2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big Ten men's basketball conference tournament will see all 14 teams play for a conference title and an automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA tournament. Find the bracket, schedule and seed information below.
Last season, top seed Michigan State beat No. 3 Michigan 65-60 for the title. It was the Spartans' sixth Big Ten tournament championship. All 2020 games are at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2020 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule
All times ET. Networks and schedules are subject to change.
Tap or click here for a scoreboard and live stats.
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
2020 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds
The 2020 tournament gives double-byes for the top four seeds into the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 6 through 10 have byes into the second round. The remaining seeds, Nos. 11-14, play in the first round.
Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history
Michigan State is the defending champion and has won the most titles overall with six. This year's event is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Spartans beat Purdue for the 2016 title.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|CITY
|1998
|Michigan (vacated)
|76-67
|Purdue
|Chicago
|1999
|Michigan State
|67-50
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2000
|Michigan State
|76-61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|2001
|Iowa
|63-61
|Indiana
|Chicago
|2002
|Ohio State (vacated)
|81-64
|Iowa
|Indianapolis
|2003
|Illinois
|72-59
|Ohio State
|Chicago
|2004
|Wisconsin
|70-53
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2005
|Illinois
|54-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2006
|Iowa
|67-60
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2007
|Ohio State
|66-49
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2008
|Wisconsin
|61-48
|Illinois
|Indianapolis
|2009
|Purdue
|65-61
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2010
|Ohio State
|90-61
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|2011
|Ohio State
|71-60
|Penn State
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Michigan State
|68-64
|Ohio State
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|50-43
|Wisconsin
|Chicago
|2014
|Michigan State
|69-55
|Michigan
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Wisconsin
|80-69 (OT)
|Michigan State
|Chicago
|2016
|Michigan State
|66-62
|Purdue
|Indianapolis
|2017
|Michigan
|71-56
|Wisconsin
|Washington, D.C.
|2018
|Michigan
|75-66
|Purdue
|New York City
|2019
|Michigan State
|65-60
|Michigan
|Chicago