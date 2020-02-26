2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big Ten men's basketball conference tournament will see all 14 teams play for a conference title and an automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA tournament. Find the bracket, schedule and seed information below.

Last season, top seed Michigan State beat No. 3 Michigan 65-60 for the title. It was the Spartans' sixth Big Ten tournament championship. All 2020 games are at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule

All times ET. Networks and schedules are subject to change.

Tap or click here for a scoreboard and live stats.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8 : No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

The 2020 tournament gives double-byes for the top four seeds into the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 6 through 10 have byes into the second round. The remaining seeds, Nos. 11-14, play in the first round.

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion and has won the most titles overall with six. This year's event is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Spartans beat Purdue for the 2016 title.