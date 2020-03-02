Track all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII men's basketball championship tournament

The DII men's basketball conference tournament schedule was highlighted by the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, one of the oldest tournaments in all of college basketball lore. Winston-Salem won in thrilling 63-62 fashion, making the Rams the first team to earn automatic entry to the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball championship bracket.

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII men's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Of that 64-team field, 23 will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

You can follow those conference championships below.