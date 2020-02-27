10 semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award

College basketball rankings: Creighton, Michigan and Arizona State keep rising in Power 36

College basketball rankings: Creighton, Michigan and Arizona State keep rising in Power 36

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, the award given to the top defender in men's college basketball.

Last year, Washington's Matisse Thybulle took home the award.

Highlighting the list is Baylor. The Bears are the only team with two players on the semifinalist breakdown with sophomore Davion Mitchell and junior Mark Vital both making the cut.

The list will be narrowed down to four finalists on March 12 before a winner is named on April 5.