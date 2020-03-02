Hoops:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

Here are all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII men's basketball championship tournament

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

The DII men's basketball conference tournament schedule was highlighted by the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, one of the oldest tournaments in all of college basketball lore. Winston-Salem won in thrilling 63-62 fashion, making the Rams the first team to earn automatic entry to the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball championship bracket.

LATEST RANKINGS: Northwest Missouri State tops the Power 10 | Regional rankings

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII men's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Of that 64-team field, 23 will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

THE 2020 TOURNAMENT: How the DII basketball championship works | Get your bracket now

You can follow those conference championships below. 

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER
CACC March 3-8 USciences Dominican (NY)
CC March 3-8 Wofford Southern Wesleyan
CCAA March 6-7 UCSD UC San Diego
CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Winston-Salem
ECC Mar. 4-8 District of Columbia St. Thomas Aquinas
GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK Henderson State
GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed Michigan Tech
GLVC March 5-8 SIUE Truman
GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific Western Washington
G-MAC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed Walsh
GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL Alabama Huntsville
LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX West Texas A&M
MEC March 4-8 Wheeling West Liberty
MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO Northwest Missouri State
NE10 Feb. 28 - March 7 Highest remaining seed Saint Anselm
NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD Northern State 
PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific Point Loma
PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed Lander
PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, East Division Indiana (Pa)
RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed Colorado Mesa
SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC Lincoln Memorial
SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC Miles
SSC March 3-8 Highest seed Florida Southern

