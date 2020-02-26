2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

5 of the greatest near-upsets in March Madness history

The 2020 Big East men's basketball conference tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14. Below, find the bracket, schedule and seeds information.

Villanova has won the last three Big East tournament titles. The Wildcats defeated Seton Hall in the final.

2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 Big East Tournament: Schedule

All times are ET and games are at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Time and TV information is subject to change.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 4: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2020 Big East Tournament: Seeds

Seed Nos. 1 through 6 have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds 7 through 10 play in the First Round on Wednesday, March 11.

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.