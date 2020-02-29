College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Saturday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Saturday, Feb. 29. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Saturday, Feb. 29

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

Through games Feb. 27, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Kansas Big 12 24-3 8-1 2-1 14-1 1-0 2 2 Baylor Big 12 25-2 9-0 3-1 13-1 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 28-2 10-1 2-1 16-0 0-0 4 4 Dayton Atlantic 10 26-2 8-0 3-2 15-0 0-0 5 5 San Diego St. Mountain West 26-1 10-0 3-0 13-1 1-0 6 6 Duke ACC 23-5 7-3 3-0 13-2 0-0 7 9 Florida St. ACC 24-4 6-4 3-0 15-0 0-0 8 8 Creighton Big East 21-6 6-4 1-1 14-1 1-0 9 10 Maryland Big Ten 23-5 5-5 3-0 15-0 0-0 10 11 Louisville ACC 23-6 6-4 1-1 16-1 0-0 11 7 Arizona Pac-12 19-9 4-5 3-1 12-3 0-0 12 12 Villanova Big East 22-6 7-3 3-1 12-2 0-0 13 13 Michigan St. Big Ten 19-9 5-4 3-2 11-3 0-0 14 14 BYU WCC 22-7 5-5 4-1 13-1 1-0 15 15 Seton Hall Big East 20-7 7-3 2-1 11-3 0-0 16 18 Ohio St. Big Ten 19-9 4-6 1-1 14-2 0-0 17 16 West Virginia Big 12 19-9 3-8 3-0 13-1 0-0 18 19 Kentucky SEC 23-5 7-2 1-2 15-1 0-0 19 20 Oregon Pac-12 22-7 5-5 2-2 15-0 0-0 20 21 Texas Tech Big 12 18-10 3-6 2-2 13-2 0-0 21 23 Butler Big East 19-9 4-6 3-0 12-3 0-0 22 17 Colorado Pac-12 21-8 4-5 4-0 13-3 0-0 23 24 Houston AAC 21-7 6-5 3-0 12-2 0-0 24 25 Marquette Big East 18-9 3-6 2-1 13-2 0-0 25 22 Michigan Big Ten 18-10 4-5 4-0 10-5 0-0

