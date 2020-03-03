TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 3, 2020

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Tuesday

Power 36: Gonzaga, Dayton, Kentucky climb in top-5

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Tuesday, March 3. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Tuesday, March 3

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through games March 2, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Kansas Big 12 25-3 9-1 2-1 14-1 1-0
2 2 Gonzaga WCC 29-2 10-1 2-1 17-0 0-0
3 3 Dayton Atlantic 10 27-2 8-0 3-2 16-0 0-0
4 4 San Diego St. Mountain West 27-1 11-0 3-0 13-1 1-0
5 5 Baylor Big 12 25-3 9-1 3-1 13-1 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 23-6 7-4 3-0 13-2 0-0
7 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 20-9 6-4 3-2 11-3 0-0
8 9 Louisville ACC 24-6 6-4 1-1 17-1 0-0
9 10 BYU WCC 23-7 6-5 4-1 13-1 1-0
10 11 Arizona Pac-12 19-10 4-6 3-1 12-3 0-0
11 12 Florida St. ACC 24-5 6-5 3-0 15-0 0-0
12 13 Seton Hall Big East 21-7 8-3 2-1 11-3 0-0
13 8 Creighton Big East 21-7 6-5 1-1 14-1 1-0
14 14 Kentucky SEC 24-5 7-2 1-2 16-1 0-0
15 15 Maryland Big Ten 23-6 5-5 3-0 15-1 0-0
16 17 Ohio St. Big Ten 20-9 4-6 1-1 15-2 0-0
17 16 Villanova Big East 22-7 7-3 3-1 12-3 0-0
18 18 Oregon Pac-12 22-7 5-5 2-2 15-0 0-0
19 22 Houston AAC 22-7 6-5 3-0 13-2 0-0
20 19 Butler Big East 20-9 4-6 3-0 13-3 0-0
21 21 West Virginia Big 12 19-10 3-8 3-0 13-2 0-0
22 20 Colorado Pac-12 21-9 4-6 4-0 13-3 0-0
23 23 Texas Tech Big 12 18-11 3-6 2-2 13-3 0-0
24 24 Michigan Big Ten 18-11 4-6 4-0 10-5 0-0
25 25 Marquette Big East 18-10 3-6 2-1 13-3 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

Games through March 1, 2020

﻿RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Kansas (64) 26-3 1600 1
2 Gonzaga 29-2 1514 3
3 Dayton 27-2 1453 4
4 Baylor 25-3 1395 2
5 San Diego State 28-1 1375 5
6 Kentucky 24-5 1253 8
7 Florida State 24-5 1164 6
8 Seton Hall 21-7 1145 13
9 Maryland 23-6 1041 9
10 Louisville 24-6 948 11
11 Creighton 22-7 843 10
12 Duke 23-6 809 7
13 Oregon 22-7 802 14
14 Villanova 22-7 779 12
15 BYU 24-7 756 17
16 Michigan State 20-9 726 24
17 Auburn 24-5 575 15
18 Iowa 20-9 492 18
19 Ohio State 20-9 489 23
20 Penn State 21-8 367 16
21 Houston 22-7 265 25
22 Virginia 21-7 219 NR
23 Illinois 20-9 208 NR
24 Wisconsin 19-10 179 NR
25 Michigan 18-11 94 19

