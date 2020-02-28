TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 3, 2020

NCAA predictions: Projections for the 2020 bracket by Andy Katz

The 2020 NCAA tournament bracket, predicted by Andy Katz

We're about two weeks away from Selection Sunday. The wait is almost over. With the 2020 NCAA tournament nearly here, NCAA.com's Andy Katz has new predictions for the bracket.

Though his No. 1 seeds are the same four teams as last time, the order has changed: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State. There are also some changes on the seed line, as teams such as Wisconsin and BYU moved up.

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State held the top seeds in Katz's post-Super Bowl bracket and in this bracket with the in-season top-16 reveal. His earlier projections include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.

And here is Katz's bracket in a table:

SEED MIDWEST EAST South WEST
1 Kansas San Diego State Baylor Gonzaga
16 Prairie View A&M/
North Carolina A&T		 Eastern Washington Siena/
St. Francis (PA)		 South Dakota State
         
8 Houston Arizona State Florida LSU
9 Virginia Texas Tech Indiana USC
         
5 Iowa Auburn Arizona Wisconsin
12 Mississippi State/
Providence		 Cincinnati Liberty Yale
         
4 Louisville Penn State Michigan State Oregon
13 Vermont Stephen F. Austin North Texas New Mexico State
         
6 Ohio State Marquette Illinois BYU
11 Rhode Island Rutgers Stanford Oklahoma/
Xavier
         
3 Villanova Duke Creighton Kentucky
14 Hofstra Bowling Green Wright State Belmont
         
7 West Virginia Michigan Butler Colorado
10 East Tennessee State Northern Iowa Utah State Saint Mary's
         
2 Maryland Dayton Florida State Seton Hall
15 Little Rock Colgate Radford UC Irvine

Projected No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State

It's the same four teams in the same locations: Kansas in the Midwest, Baylor in the South, Gonzaga in the West and San Diego State in the East.

But the order has changed.

Kansas is now Katz's No. 1 overall seed, with the Jayhawks taking that spot from Baylor. Last week, Kansas handed the Bears their first loss since Nov. 8. Baylor is now the second No. 1 seed.

Despite their losses last Saturday, Gonzaga and San Diego State remain the third and fourth seeds in the West and East.

Which teams could jump the Bulldogs and/or Aztecs for a top seed? Right now, Katz has Dayton, Maryland, Florida State and Seton Hall as the No. 2 seeds. In the NET rankings, Dayton is one spot ahead of San Diego State — No. 4 and No. 5.

Moving up in the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

A lot can change in a week.

Though most teams have played only two games, there has been some changes on Katz's field list of 68. Here are the teams that have made the biggest jumps in the last week:

  • Wisconsin: Up seven spots on the seed list from 26 to 19 (now a No. 5 seed)
  • Ohio State: Up six spots from 27 to 21 (now a No. 6 seed)
  • BYU: Up six spots from 28 to 22 (now at No. 6 seed)
  • USC: Up five spots from 40 to 35 (now at No. 9 seed)
  • Florida State: Up four spots from 11 to 7 (now a No. 2 seed)

BYU's rise is notable for a huge reason — the Cougars upset Gonzaga by 13 points last Saturday. BYU has now won eight games in a row to improve to 23-7 overall and 12-3 in the WCC. Gonzaga had won 40 consecutive regular-season conference games.

Katz's field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 — Kansas (AQ) Big 12
2. 1 — Baylor Big 12
3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
4. 1 — San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West
5. 2 — Dayton A-10 (AQ)
6. 2 — Maryland (AQ) Big Ten
7. 2 — Florida State (AQ) ACC
8. 2 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East
9. 3 — Creighton Big East
10. 3 — Duke ACC
11. 3 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC
12. 3 — Villanova Big East
13. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12
14. 4 — Louisville ACC
15. 4 — Penn State Big Ten
16. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten
17. 5 — Auburn SEC
18. 5 — Iowa Big Ten
19. 5 — Wisconsin Big Ten
20. 5 — Arizona Pac-12
21. 6 — Ohio State Big Ten
22. 6 — BYU WCC
23. 6 — Illinois Big Ten
24. 6 — Marquette Big East
25. 7 — Colorado Pac-12
26. 7 — Michigan Big Ten
27. 7 — West Virginia Big 12
28. 7 — Butler Big East
29. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12
30. 8 — Florida SEC
31. 8 — Houston AAC
32. 8 — LSU SEC
33. 9 — Virginia ACC
34. 9 — Texas Tech Big 12
35. 9 — USC Pac-12
36. 9 — Indiana Big Ten
37. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC
38. 10 — Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley
39. 10 — Utah State Mountain West
40. 10 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
41. 11 — Rhode Island A-10
42. 11 — Rutgers Big Ten
43. 11 — Stanford Pac-12
44. 11 — Mississippi State SEC
45. 12 — Oklahoma Big 12
46. 12 — Xavier Big East
47. 12 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC
48. 12 — Providence Big East
49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN
50. 12 — Yale (AQ) Ivy
51. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
52. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
53. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
54. 13 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial
56. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC
57. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
58. 14 — Belmont (AQ) Ohio Valley
59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
60. 15 — Radford (AQ) Big South
61. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot
62. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
63. 16 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit
64. 16 — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky
65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC
66. 16 — St. Francis (PA) (AQ) NEC
67. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC
68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: UCLA, Wichita State, Memphis, Richmond.

