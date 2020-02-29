TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 1, 2020

Baylor, Duke among four top-10 basketball teams to fall on wild Saturday

The 2020 NCAA tournament bracket, predicted by Andy Katz

The last day of February had a little of a March Madness feel to it.

A season full of wild upsets continued on Saturday as four top-10 teams in No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Florida State, No. 7 Duke and No. 9 Maryland all went down. Only the Terrapins lost to another ranked team.

Here's how it all happened.

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

Just one week ago, Baylor hadn't lost since Feb. 8 and moved to No. 1 in the country. Since then, the Bears have lost two of three.

BRACKETOLOGY: Andy Katz's latest projected bracket for March Madness

After losing to new No. 1 Kansas on Feb. 22, Baylor beat Kansas State on Tuesday before falling to TCU to close February. The Bears are now 25-3 overall and one game back of KU at 14-2 in the Big 12 with only two games to play.

TCU shot 48.9% and also made 9 of their 20 3-point attempts. Desmond Bane led all players with 23 points while making five 3s.

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69

After Trent Forrest made a jumper to give the Seminoles the lead inside 10 seconds, Al-Amir Dawes shocked FSU with a game-winning layup with about a second to play.

Clemson improved to 15-13 (9-9 ACC) and now has wins against Duke, Florida State, Louisville and also North Carolina —the Tigers' win at UNC was their first ever after being 0-59.

Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50

Make it six wins in a row for Virginia.

The Cavaliers pulled even with Duke in ACC play at 13-5 thanks to 15 points, 9 rebounds and 10 blocks from Jay Huff.

Huff's final rejection less than six seconds remaining kept Virginia up one. He then made one of two foul shots to extend the lead to two before Duke's Tre Jones missed a 3-pointer at the end of the game.

Since losing to Louisville on Feb. 8, the Cavaliers have gone 6-0 by winning by a total of 24 points.

No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 9 Maryland 66

Maryland became the fourth top-10 team to lose on Saturday, though the Terrapins lost to a ranked Michigan State team. It was Maryland's first home defeat of the season.

The Spartans scored the game's first nine points (and 14 of the first 16) and never trailed. Guard Cassius Winston had 20 points and was one of four starters to reach double figures. Xavier Tillman added 14 points (7-for-11 shooting), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Winston also made a shot from half court ahead of the halftime horn.

Though these four games stood out, three other top 25 teams lost to unranked foes on Saturday:

  • Providence beat No. 12 Villanova, 58-54
  • Oklahoma beat No. 20 West Virginia, 73-62
  • Texas beat No. 22 Texas Tech, 68-58

