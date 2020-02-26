2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big East men's basketball conference tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14. Below, find the bracket, schedule and seeds information.
Villanova has won the last three Big East tournament titles. The Wildcats defeated Seton Hall in the final.
2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket
2020 Big East Tournament: Schedule
All times are ET and games are at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Time and TV information is subject to change.
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
2020 Big East Tournament: Seeds
Seed Nos. 1 through 6 have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds 7 through 10 play in the First Round on Wednesday, March 11.
Big East Tournament history
Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|MVP
|1980
|Georgetown
|87-81
|Syracuse
|Craig Shelton, Georgetown
|1981
|Syracuse
|83-80
|Villanova
|Leo Rautins, Syracuse
|1982
|Georgetown
|72-54
|Villanova
|Eric Floyd, Georgetown
|1983
|St. John's
|85-77
|Boston College
|Chris Mullins, St. John's
|1984
|Georgetown
|82-71
|Syracuse
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1985
|Georgetown
|92-80
|St. John's
|Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
|1986
|St. John's
|70-69
|Syracuse
|Dwayne Washington, St. John's
|1987
|Georgetown
|69-59
|Syracuse
|Reggie Williams, Georgetown
|1988
|Syracuse
|85-68
|Villanova
|Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
|1989
|Georgetown
|88-79
|Syracuse
|Charles Smith, Georgetown
|1990
|UConn
|78-75
|Syracuse
|Chris Smith, UConn
|1991
|Seton Hall
|74-62
|Georgetown
|Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
|1992
|Syracuse
|56-54
|Georgetown
|Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
|1993
|Seton Hall
|103-70
|Syracuse
|Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
|1994
|Providence
|74-64
|Georgetown
|Michael Smith, Providence
|1995
|Villanova
|94-78
|UConn
|Kerry Kittles, Villanova
|1996
|UConn
|75-74
|Georgetown
|Victor Page, Georgetown
|1997
|Boston College
|70-58
|Villanova
|Scoonie Penn, Boston College
|1998
|UConn
|69-64
|Syracuse
|Khalid El-Amin, UConn
|1999
|UConn
|82-63
|St. John's
|Kevin Freeman, UConn
|2000
|St. John's
|80-70
|UConn
|Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
|2001
|Boston College
|79-57
|Pitt
|Troy Bell, Boston College
|2002
|UConn
|74-65 (OT)
|Pitt
|Caron Butler, UConn
|2003
|Pitt
|74-56
|UConn
|Julius Page, Pitt
|2004
|UConn
|61-58
|Pitt
|Ben Gordon, UConn
|2005
|Syracuse
|68-59
|West Virginia
|Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
|2006
|Syracuse
|65-61
|Pitt
|Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
|2007
|Georgetown
|65-42
|Pitt
|Jeff Green, Georgetown
|2008
|Pitt
|74-65
|Georgetown
|Sam Young, Pitt
|2009
|Louisville
|76-66
|Syracuse
|Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
|2010
|West Virginia
|60-58
|Georgetown
|Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
|2011
|UConn
|69-66
|Louisville
|Kemba Walker, UConn
|2012
|Louisville (vacated)
|50-44
|UConn
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2013
|Louisville (vacated)
|78-61
|Syracuse
|Peyton Siva, Louisville
|2014
|Providence
|65-58
|Creighton
|Bryce Cotton, Providence
|2015
|Villanova
|69-52
|Xavier
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2016
|Seton Hall
|69-67
|Villanova
|Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
|2017
|Villanova
|74-60
|Creighton
|Josh Hart, Villanova
|2018
|Villanova
|76-66 (OT)
|Providence
|Mikal Bridges, Villanova
|2019
|Villanova
|74-72
|Seton Hall
|Phil Booth, Villanova