23 23 Marquette Big East 17-8 3-5 2-1 12-2 0-0
24 25 Michigan Big Ten 17-9 3-5 4-0 10-4 0-0
25 24 Penn St. Big Ten 20-6 5-3 2-1 13-2 0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

Games through Feb. 16, 2020

﻿RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1
2 Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2
3 Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3
4 San Diego State 26-0 1404 4
5 Dayton 23-2 1294 6
6 Duke 22-3 1285 7
7 Maryland 21-4 1194 9
8 Florida State 21-4 1088 8
9 Penn State 20-5 1024 13
10 Kentucky 20-5 1011 12
11 Louisville 21-5 837 5
12 Villanova 19-6 824 15
13 Auburn 22-3 818 11
14 Oregon 20-6 742 17
15 Creighton 20-6 718 23
16 Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
17 West Virginia 18-7 552 14
18 Colorado 20-6 501 16
19 Marquette 17-7 404 18
20 Iowa 18-8 254 21
21 Butler 19-7 242 19
22 Houston 20-6 237 20
23 BYU 21-7 188 NR
24 Arizona 18-7 102 NR
25 Ohio State 17-8 95 NR

