2020 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 SEC tournament will be played in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds information below.

Auburn won the 2019 title with an 84-64 win against Tennessee in the final. The Tigers' win marked the first time a team other than Kentucky won since 2014 (Florida).

2020 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2020 SEC tournament bracket

2020 SEC tournament: Schedule

All times ET. All times and broadcasts subject to change.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 1 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

2020 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds Nos. 5 through 10 start in the second round. Seeds 11 through 14 play in the first round.

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.

Year Champion Score Runner-up Location
1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta
1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta
1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn.
1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La.
1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn.
1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky.
1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky.
1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1979 No. 2 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) No. 6 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1980 No. 2 LSU 80-78 No. 1 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1981 No. 6 Ole Miss 66-62 No. 5 Georgia Birmingham, Ala.
1982 No. 3 Alabama 48-46 No. 1 Kentucky Lexington, Ky.
1983 No. 6 Georgia 86-71 No. 9 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1984 No. 1 Kentucky 51-49 No. 2 Auburn Nashville, Tenn.
1985 No. 8 Auburn 53-49 No. 3 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1986 No. 1 Kentucky 83-72 No. 3 Alabama Lexington, Ky.
1987 No. 1 Alabama 69-62 No. 7 LSU Atlanta
1988 No. 1 Kentucky 62-57 No. 7 Georgia Baton Rouge, La.
1989 No. 2 Alabama 72-60 No. 1 Florida Knoxville, Tenn.
1990 No. 2 Alabama 70-51 No. 5 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla.
1991 No. 3 Alabama 88-69 No. 9 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky.
1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn.
1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta
1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans
1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn.
1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta
1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta
2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta
2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn.
2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta
2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans
2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta
2005  Florida 70-53  Kentucky Atlanta
2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn.
2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta
2008  Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta
2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla.
2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn.
2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta
2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans
2013 3 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn.
2014  Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta
2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn.
2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis
2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.

