Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | February 21, 2020

NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament field

Baylor, Kansas, San Diego State and Gonzaga remain No. 1 seeds in latest bracket predictions

We're less than one month away from Selection Sunday and the start of the 2020 NCAA tournament. As we get closer to March Madness, NCAA.com's Andy Katz has new predictions on how the bracket could look.

Katz has Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and undefeated San Diego State as No. 1 seeds — just as they were in his previous projections. But there were some other major changes in the last two weeks as he predicted teams 1 all the way through 68 on the seed list.

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State also held the top seeds in Katz's post-Super Bowl bracket. His earlier projections include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament bracket

Here is Andy Katz's new 2020 NCAA tournament bracket predictions.

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.

Here's Katz's latest bracket in table form.

SEED SOUTH EAST Midwest West
1 Baylor San Diego State Kansas Gonzaga
16 Siena/
St. Francis (PA)		 Montana Austin Peay Prairie View A&M/
Norfolk State
         
8 LSU Arizona State Houston Texas Tech
9 Rutgers Rhode Island Florida Virginia
         
5 Michigan State Auburn Colorado Marquette
12 Stephen F. Austin Liberty Richmond/
Xavier		 Oklahoma/
Cincinnati
         
4 Arizona Villanova Louisville Penn State
13 North Texas New Mexico State Yale Vermont
         
6 Illinois West Virginia Iowa Michigan
11 Mississippi State Purdue Wichita State East Tennessee State
         
3 Creighton Florida State Kentucky Oregon
14 Wright State Winthrop Akron Hofstra
         
7 Ohio State Butler Wisconsin BYU
10 Saint Mary's USC Northern Iowa Indiana
         
2 Duke Maryland Dayton Seton Hall
15 Little Rock South Dakota State Colgate UC Irvine

No. 1 seeds: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State

Since Katz's last bracketology update, his No. 1 seeds have been rolling. Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State have won a combined 79 games in a row. Here's how dominant the four have been:

  • Kansas' 11-game winning streak is the shortest of the four, with KU most recently losing on Jan. 11...to Baylor
  • The four have lost just twice since Dec. 1: Kansas to Villanova on Dec. 21 and Kansas to Baylor.
  • Baylor's lone loss was in early November (Nov. 8) to Washington
  • Gonzaga's lone loss was the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29)
  • San Diego State, of course, is the last undefeated team

But there could be movement on the top line. AP No. 1 Baylor plays AP No. 3 Kansas at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Moving up

A lot has changed since the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee announced its in-season top-16 list on Saturday, Feb. 8 (they looked at games through Friday, Feb. 7).

Katz's No. 1 seeds are the same, but there is movement elsewhere. Here are his biggest risers in the last two weeks.

  • Arizona State: Up 18 spots on the seed list from 47 to 29 (now a No. 8 seed)
  • Creighton: Up 13 spots from 22 to 9 (now a No. 3 seed)
  • Virginia: Up 9 spots from 44 to 35 (now a No. 9 seed)
  • Houston: Up 8 spots from 39 to 31 (now a No. 8 seed)
  • Kentucky: Up 7 spots from 17 to 10 (now a No. 3 seed)
  • Marquette: Up 7 spots from 26 to 19 (now a No. 5 seed)

Of the teams in Katz's previous bracket, Arizona State and Creighton made the highest climbs. The Sun Devils have defeated USC, Stanford, California and current AP No. 14 Oregon since the in-season reveal. Arizona State has won six in a row overall to get to 18-8 (9-4 Pac-12).

For Creighton, though it lost to Providence on Feb. 5 in its last game before the in-season reveal, the Bluejays haven't lost since. Creighton has defeated St. John's, then-AP No. 10 Seton Hall, DePaul and current No. 19 Marquette to get to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big East.

Katz's Field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 — Baylor (AQ) Big 12
2. 1 — Kansas Big 12
3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
4. 1 — San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West
5. 2 — Dayton A-10
6. 2 — Maryland (AQ) Big Ten
7. 2 — Duke ACC
8. 2 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East
9. 3 — Creighton Big East
10. 3 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC
11. 3 — Florida State ACC
12. 3 — Oregon Pac-12
13. 4 — Louisville (AQ) ACC
14. 4 — Arizona Pac-12
15. 4 — Penn State Big Ten
16. 4 — Villanova Big East
17. 5 — Colorado (AQ) Pac-12
18. 5 — Auburn SEC
19. 5 — Marquette Big East
20. 5 — Michigan State Big Ten
21. 6 — Iowa Big Ten
22. 6 — West Virginia Big 12
23. 6 — Illinois Big Ten
24. 6 — Michigan Big Ten
25. 7 —  Butler Big East
26. 7 — Wisconsin Big Ten
27. 7— Ohio State Big Ten
28. 7 — BYU WCC
29. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12
30. 8 — LSU SEC
31. 8 — Houston (AQ) AAC
32. 8 — Texas Tech Big 12
33. 9 — Florida SEC
34. 9 — Rutgers Big Ten
35. 9 — Virginia ACC
36. 9 — Rhode Island A-10
37. 10 — Indiana Big Ten
38. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC
39. 10 — Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley
40. 10 — USC Pac-12
41. 11 — Mississippi State SEC
42. 11 — Purdue Big Ten
43. 11 — Wichita State AAC
44. 11 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
45. 11 — Richmond A-10
46. 11 — Oklahoma Big 12
47. 12 — Xavier Big East
48. 12 — Cincinnati AAC
49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN
50. 12 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
51. 13 — Yale (AQ) Ivy
52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
53. 14 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
54. 14 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
55. 14 — Akron (AQ) MAC
56. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
57. 14 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South
58. 15 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial
59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
60. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot
61. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
62. 15 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit
63. 15 — Austin Peay (AQ) Ohio Valley
64. 16. — Montana (AQ) Big Sky
65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC
66. 16 — St. Francis (PA) (AQ) NEC
67. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC
68. 16 — Norfolk State (AQ) MEAC

First four out: NC State, Utah State, Providence, Memphis.

