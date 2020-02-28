We're about two weeks away from Selection Sunday. The wait is almost over. With the 2020 NCAA tournament nearly here, NCAA.com's Andy Katz has new predictions for the bracket.

Though his No. 1 seeds are the same four teams as last time, the order has changed: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State. There are also some changes on the seed line, as teams such as Wisconsin and BYU moved up.

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State held the top seeds in Katz's post-Super Bowl bracket and in this bracket with the in-season top-16 reveal. His earlier projections include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

NCAA predictions: Projections for the 2020 bracket by Andy Katz

Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.

And here is Katz's bracket in a table:

SEED MIDWEST EAST South WEST 1 Kansas San Diego State Baylor Gonzaga 16 Prairie View A&M/

North Carolina A&T Eastern Washington Siena/

St. Francis (PA) South Dakota State 8 Houston Arizona State Florida LSU 9 Virginia Texas Tech Indiana USC 5 Iowa Auburn Arizona Wisconsin 12 Mississippi State/

Providence Cincinnati Liberty Yale 4 Louisville Penn State Michigan State Oregon 13 Vermont Stephen F. Austin North Texas New Mexico State 6 Ohio State Marquette Illinois BYU 11 Rhode Island Rutgers Stanford Oklahoma/

Xavier 3 Villanova Duke Creighton Kentucky 14 Hofstra Bowling Green Wright State Belmont 7 West Virginia Michigan Butler Colorado 10 East Tennessee State Northern Iowa Utah State Saint Mary's 2 Maryland Dayton Florida State Seton Hall 15 Little Rock Colgate Radford UC Irvine

Projected No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State

It's the same four teams in the same locations: Kansas in the Midwest, Baylor in the South, Gonzaga in the West and San Diego State in the East.

But the order has changed.

Kansas is now Katz's No. 1 overall seed, with the Jayhawks taking that spot from Baylor. Last week, Kansas handed the Bears their first loss since Nov. 8. Baylor is now the second No. 1 seed.

Despite their losses last Saturday, Gonzaga and San Diego State remain the third and fourth seeds in the West and East.

Which teams could jump the Bulldogs and/or Aztecs for a top seed? Right now, Katz has Dayton, Maryland, Florida State and Seton Hall as the No. 2 seeds. In the NET rankings, Dayton is one spot ahead of San Diego State — No. 4 and No. 5.

Moving up in the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

A lot can change in a week.

Though most teams have played only two games, there has been some changes on Katz's field list of 68. Here are the teams that have made the biggest jumps in the last week:

Wisconsin: Up seven spots on the seed list from 26 to 19 (now a No. 5 seed)

Ohio State: Up six spots from 27 to 21 (now a No. 6 seed)

BYU: Up six spots from 28 to 22 (now at No. 6 seed)

USC: Up five spots from 40 to 35 (now at No. 9 seed)

Florida State: Up four spots from 11 to 7 (now a No. 2 seed)

BYU's rise is notable for a huge reason — the Cougars upset Gonzaga by 13 points last Saturday. BYU has now won eight games in a row to improve to 23-7 overall and 12-3 in the WCC. Gonzaga had won 40 consecutive regular-season conference games.

Katz's field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 — Kansas (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 — Baylor Big 12 3. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 4. 1 — San Diego State (AQ) Mountain West 5. 2 — Dayton A-10 (AQ) 6. 2 — Maryland (AQ) Big Ten 7. 2 — Florida State (AQ) ACC 8. 2 — Seton Hall (AQ) Big East 9. 3 — Creighton Big East 10. 3 — Duke ACC 11. 3 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC 12. 3 — Villanova Big East 13. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12 14. 4 — Louisville ACC 15. 4 — Penn State Big Ten 16. 4 — Michigan State Big Ten 17. 5 — Auburn SEC 18. 5 — Iowa Big Ten 19. 5 — Wisconsin Big Ten 20. 5 — Arizona Pac-12 21. 6 — Ohio State Big Ten 22. 6 — BYU WCC 23. 6 — Illinois Big Ten 24. 6 — Marquette Big East 25. 7 — Colorado Pac-12 26. 7 — Michigan Big Ten 27. 7 — West Virginia Big 12 28. 7 — Butler Big East 29. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12 30. 8 — Florida SEC 31. 8 — Houston AAC 32. 8 — LSU SEC 33. 9 — Virginia ACC 34. 9 — Texas Tech Big 12 35. 9 — USC Pac-12 36. 9 — Indiana Big Ten 37. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC 38. 10 — Northern Iowa (AQ) Missouri Valley 39. 10 — Utah State Mountain West 40. 10 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 41. 11 — Rhode Island A-10 42. 11 — Rutgers Big Ten 43. 11 — Stanford Pac-12 44. 11 — Mississippi State SEC 45. 12 — Oklahoma Big 12 46. 12 — Xavier Big East 47. 12 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC 48. 12 — Providence Big East 49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN 50. 12 — Yale (AQ) Ivy 51. 13 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 52. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA 53. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East 54. 13 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial 56. 14 — Bowling Green (AQ) MAC 57. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon 58. 14 — Belmont (AQ) Ohio Valley 59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 60. 15 — Radford (AQ) Big South 61. 15 — Colgate (AQ) Patriot 62. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 63. 16 — South Dakota State (AQ) Summit 64. 16 — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky 65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 — St. Francis (PA) (AQ) NEC 67. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC 68. 16 — North Carolina A&T (AQ) MEAC

First four out: UCLA, Wichita State, Memphis, Richmond.