Preview: No. 8 Kentucky-No. 15 Auburn tips-off at 3:45 p.m. ET

👀 What to know before Maryland-Michigan State tonight

NCAA.com | February 29, 2020

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big Ten men's basketball conference tournament will see all 14 teams play for a conference title and an automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA tournament. Find the bracket, schedule and seed information below.

Last season, top seed Michigan State beat No. 3 Michigan 65-60 for the title. It was the Spartans' sixth Big Ten tournament championship. All 2020 games are at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule

All times ET. Networks and schedules are subject to change.

Tap or click here for a scoreboard and live stats.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

2020 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

The 2020 tournament gives double-byes for the top four seeds into the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 6 through 10 have byes into the second round. The remaining seeds, Nos. 11-14, play in the first round.

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Michigan State is the defending champion and has won the most titles overall with six. This year's event is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Spartans beat Purdue for the 2016 title.

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City
2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan  Chicago

