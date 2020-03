2020 ACC tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 ACC men's basketball conference tournament starts Tuesday, March 10, as teams compete for the conference title at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Get the bracket, schedule and seed progress information below.

Duke is the defending ACC tournament champion, as the Blue Devils beat Florida State 73-63 in the 2019 final.

2020 ACC tournament: Bracket

Tap or click here for the official bracket.

2020 ACC tournament: Schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard for all college basketball games. This includes live stats.

All times ET. This schedule is according to the official ACC website and is subject to change:

First Round — Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 7 p.m.

Second Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m.*

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m.*

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 p.m.*

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m.

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m.*

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 7 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9 p.m.*

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners | 8:30 p.m.

*Approximate start time

2020 ACC tournament: Seeds

Per the ACC website, the top four seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 5 through 10 have byes into the second round.

ACC tournament: Champions