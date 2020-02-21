NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament field

We're less than one month away from Selection Sunday and the start of the 2020 NCAA tournament. As we get closer to March Madness, NCAA.com's Andy Katz has new predictions on how the bracket could look.

Katz has Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and undefeated San Diego State as No. 1 seeds — just as they were in his previous projections. But there were some other major changes in the last two weeks as he predicted teams 1 all the way through 68 on the seed list.

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State also held the top seeds in Katz's post-Super Bowl bracket. His earlier projections include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament bracket

Here's Katz's latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST Midwest West 1 Baylor San Diego State Kansas Gonzaga 16 Siena/

St. Francis (PA) Montana Austin Peay Prairie View A&M/

Norfolk State 8 LSU Arizona State Houston Texas Tech 9 Rutgers Rhode Island Florida Virginia 5 Michigan State Auburn Colorado Marquette 12 Stephen F. Austin Liberty Richmond/

Xavier Oklahoma/

Cincinnati 4 Arizona Villanova Louisville Penn State 13 North Texas New Mexico State Yale Vermont 6 Illinois West Virginia Iowa Michigan 11 Mississippi State Purdue Wichita State East Tennessee State 3 Creighton Florida State Kentucky Oregon 14 Wright State Winthrop Akron Hofstra 7 Ohio State Butler Wisconsin BYU 10 Saint Mary's USC Northern Iowa Indiana 2 Duke Maryland Dayton Seton Hall 15 Little Rock South Dakota State Colgate UC Irvine

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Since Katz's last bracketology update, his No. 1 seeds have been rolling. Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State have won a combined 79 games in a row. Here's how dominant the four have been:

Kansas' 11-game winning streak is the shortest of the four, with KU most recently losing on Jan. 11...to Baylor

The four have lost just twice since Dec. 1: Kansas to Villanova on Dec. 21 and Kansas to Baylor.

Baylor's lone loss was in early November (Nov. 8) to Washington

Gonzaga's lone loss was the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29)

San Diego State, of course, is the last undefeated team

But there could be movement on the top line. AP No. 1 Baylor plays AP No. 3 Kansas at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Moving up

A lot has changed since the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee announced its in-season top-16 list on Saturday, Feb. 8 (they looked at games through Friday, Feb. 7).

Katz's No. 1 seeds are the same, but there is movement elsewhere. Here are his biggest risers in the last two weeks.

Arizona State: Up 18 spots on the seed list from 47 to 29 (now a No. 8 seed)

Creighton: Up 13 spots from 22 to 9 (now a No. 3 seed)

Virginia: Up 9 spots from 44 to 35 (now a No. 9 seed)

Houston: Up 8 spots from 39 to 31 (now a No. 8 seed)

Kentucky: Up 7 spots from 17 to 10 (now a No. 3 seed)

Marquette: Up 7 spots from 26 to 19 (now a No. 5 seed)

Of the teams in Katz's previous bracket, Arizona State and Creighton made the highest climbs. The Sun Devils have defeated USC, Stanford, California and current AP No. 14 Oregon since the in-season reveal. Arizona State has won six in a row overall to get to 18-8 (9-4 Pac-12).

For Creighton, though it lost to Providence on Feb. 5 in its last game before the in-season reveal, the Bluejays haven't lost since. Creighton has defeated St. John's, then-AP No. 10 Seton Hall, DePaul and current No. 19 Marquette to get to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big East.

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 — Kansas Big 12 3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 4. 1 — San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West 5. 2 — Dayton A-10 6. 2 — Maryland (AQ) Big Ten 7. 2 — Duke ACC 8. 2 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East 9. 3 — Creighton Big East 10. 3 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC 11. 3 — Florida State ACC 12. 3 — Oregon Pac-12 13. 4 — Louisville (AQ) ACC 14. 4 — Arizona Pac-12 15. 4 — Penn State Big Ten 16. 4 — Villanova Big East 17. 5 — Colorado (AQ) Pac-12 18. 5 — Auburn SEC 19. 5 — Marquette Big East 20. 5 — Michigan State Big Ten 21. 6 — Iowa Big Ten 22. 6 — West Virginia Big 12 23. 6 — Illinois Big Ten 24. 6 — Michigan Big Ten 25. 7 — Butler Big East 26. 7 — Wisconsin Big Ten 27. 7— Ohio State Big Ten 28. 7 — BYU WCC 29. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12 30. 8 — LSU SEC 31. 8 — Houston (AQ) AAC 32. 8 — Texas Tech Big 12 33. 9 — Florida SEC 34. 9 — Rutgers Big Ten 35. 9 — Virginia ACC 36. 9 — Rhode Island A-10 37. 10 — Indiana Big Ten 38. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC 39. 10 — Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley 40. 10 — USC Pac-12 41. 11 — Mississippi State SEC 42. 11 — Purdue Big Ten 43. 11 — Wichita State AAC 44. 11 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 45. 11 — Richmond A-10 46. 11 — Oklahoma Big 12 47. 12 — Xavier Big East 48. 12 — Cincinnati AAC 49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN 50. 12 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 51. 13 — Yale (AQ) Ivy 52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East 53. 14 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA 54. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 55. 14 — Akron (AQ) MAC 56. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon 57. 14 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South 58. 15 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial 59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 60. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot 61. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 62. 15 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit 63. 15 — Austin Peay (AQ) Ohio Valley 64. 16. — Montana (AQ) Big Sky 65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 — St. Francis (PA) (AQ) NEC 67. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC 68. 16 — Norfolk State (AQ) MEAC

First four out: NC State, Utah State, Providence, Memphis.