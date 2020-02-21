NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament field

We're less than one month away from Selection Sunday and the start of the 2020 NCAA tournament. As we get closer to March Madness, NCAA.com's Andy Katz has new predictions on how the bracket could look.
Katz has Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and undefeated San Diego State as No. 1 seeds — just as they were in his previous projections. But there were some other major changes in the last two weeks as he predicted teams 1 all the way through 68 on the seed list.
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State also held the top seeds in Katz's post-Super Bowl bracket. His earlier projections include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).
NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament bracket
Here's Katz's latest bracket in table form.
|SEED
|SOUTH
|EAST
|Midwest
|West
|1
|Baylor
|San Diego State
|Kansas
|Gonzaga
|16
|Siena/
St. Francis (PA)
|Montana
|Austin Peay
|Prairie View A&M/
Norfolk State
|8
|LSU
|Arizona State
|Houston
|Texas Tech
|9
|Rutgers
|Rhode Island
|Florida
|Virginia
|5
|Michigan State
|Auburn
|Colorado
|Marquette
|12
|Stephen F. Austin
|Liberty
|Richmond/
Xavier
|Oklahoma/
Cincinnati
|4
|Arizona
|Villanova
|Louisville
|Penn State
|13
|North Texas
|New Mexico State
|Yale
|Vermont
|6
|Illinois
|West Virginia
|Iowa
|Michigan
|11
|Mississippi State
|Purdue
|Wichita State
|East Tennessee State
|3
|Creighton
|Florida State
|Kentucky
|Oregon
|14
|Wright State
|Winthrop
|Akron
|Hofstra
|7
|Ohio State
|Butler
|Wisconsin
|BYU
|10
|Saint Mary's
|USC
|Northern Iowa
|Indiana
|2
|Duke
|Maryland
|Dayton
|Seton Hall
|15
|Little Rock
|South Dakota State
|Colgate
|UC Irvine
No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Since Katz's last bracketology update, his No. 1 seeds have been rolling. Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State have won a combined 79 games in a row. Here's how dominant the four have been:
- Kansas' 11-game winning streak is the shortest of the four, with KU most recently losing on Jan. 11...to Baylor
- The four have lost just twice since Dec. 1: Kansas to Villanova on Dec. 21 and Kansas to Baylor.
- Baylor's lone loss was in early November (Nov. 8) to Washington
- Gonzaga's lone loss was the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29)
- San Diego State, of course, is the last undefeated team
But there could be movement on the top line. AP No. 1 Baylor plays AP No. 3 Kansas at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Moving up
A lot has changed since the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee announced its in-season top-16 list on Saturday, Feb. 8 (they looked at games through Friday, Feb. 7).
Katz's No. 1 seeds are the same, but there is movement elsewhere. Here are his biggest risers in the last two weeks.
- Arizona State: Up 18 spots on the seed list from 47 to 29 (now a No. 8 seed)
- Creighton: Up 13 spots from 22 to 9 (now a No. 3 seed)
- Virginia: Up 9 spots from 44 to 35 (now a No. 9 seed)
- Houston: Up 8 spots from 39 to 31 (now a No. 8 seed)
- Kentucky: Up 7 spots from 17 to 10 (now a No. 3 seed)
- Marquette: Up 7 spots from 26 to 19 (now a No. 5 seed)
Of the teams in Katz's previous bracket, Arizona State and Creighton made the highest climbs. The Sun Devils have defeated USC, Stanford, California and current AP No. 14 Oregon since the in-season reveal. Arizona State has won six in a row overall to get to 18-8 (9-4 Pac-12).
For Creighton, though it lost to Providence on Feb. 5 in its last game before the in-season reveal, the Bluejays haven't lost since. Creighton has defeated St. John's, then-AP No. 10 Seton Hall, DePaul and current No. 19 Marquette to get to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big East.
Katz's Field of 68
|RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
|1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12
|2. 1 — Kansas Big 12
|3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
|4. 1 — San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West
|5. 2 — Dayton A-10
|6. 2 — Maryland (AQ) Big Ten
|7. 2 — Duke ACC
|8. 2 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East
|9. 3 — Creighton Big East
|10. 3 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC
|11. 3 — Florida State ACC
|12. 3 — Oregon Pac-12
|13. 4 — Louisville (AQ) ACC
|14. 4 — Arizona Pac-12
|15. 4 — Penn State Big Ten
|16. 4 — Villanova Big East
|17. 5 — Colorado (AQ) Pac-12
|18. 5 — Auburn SEC
|19. 5 — Marquette Big East
|20. 5 — Michigan State Big Ten
|21. 6 — Iowa Big Ten
|22. 6 — West Virginia Big 12
|23. 6 — Illinois Big Ten
|24. 6 — Michigan Big Ten
|25. 7 — Butler Big East
|26. 7 — Wisconsin Big Ten
|27. 7— Ohio State Big Ten
|28. 7 — BYU WCC
|29. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12
|30. 8 — LSU SEC
|31. 8 — Houston (AQ) AAC
|32. 8 — Texas Tech Big 12
|33. 9 — Florida SEC
|34. 9 — Rutgers Big Ten
|35. 9 — Virginia ACC
|36. 9 — Rhode Island A-10
|37. 10 — Indiana Big Ten
|38. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC
|39. 10 — Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley
|40. 10 — USC Pac-12
|41. 11 — Mississippi State SEC
|42. 11 — Purdue Big Ten
|43. 11 — Wichita State AAC
|44. 11 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
|45. 11 — Richmond A-10
|46. 11 — Oklahoma Big 12
|47. 12 — Xavier Big East
|48. 12 — Cincinnati AAC
|49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN
|50. 12 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
|51. 13 — Yale (AQ) Ivy
|52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
|53. 14 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
|54. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
|55. 14 — Akron (AQ) MAC
|56. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
|57. 14 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South
|58. 15 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial
|59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
|60. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot
|61. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
|62. 15 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit
|63. 15 — Austin Peay (AQ) Ohio Valley
|64. 16. — Montana (AQ) Big Sky
|65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC
|66. 16 — St. Francis (PA) (AQ) NEC
|67. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC
|68. 16 — Norfolk State (AQ) MEAC
First four out: NC State, Utah State, Providence, Memphis.