HOOPS: 🏀

NOW

Follow live scores all day long

Preview: No. 8 Kentucky-No. 15 Auburn tips-off at 3:45 p.m. ET

👀 What to know before Maryland-Michigan State tonight

basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 23, 2020

History of 10 seeds vs. 7 seeds in March Madness

Nevada defeats Texas, 87-83

The 7-10 matchup is always one of the toughest picks on the NCAA tournament bracket. Sure, a No. 10 seed beating a No. 7 seed is technically an upset. But it happens so often that it's rarely a surprise when it does.

Here's everything you need to know about No. 10 seeds vs. No. 7 seeds in March Madness.

MARCH MADNESS GUIDE: What is the selection committee, and who's on it?

History of 10 vs. 7 seeds in March Madness

Here are all of the times No. 10 seeds have beaten No. 7 seeds in the past 11 years:

10s over 7s since 2009
Year Result Score
2019 Florida def. Nevada 70-61
2019 Iowa def. Cincinnati 79-72
2019 Minnesota def. Louisville 86-76
2018 Butler def. Arkansas 79-62
2017 Wichita State def. Dayton 64-58
2016 VCU def. Oregon State 75-67
2016 Syracuse def. Dayton 70-51
2015 Ohio State def. VCU 75-72
2014 Stanford def. New Mexico 58-53
2013 Iowa State def. Notre Dame 76-58
2012 Xavier def. Notre Dame 67-63
2012 Purdue def. St. Mary's 72-69
2011 Florida State def. Texas A&M 57-50
2010 Georgia Tech def. Oklahoma State 64-59
2010 Missouri def. Clemson 86-78
2010 St. Mary's def. Richmond 80-71
2009 USC def. Boston College 72-55
2009 Maryland def. California 84-71
2009 Michigan def. Clemson 62-59

Some more tidbits:

  • In total, No. 10 seeds hold a 55-85 record against No. 7 seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985. That equates to a .393 winning percentage.
  • 10-7 upsets aren't unusual, but blowouts are. West Virginia had the widest margin of victory for a No. 10 seed when it beat Temple, 82-52, in 1998.
  • Creighton (which has the most appearances as a No. 10 seed with five) is winless as the lower seed, but 1-0 as a No. 7 seed.
  • The lower-seeded team is 11-15 in games decided by three points or less.
  • There has been only one tournament in the past 35 years where No. 7 seeds were swept by 10s (1999).
  • The current streak almost ended in 2010 but Brigham Young survived as the last No. 7 seed, beating Florida by six points.
  • On the flip side, there have only been two tournaments where all four No. 7 seeds advanced: 1993 and 2007.
  • No. 10 seeds went 3-1 against 7s in 2019. Florida, Iowa and Minnesota were the lower seeds who advanced. Wofford was the only No. 7 seed to win.

How much more likely is a 10 beating a 7 than an 11 beating a 6?

There's hardly a difference. Eleven seeds hold a .371 winning percentage against No. 6 seeds since 1985, which is a bit lower than No. 10 seeds.

How much more likely is a 9 beating an 8 than a 10 beating a 7?

This is where you see some separation between 8s and 9s and 7s and 10s. The 8-9 matchup has a 72-68 edge favoring 9 seeds since 1985, so a 10 beating a 7 is much less likely than a 9 beating an 8.

Why the 13 over 4 upset pick is undervalued in March Madness brackets

Recent/most memorable 10-7 moments

The 2019 tournament saw three No. 10 seeds advance by an average of 8.7 points. First there was Florida over Nevada:

Florida survives first round battle with Nevada

Minnesota over Louisville:

Minnesota advances past Louisville

And Iowa over Cincinnati:

Iowa knocks off Cincinnati, 79-72

Remember Syracuse's magical Final Four run in 2016? It started with a decisive win over Dayton in the first round:

First Round: Syracuse flies by Dayton

And before Syracuse, the last time a No. 10 seed reached the Elite Eight, Steph Curry's Davidson Wildcats pulled out a six-point win over Gonzaga to start one of the best Cinderella stories in college basketball history.

10 semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award

10 semifinalists have been named to the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year award.
READ MORE

Watch: No. 16 Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili beats No. 21 Butler with improbable buzzer beater

Seton Hall had 0.6 seconds for its final play and the Pirates designed the perfect inbounds play to beat Butler.
READ MORE

Top-16 teams revealed in NCAA committee's first in-season look at 2020 March Madness bracket

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee revealed its top-16 teams during Saturday's Bracket Preview Show on CBS. Baylor was the unanimous overall No. 1 seed.
READ MORE

One Shining Moment Challenge