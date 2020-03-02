2020 NCAA Division III men's basketball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 43 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Interactive bracket | Selection show

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 6-7. Second-round winners will advance to one of eight third-round sites Friday-Saturday, March 13-14. Winners of the eight third-round games will advance to the quarterfinals and semifinals March 20 and 21. Winners of the two semifinal contests will advance to the final April 5. All games, except the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The quarterfinals, semi- finals and finals, will be conducted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. The final will be conducted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Complete NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (21-6) American Rivers Conference Nebraska Wesleyan (24-3) American Southwest Conference LeTourneau (23-5) Capital Athletic Conference York (Pa.) (22-5) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (24-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (13-15) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Elmhurst (23-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn (18-9) Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols (20-8) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (19-8) Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph (CT) (26-2) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (19-8) Landmark Conference Susquehanna (20-7) Liberty League Ithaca (23-5) Little East Conference Western Conn St. (20-7) Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Westfield St. (20-7) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian (17-11) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lycoming (20-8) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens (23-4) Midwest Conference Ripon (20-7) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John’s (MN) (25-2) New England Collegiate Conference New England College (21-6) New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts (21-6) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Coast Guard (14-13) New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ (19-8) North Atlantic Conference SUNY Canton (16-11) North Coast Athletic Conference Wooster (21-7) North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn St. Harrisburg (20-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin (19-9) Northwest Conference Whitman (20-7) Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union (25-3) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph Macon (26-2) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (20-8) Skyline Conference Yeshiva (27-1) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster (19-8) Southern Athletic Association Centre (24-4) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer (21-5) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Centenary (LA) (18-9) State University of New York Athletic Conference Brockport (24-3) University Athletic Association Emory (21-4) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran (21-6) USA South Athletic Conference Methodist (18-10) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Oshkosh (19-8)

Pool B

Wesley (18-9)

Pool C

Babson (20-6)

Benedictine (IL) (20-6)

Chris. Newport (21-6)

Colby (24-3)

Hobart (21-5)

Marietta (21-6)

Middlebury (20-5)

North Central (IL) (21-5)

Rensselaer (23-4)

Springfield (22-4)

St. Norbert (23-4)

St. Thomas (MN) (24-3)

Swarthmore (26-1)

Texas-Dallas (21-6)

WPI (20-7)

WashU (20-5)

Whitworth (21-6)

Wis.-Eau Claire (19-9)

Wis.-Platteville (22-4)

Wittenberg (26-2)

For more information about the men’s basketball championship, click or tap here.