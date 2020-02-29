HOOPS: 🏀

Preview: No. 8 Kentucky-No. 15 Auburn tips-off at 3:45 p.m. ET

👀 What to know before Maryland-Michigan State tonight

NCAA.com | February 29, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2020 NCAA tournament bracket, predicted by Andy Katz

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Saturday, Feb. 29. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Saturday, Feb. 29

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through games Feb. 27, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Kansas Big 12 24-3 8-1 2-1 14-1 1-0
2 2 Baylor Big 12 25-2 9-0 3-1 13-1 0-0
3 3 Gonzaga WCC 28-2 10-1 2-1 16-0 0-0
4 4 Dayton Atlantic 10 26-2 8-0 3-2 15-0 0-0
5 5 San Diego St. Mountain West 26-1 10-0 3-0 13-1 1-0
6 6 Duke ACC 23-5 7-3 3-0 13-2 0-0
7 9 Florida St. ACC 24-4 6-4 3-0 15-0 0-0
8 8 Creighton Big East 21-6 6-4 1-1 14-1 1-0
9 10 Maryland Big Ten 23-5 5-5 3-0 15-0 0-0
10 11 Louisville ACC 23-6 6-4 1-1 16-1 0-0
11 7 Arizona Pac-12 19-9 4-5 3-1 12-3 0-0
12 12 Villanova Big East 22-6 7-3 3-1 12-2 0-0
13 13 Michigan St. Big Ten 19-9 5-4 3-2 11-3 0-0
14 14 BYU WCC 22-7 5-5 4-1 13-1 1-0
15 15 Seton Hall Big East 20-7 7-3 2-1 11-3 0-0
16 18 Ohio St. Big Ten 19-9 4-6 1-1 14-2 0-0
17 16 West Virginia Big 12 19-9 3-8 3-0 13-1 0-0
18 19 Kentucky SEC 23-5 7-2 1-2 15-1 0-0
19 20 Oregon Pac-12 22-7 5-5 2-2 15-0 0-0
20 21 Texas Tech Big 12 18-10 3-6 2-2 13-2 0-0
21 23 Butler Big East 19-9 4-6 3-0 12-3 0-0
22 17 Colorado Pac-12 21-8 4-5 4-0 13-3 0-0
23 24 Houston AAC 21-7 6-5 3-0 12-2 0-0
24 25 Marquette Big East 18-9 3-6 2-1 13-2 0-0
25 22 Michigan Big Ten 18-10 4-5 4-0 10-5 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

Games through Feb. 23, 2020

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3
2 Baylor (2) 24-2 1,532 1
3 Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4 Dayton 25-2 1,413 5
5 San Diego State 26-1 1,287 4
6 Florida State 23-4 1,247 8
7 Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8 Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9 Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10 Creighton 22-6 986 15
11 Louisville 23-5 966 11
12 Villanova 21-6 928 12
13 Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14 Oregon 21-7 653 14
15 Auburn 23-4 643 13
16 Penn State 20-7 618 9
17 BYU 23-7 598 23
18 Iowa 19-8 489 20
19 Michigan 18-9 329 NR
20 West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21 Colorado 21-7 291 18
22 Texas Tech 18-9 226 NR
23 Ohio State 18-9 210 25
24 Michigan State 18-9 160 NR
25 Houston 21-7 102 22

NCAA predictions: Projections for the 2020 bracket by Andy Katz

Here are the latest NCAA bracket projections from Andy Katz about two weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA tournament.
College basketball game times, TV schedule

These are the NCAA DI men's college basketball TV schedule and game times for this week of the 2019-20 season.
What is March Madness: The NCAA tournament explained

Here is everything (really!) you might want to know about March Madness — one of the biggest, most exciting and most fun events sports. Also known as the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, it's been played annually since 1939.
