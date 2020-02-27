HOOPS: 🏀

Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 27, 2020

10 semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award

College basketball rankings: Creighton, Michigan and Arizona State keep rising in Power 36

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, the award given to the top defender in men's college basketball.

Last year, Washington's Matisse Thybulle took home the award

NAISMITH POY: See the 30 candidates for this season's player of the year award

Highlighting the list is Baylor. The Bears are the only team with two players on the semifinalist breakdown with sophomore Davion Mitchell and junior Mark Vital both making the cut. 

The list will be narrowed down to four finalists on March 12 before a winner is named on April 5. 

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Mamadi Diakite Sr. F Virginia ACC
Marcus Garrett Jr. G Kansas Big 12
Romaro Gill Sr. C Seton Hall Big East
Jacob Gilyard Jr. G Richmond Atlantic 10
Ashton Hagans So. G Kentucky SEC
Tre Jones So. G Duke ACC
Davion Mitchell So. G Baylor Big 12
Zavier Simpson Sr. G Michigan Big Ten
Aaron Thompson Jr. G Butler Big East
Mark Vital Jr. G/F Baylor Big 12

