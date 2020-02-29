College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Saturday, Feb. 29. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Saturday, Feb. 29
- No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State | 1:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Baylor at TCU | 2 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 6 Duke at Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Florida State at Clemson | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
- No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 13 Michigan State | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 11 Arizona at UCLA | 10 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Villanova vs. Providence | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 14 BYU at Pepperdine | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 15 Seton Hall at No. 24 Marquette | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 17 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 18 Kentucky vs. Auburn | 3:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 20 Texas Tech vs. Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 21 Butler vs. DePaul | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Kansas
|Big 12
|24-3
|8-1
|2-1
|14-1
|1-0
|2
|2
|Baylor
|Big 12
|25-2
|9-0
|3-1
|13-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|28-2
|10-1
|2-1
|16-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|26-2
|8-0
|3-2
|15-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|26-1
|10-0
|3-0
|13-1
|1-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|23-5
|7-3
|3-0
|13-2
|0-0
|7
|9
|Florida St.
|ACC
|24-4
|6-4
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Creighton
|Big East
|21-6
|6-4
|1-1
|14-1
|1-0
|9
|10
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|23-5
|5-5
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|10
|11
|Louisville
|ACC
|23-6
|6-4
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|11
|7
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|19-9
|4-5
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|12
|12
|Villanova
|Big East
|22-6
|7-3
|3-1
|12-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|19-9
|5-4
|3-2
|11-3
|0-0
|14
|14
|BYU
|WCC
|22-7
|5-5
|4-1
|13-1
|1-0
|15
|15
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|20-7
|7-3
|2-1
|11-3
|0-0
|16
|18
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|19-9
|4-6
|1-1
|14-2
|0-0
|17
|16
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|19-9
|3-8
|3-0
|13-1
|0-0
|18
|19
|Kentucky
|SEC
|23-5
|7-2
|1-2
|15-1
|0-0
|19
|20
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|22-7
|5-5
|2-2
|15-0
|0-0
|20
|21
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|18-10
|3-6
|2-2
|13-2
|0-0
|21
|23
|Butler
|Big East
|19-9
|4-6
|3-0
|12-3
|0-0
|22
|17
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|21-8
|4-5
|4-0
|13-3
|0-0
|23
|24
|Houston
|AAC
|21-7
|6-5
|3-0
|12-2
|0-0
|24
|25
|Marquette
|Big East
|18-9
|3-6
|2-1
|13-2
|0-0
|25
|22
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|18-10
|4-5
|4-0
|10-5
|0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Kansas (62)
|24-3
|1,598
|3
|2
|Baylor (2)
|24-2
|1,532
|1
|3
|Gonzaga
|27-2
|1,442
|2
|4
|Dayton
|25-2
|1,413
|5
|5
|San Diego State
|26-1
|1,287
|4
|6
|Florida State
|23-4
|1,247
|8
|7
|Duke
|23-4
|1,186
|6
|8
|Kentucky
|22-5
|1,130
|10
|9
|Maryland
|22-5
|1,124
|7
|10
|Creighton
|22-6
|986
|15
|11
|Louisville
|23-5
|966
|11
|12
|Villanova
|21-6
|928
|12
|13
|Seton Hall
|20-7
|842
|16
|14
|Oregon
|21-7
|653
|14
|15
|Auburn
|23-4
|643
|13
|16
|Penn State
|20-7
|618
|9
|17
|BYU
|23-7
|598
|23
|18
|Iowa
|19-8
|489
|20
|19
|Michigan
|18-9
|329
|NR
|20
|West Virginia
|19-8
|313
|17
|21
|Colorado
|21-7
|291
|18
|22
|Texas Tech
|18-9
|226
|NR
|23
|Ohio State
|18-9
|210
|25
|24
|Michigan State
|18-9
|160
|NR
|25
|Houston
|21-7
|102
|22