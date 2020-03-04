2020 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 SEC tournament will be played in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds information below.

Auburn won the 2019 title with an 84-64 win against Tennessee in the final. The Tigers' win marked the first time a team other than Kentucky won since 2014 (Florida).

2020 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 SEC tournament: Schedule

All times ET. All times and broadcasts subject to change.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

2020 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds Nos. 5 through 10 start in the second round. Seeds 11 through 14 play in the first round.

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.