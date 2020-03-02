TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 2, 2020

Track all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII men's basketball championship tournament

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

The DII men's basketball conference tournament schedule was highlighted by the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, one of the oldest tournaments in all of college basketball lore. Winston-Salem won in thrilling 63-62 fashion, making the Rams the first team to earn automatic entry to the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball championship bracket.

LATEST RANKINGS: Northwest Missouri State tops the Power 10 | Regional rankings

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII men's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the 2020 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Of that 64-team field, 23 will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

THE 2020 TOURNAMENT: How the DII basketball championship works | Get your bracket now

You can follow those conference championships below. 

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER
CACC March 3-8 USciences TBA
CC March 3-8 Wofford TBA
CCAA March 6-7 UCSD TBA
CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Winston-Salem
ECC Mar. 4-8 District of Columbia TBA
GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK TBA
GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed TBA
GLVC March 5-8 SIUE TBA
GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific TBA
G-MAC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed TBD
GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL TBA
LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX TBA
MEC March 4-8 Wheeling TBD
MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO TBA
NE10 Feb. 28 - March 7 Highest remaining seed TBD
NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD TBA
PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific TBA
PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed TBA
PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, East Division TBA
RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed TBA
SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC TBA
SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC TBA
SSC March 3-8 Highest seed TBA

